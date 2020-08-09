US targets Zim tycoons over their rights to freely associate

Opinion / Columnist

PETROLEUM mogul Kudakwashe Tagwirei's placement on US sanctions is a renewed effort to completely cripple the economy as local businesses were moving in to support government frustrating its efforts.Liquid Cargo Africa founder and director Danmore Mambondiyani who launched a campaign in support of Tagwirei said the move was designed to serve links between government and its well-to-do citizenry n complete violation of their right to freedom of association."How is it an offense to support one's government and associate with a political party of choice when the constitution gives one a right of association under political freedoms."The move by USA to impose sanctions on Kudakwashe Tagwirei for allegedly sponsoring and or working with Zanu PF and government shows their lack of respect on human rights," Mambondiyani said.He said according to the Constitution of Zimbabwe section 58 (1) Every person has the right to freedom of assembly and association and the right not to assemble or associate with others, this is also supported by section 67 (2) which he said gives everyone has the right to form, to join and to participate in the activities of a political party or organization of their choice.Mambondiyani who is running the social media campaign absolving Tagwirei of any wrong doing said targeting successful business people who are ploughing back to their communities and supporting organisations they were members would undermine Zimbabweans' wellbeing."Targeting successful businesspeople and punishing them is meant to cause a divorce between government and stakeholders. Business sector is key in development of Zimbabwe mainly if it's working with government," he said.The local businessman said the move was also meant to scuttle government's reengagement drive as local business entities that associate with government are likely to be deemed too risky to partner with by international investors."You have seen the President moving around with captains of industry in his engagement and reengagement effort sourcing for investment. Investors are interested in discussing with local business players whom they sign business partnerships with."Now these captains of industry are targeted and punished for no apparent reason but only aligning with their government," he said.He said with government and its key business enterprises under sanctions locals needed to step up and ensure that the economy continues to work efficiently."Since the country was put under punitive measures for exercising its right to determination there is need for local people to rescue it.Now the likes of Tagwirei are those that have capacity to bail out Zimbabwe. He is one man who was investing his money towards upkeep of Zimbabwe by being a middlemen to buy on its behalf," Mambondiyani said.