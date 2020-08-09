Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Political reforms will solve legitimacy crisis

1 hr ago | Views
THE key to resolving the Zimbabwean crisis lies in us embarking on a set of comprehensive social, political and economic reforms. Key among these are electoral reforms which will forestall the problem of contested legitimacy in Zimbabwe.

These electoral reforms will see the enfranchisement of millions of Zimbabweans living in the diaspora. But this first requires the establishment of a legitimate forum for dialogue over the reforms.

It then will call for the establishment of a governance structure to initiate and implement these reforms.

Our Constitution provides a great starting point for reform. This means the government must stop forthwith its attempts to tamper with the Constitution, which was adopted by the Zimbabwean people in the historic referendum of 2013.

The fundamental rights and freedoms of the Zimbabwean people must be observed and respected.


Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ramaphosa's sealed CR17 records create fertile ground for corruption

1 hr ago | 285 Views

MDC bigwigs desert Sikhala

1 hr ago | 1825 Views

Siwela demands US$100bn Gukurahundi genocide compensation

1 hr ago | 307 Views

Zimbabwean teen soccer player shot dead in SA

1 hr ago | 698 Views

An MDC govt around 2025

1 hr ago | 476 Views

Chamisa mounts diplomatic offensive on Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 1075 Views

Mugabe's 'stupid and idiotic street girl' accused of breaching protocol

1 hr ago | 543 Views

Zimbabwe hopes fade under Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe hopes fade under Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

'Zimbabweans must reclaim country from maniacs'

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zimbabwe's Economic Freedom Fighters plots Beitbridge border blockade

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zimbabwe's health sector will never be same again, says Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 535 Views

Tsholotsho retail complex destroyed by fire

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Botswana opposition leader chides Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

'State, judiciary colluding to hide Chin'ono remand abuse'

2 hrs ago | 504 Views

Man hangs self over food

2 hrs ago | 300 Views

ZimRights challenges Mnangagwa's curfew

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

SA lawyers sing for their supper against Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 434 Views

Bail hearing for MDC youth leader deferred

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Africans should interfere in Zimbabwe politics, says Mugabe's 'stupid and idiotic street girl'

2 hrs ago | 527 Views

Police dismiss Jonathan Moyo lies

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

Mhlahlandlela Govt Complex closed

2 hrs ago | 338 Views

Zanu-PF hails SA envoys

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Chombo trial postponed pending challenge

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Chiwenga tells farmers to 'utilise land or lose it'

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

'SA envoys not obliged to meet political parties'

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Police act on fake roadblocks

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

18 more die of Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zimbabwean 'robber' murdered in Mozambique

11 hrs ago | 4939 Views

Mnangagwa's daughter arrested for illegal mining in Mazowe

13 hrs ago | 13041 Views

Mnangagwa donates one million bricks

14 hrs ago | 2311 Views

Trip by South African envoys to Zimbabwe was a waste of jet fuel

14 hrs ago | 3299 Views

Zimbabwe economic reforms charms top economists

16 hrs ago | 3249 Views

Zimbabwe at crossroads - The new Zimbabwe we crave for

16 hrs ago | 1723 Views

Jonathan Moyo's 'false' claims rubbished

17 hrs ago | 4108 Views

Ramaphosa's emissaries will return to Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 3647 Views

Biti's aides sue police for $2 million

17 hrs ago | 1130 Views

BCC pleased with BF progress

17 hrs ago | 679 Views

Man found dead along highway

17 hrs ago | 2069 Views

Man murders wife, hangs self

17 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Please help Siza Khoza's son

17 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Ramaphosa should travel to Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 410 Views

Chin'ono bail hearing to proceed in secret

17 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Court bars journalists, lawyers from attending Hopewell Chin'ono's hearing

17 hrs ago | 1452 Views

The reason why the special envoy from South Africa snubed the opposition revealed

17 hrs ago | 1218 Views

BREAKING: Islamic terrorists defeat Zimbabwe contract killer in Mozambique

17 hrs ago | 4056 Views

4 Hobbies that come with risks you need to manage

18 hrs ago | 512 Views

FULL TEXT: July Moyo gives villagers 4 months to leave Hwange

18 hrs ago | 3564 Views

Cyril Ramphosa ordered to lift alcohol ban

19 hrs ago | 1689 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days