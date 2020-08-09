Political reforms will solve legitimacy crisis

Opinion / Columnist

THE key to resolving the Zimbabwean crisis lies in us embarking on a set of comprehensive social, political and economic reforms. Key among these are electoral reforms which will forestall the problem of contested legitimacy in Zimbabwe.These electoral reforms will see the enfranchisement of millions of Zimbabweans living in the diaspora. But this first requires the establishment of a legitimate forum for dialogue over the reforms.It then will call for the establishment of a governance structure to initiate and implement these reforms.Our Constitution provides a great starting point for reform. This means the government must stop forthwith its attempts to tamper with the Constitution, which was adopted by the Zimbabwean people in the historic referendum of 2013.The fundamental rights and freedoms of the Zimbabwean people must be observed and respected.