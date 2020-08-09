Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

US targets Zim tycoons over their rights to freely associate

1 hr ago | Views
PETROLEUM mogul Kudakwashe Tagwirei's placement on US sanctions is a renewed effort to completely cripple the economy as local businesses were moving in to support government frustrating its efforts.

Liquid Cargo Africa founder and director Danmore Mambondiyani who launched a campaign in support of Tagwirei said the move was designed to serve links between government and its well-to-do citizenry n complete violation of their right to freedom of association.

"How is it an offense to support one's government and associate with a political party of choice when the constitution gives one a right of association under political freedoms.

"The move by USA to impose sanctions on Kudakwashe Tagwirei for allegedly sponsoring and or working with Zanu PF and government shows their lack of respect on human rights," Mambondiyani said.

He said according to the Constitution of Zimbabwe section 58 (1) Every person has the right to freedom of assembly and association and the right not to assemble or  associate with others, this is also supported by section 67 (2) which he said gives everyone has the right to form, to join and to participate in the activities of a political party or organization of their choice.

Mambondiyani who is running the social media campaign absolving Tagwirei of any wrong doing said targeting successful business people who are ploughing back to their communities and supporting organisations they were members would undermine Zimbabweans' wellbeing.

"Targeting successful businesspeople and punishing them is meant to cause a divorce between government and stakeholders. Business sector is key in development of Zimbabwe mainly if it's working with government," he said.

The local businessman said the move was also meant to scuttle government's reengagement drive as local business entities that associate with government are likely to be deemed too risky to partner with by international investors.

"You have seen the President moving around with captains of industry in his engagement and reengagement effort sourcing for investment. Investors are interested in discussing with local business players whom they sign business partnerships with.

"Now these captains of industry are targeted and punished for no apparent reason but only aligning with their government," he said.

He said with government and its key business enterprises under sanctions locals needed to step up and ensure that the economy continues to work efficiently.

"Since the country was put under punitive measures for exercising its right to determination there is need for local people to rescue it.
Now the likes of Tagwirei are those that have capacity to bail out Zimbabwe. He is one man who was investing his money towards upkeep of Zimbabwe by being a middlemen to buy on its behalf," Mambondiyani said.

Source - Bernard Chiketo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Sikhala throws Zimbabwe police in panic mode

37 mins ago | 649 Views

Jubilation as court frees 7 accused of plotting to remove Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 3434 Views

Confusion over Ramaphosa's envoys cleared

3 hrs ago | 3262 Views

D-day for Hopewell Chin'ono

3 hrs ago | 2119 Views

South Africa Trade Union turns heat on Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 4769 Views

Ramaphosa advised 'go to Harare and meet opposition' after envoys forced to eat humble pie - even worse will follow

5 hrs ago | 4276 Views

The Zimbabwean political allegory: A dystopian complex

5 hrs ago | 759 Views

Book Aid International supports libraries in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zimbabwe turned into 100% military state: MDA

5 hrs ago | 1615 Views

Disappointment of Ramaphosa's envoys and the Zimbabwean problem

5 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Partnerships in lies, historical distortions and corruption now an ANC/ZanuPF game

5 hrs ago | 531 Views

Ramaphosa's envoys did not snub Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 4009 Views

Togarepi, Matutu bounce back

6 hrs ago | 3907 Views

Mnangagwa spoils soldiers, police

6 hrs ago | 6661 Views

Mugabe's 'stupid and idiotic street girl' says there is crisis in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 3176 Views

D-Day for MDC Alliance youth leader

6 hrs ago | 753 Views

Mnanaggwa urged to amend laws

6 hrs ago | 847 Views

Council workers in shady land deals

6 hrs ago | 680 Views

Mnangagwa's govt suspends new road projects

6 hrs ago | 1867 Views

Parirenyatwa COVID-19 centre over-stretched

6 hrs ago | 430 Views

Cross-border traders push for border re-opening

6 hrs ago | 586 Views

BCC rolls out e-learning facilities at schools

6 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zimbabwe poverty worsens

6 hrs ago | 354 Views

No need to over-regulate political parties: Veritas

7 hrs ago | 265 Views

'Mnangagwa's Methodist Church Membership must be revoked'

7 hrs ago | 795 Views

Zimbabwe reserve money supply drops

7 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zera warns errant service stations

7 hrs ago | 562 Views

'Unboiled borehole water not suitable for drinking'

7 hrs ago | 322 Views

Chin'ono makes fresh bail application

7 hrs ago | 390 Views

Zimbabwean Civic group slams SA opposition

7 hrs ago | 528 Views

Over 6 000 kombis impounded

7 hrs ago | 326 Views

Lawyers walk out in protest

7 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Zimbabwe police fret over curfew breakers

7 hrs ago | 439 Views

Prisons gets new boss

7 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mnangagwa must be barred from SA hospitals, says Vavi

7 hrs ago | 579 Views

Chamisa betrayed as Biti throws his name for presidency 2023

13 hrs ago | 12214 Views

30 ZBC staffers test Covid-19 positive

15 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Mnangagwa heaps praises on 'professional, peaceful' army

15 hrs ago | 933 Views

Mnangagwa trashes govt critics

15 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Cop wants Matanga imprisoned

15 hrs ago | 2170 Views

It's up to Mnangagwa to turn around Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Putin announces first Covid-19 vaccine

16 hrs ago | 1926 Views

Ramaphosa fights to end Zimbabwe's political crisis

16 hrs ago | 1991 Views

Mnangagwa commits to improving ZDF conditions of service

16 hrs ago | 304 Views

Covid-19 affects police station

16 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Matabeleland- Zimbabwe border to be the most guarded in the world

16 hrs ago | 2016 Views

SA's Mbeki once claimed there was no crisis in Zimbabwe - then hundreds of people were butchered... Ramaphosa needs to show real

17 hrs ago | 608 Views

'Zimbabwe Army is not owned by one man' General PV Sibanda says

17 hrs ago | 4788 Views

REVEALED: How Mnangagwa blocked Ramaphosa's envoys from meeting Chamisa

18 hrs ago | 7303 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days