The Zimbabwean political allegory: A dystopian complex

Opinion / Columnist

Read it to me Benjamin, Muriel the goat bleats pleadingly; "…, and all animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others."This quote from George Orwell's Animal Farm novel is peculiarly illuminating, especially within the Zimbabwean political arena.Like the pigs in the story, the promise of an independent and egalitarian society disappeared the moment they attained power and to maintain power, the leaders have resorted to obscuring and controlling the narratives, through control of state media.The continuous need to control and spin the narrative doesn't affect Zimbabwe's political playing field alone, in his deleted tweet for political reasons of course, the United States president, Donald Trump indicated how honoured he was to have hosted Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas.Calls from Botswana's opposition party and the delegation sent by South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa fell on deaf ears, as the current status quo of Zimbabwe was said to be of no consequence to outsiders.The Democratic Alliance tweeted, that as the chairman of the African Union, President Cyril Ramaphosa, was faced with the daunting task of either standing with the people of Zimbabwe against the tyranny of the ZanuPF led government or continue with the failed policy of"Quiet Diplomacy"In his Nicomachean Ethics, Aristotle describes the happy life intended for man by nature as one lived in accordance with virtue.And in his Politics, he describes the role that politics and the political community must play in bringing about the virtuous life in the citizenry.But such an envisaged Utopian society is a far fetched reality within the African political allegory.For once in power those that hold it, cannot help but abuse it, as power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.For this mere fact equality will continue to be a fleeting reality not only for Zimbabwe and her people but for communities where the elected leaders continue to usurp the civil liberties of their voting masses.In addressing the people's concern for affordable meat, President Mnangagwa responded,"Meat? What about vegetables? Vegetables are healthy; that is what doctors have always said, meat is not healthy, we have to agree on that. All vitamins are those in vegetables and potatoes,"The Pseudo-Logic that Underlines Existing Disparities in Zimbabwe"…, pigs dislike this better food, but they make a sacrifice to eat milk and apples because they are the "brainworkers" and are essential to organizing and managing the farm, pigs need this richer, better food because the whole farm depends on them", Squealer explains.Fast forward three months later, in his Precabe Farm in Kwekwe, President Mnangagwa stated,"At this farm, we have plenty of livestock including cattle, sheep, goats, pigs and countless poultry. From all those we eat whatever, we want when we feel like"The similarities between Orwell's animal farm and Africa politics is uncanny, and in a way has proved relevant even in Zimbabwean politics to date.While many struggle to make ends meet, amidst hyper inflated prices, those in power seem to be unfazed or affected by the plight and challenges of the marginalized majority.For Zimbabwe, a country once hailed as the bread basket of Africa, something has to give. A tide of change ripples through the disgruntled masses, but the question still remains will it be enough?Cry my beloved country, cry my Zimbabwe and with the vast calls for change emanating from the millions in the diaspora, and those on the ground easily coerced to conform.The jury is out on whether there will be any plausible change anytime soon.Written by:Terence Q Ndlovu, currently residing in South AfricaCell: +27607843607