Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Partnerships in lies, historical distortions and corruption now an ANC/ZanuPF game

45 secs ago | Views
I remember vividly in one of the last Zapu rallies held at White City Stadium in 1982 the ex Zipra choir singing, "Siyamkhalel`uMandela omunye wezinkhokeli zase Africa ezavalelwayo. Ngoba silobudlelwano obungaqamukiyo. Thina loMkhonto WeSizwe Sofa Silahlane" Translated (" We demand Nelson Mandela one of the African leaders in detention because we have a relationship that will never end. We shall forever be with uMkhonto WeSizwe and only death will separate us").

A few months after the rally Gukurahundi was unleashed onto the region after Rhodesian and South African Intelligence and spies had connived with Emmerson Mnangagwa and his boss Robert Mugabe.  But the bond between Zapu/Zipra and ANC was never broken even during the suffering era of Gukurahundi. Meanwhile Zanu was doing all it could to help PAC the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania to  build up its army APLA. By the way initially when Oliver Tambo requested the newly independent government of Zimbabwe to support the struggle in South Africa, Mugabe told Oliver Tambo to first denounce Zapu. This was even before the so called dissidents. Oliver Tambo refused to denounce Zapu and left Harare. Later Mugabe said the ANC could only have offices. There were never MK bases in Zimbabwe.

Lest it be forgotten, on the eve of the announcement of the first general elections results in Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, the British Governor Lord Sommes and the leaders of Apartheid flew to Mozambique and held a meeting whose details were never made public up to today. Meanwhile there were MK fighters in Gwaai River Mine with the Zipra regular army. South Africa threatened to bomb the camp and MK fighters were withdrawn. The ANC and Zapu had fought side by side since the 60s.

Today we read that Zanla and MK shared trenches and some ANC people share this falsehood shamelessly. We know that Zanu are experts in fabricating a history that never was especially about battles of the struggle but we thought that the ANC would be self-respecting enough and keep a historical truism of the struggle. In Zanu-PF those who lie a lot were not even part of the Zanla fighters during the struggle. They have taken over the propaganda machinery of Zanu-PF and they have been spreading all lies that they can imagine. For years they said that Joyce Teurai Ropa brought down a helicopter. When they wanted to discredit her, they said that she had never done it. Is there a need for an ANC member to just tell lies and blatantly distort history?

What we have come to know is that there are business partnerships between Zanu-PF and some ANC members. It is believed that some in the current leadership of the ANC have mines in Zimbabwe. We also know that there are outcries against corruption in South Africa especially by some ANC leaders. For Zanu-PF sharing whatever moneys are there among the rulers is a norm. No one dares  to open his mouth as guns are pointed at the population.

Whereas in Zapu we do not regret whatever we did to support the struggle against apartheid in collaboration and support of UMkhonto WeSizwe comrades, where ever we could possibly do, we are saddened by the denial of the current crop of some ANC leaders who have accepted a ZanuPF condition to denounce their history in favour of business interests. This is very unlike their gallant and revolutionary leader Oliver R. Tambo. It is just some cross-border corruption.  
 
Mkhululi Zulu
Presidential Spokesperson
zapuinformation@gmail.com
www.zapu.org

Source - Mkhululi Zulu
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ramaphosa's envoys did not snub Chamisa

52 mins ago | 633 Views

Togarepi, Matutu bounce back

53 mins ago | 613 Views

Mnangagwa spoils soldiers, police

57 mins ago | 691 Views

Mugabe's 'stupid and idiotic street girl' says there is crisis in Zimbabwe

59 mins ago | 494 Views

D-Day for MDC Alliance youth leader

1 hr ago | 251 Views

Mnanaggwa urged to amend laws

1 hr ago | 243 Views

Council workers in shady land deals

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Mnangagwa's govt suspends new road projects

1 hr ago | 220 Views

Parirenyatwa COVID-19 centre over-stretched

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Cross-border traders push for border re-opening

1 hr ago | 135 Views

BCC rolls out e-learning facilities at schools

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe poverty worsens

1 hr ago | 113 Views

No need to over-regulate political parties: Veritas

1 hr ago | 137 Views

'Mnangagwa's Methodist Church Membership must be revoked'

1 hr ago | 324 Views

Zimbabwe reserve money supply drops

1 hr ago | 193 Views

Zera warns errant service stations

1 hr ago | 213 Views

'Unboiled borehole water not suitable for drinking'

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Chin'ono makes fresh bail application

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwean Civic group slams SA opposition

1 hr ago | 279 Views

Over 6 000 kombis impounded

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Lawyers walk out in protest

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

Zimbabwe police fret over curfew breakers

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Prisons gets new boss

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Mnangagwa must be barred from SA hospitals, says Vavi

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Chamisa betrayed as Biti throws his name for presidency 2023

8 hrs ago | 7476 Views

30 ZBC staffers test Covid-19 positive

9 hrs ago | 987 Views

Mnangagwa heaps praises on 'professional, peaceful' army

9 hrs ago | 828 Views

Mnangagwa trashes govt critics

10 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Cop wants Matanga imprisoned

10 hrs ago | 1811 Views

It's up to Mnangagwa to turn around Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 1314 Views

Putin announces first Covid-19 vaccine

10 hrs ago | 1576 Views

Ramaphosa fights to end Zimbabwe's political crisis

10 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Mnangagwa commits to improving ZDF conditions of service

10 hrs ago | 266 Views

Covid-19 affects police station

10 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Matabeleland- Zimbabwe border to be the most guarded in the world

11 hrs ago | 1600 Views

SA's Mbeki once claimed there was no crisis in Zimbabwe - then hundreds of people were butchered... Ramaphosa needs to show real

11 hrs ago | 463 Views

'Zimbabwe Army is not owned by one man' General PV Sibanda says

12 hrs ago | 4101 Views

REVEALED: How Mnangagwa blocked Ramaphosa's envoys from meeting Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 6207 Views

Letter from Bulawayo in 2031

13 hrs ago | 890 Views

The four best performing Zimbabwean football players in Europe

14 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Nelson Chamisa special message to Zimbabwe Defence Forces

15 hrs ago | 3840 Views

'Ramaphosa has failed Zimbabweans' South African opposition party says

15 hrs ago | 3391 Views

PHOTO:Hopewell Chin'ono and Jacob Ngarivhume in maximum prison

16 hrs ago | 5549 Views

Cassava Fintech and Liquid Telecom launch Sasai Wi-Fi Finder

18 hrs ago | 1780 Views

'ZACC must investigate Bulawayo Mayor' former South Africa Public Protector says

20 hrs ago | 4299 Views

Persons with disabilities concerned about Zimbabwe human rights violations

21 hrs ago | 605 Views

'There is a political crisis in Zimbabwe' ANC says

21 hrs ago | 8974 Views

Ramaphosa envoys postpone meeting with Thokozani Khupe

22 hrs ago | 5077 Views

BVTA condemn harassment of vendors by police

23 hrs ago | 799 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days