Zimbabwean teen soccer player shot dead in SA

1 hr ago | Views
A PROMISING young Zimbabwean soccer player based in Durban, South Africa, was killed on Monday together with a South African colleague in a "drive by shooting" incident.

The two players were coming from a training session in Lindelani Section C, Stanger at around 7pm.

The deceased, Francis Tadiwanashe Kuhuni (17), originally from Kadoma in Mashonaland West province, is reported to have been sitting in their club coach's vehicle car with his colleague, aged 24, when unidentified gunmen sprayed bullets on the car, killing them on spot.

The deceased's father, Itai Kuhuni confirmed to NewZimbabwe.com that his son was shot in cold blood, adding they were yet to establish the motive behind the callous attack.

Tadiwanashe, who is a second born in a family of three, was doing Grade 11 at ML Sultan Secondary School in Durban and was staying with his parents who migrated to South Africa in search of greener pastures.

Kuhuni also said the deceased was an upcoming soccer player who was plying his trade with a local youngsters club, Tornadoes.

"Yes I can confirm my son was shot and killed yesterday while sitting in their coach's car with his colleague," a distraught Kuhuni said.

"I am still in a state of shock and still to establish the motive behind this senseless killing of an innocent teenager. We really don't even know whether the attack was targeting the two or their coach."

The fate of the coach could not be ascertained.

Kuhuni said on the fateful day, the deceased woke up and prepared breakfast for the family as his mother had left for work.

"Like any other normal day, he woke up and prepared our breakfast since his mother had left for work. He asked me whether I wanted to eat later, but I decided that we eat together. He later told me that his coach was coming to pick him up around 10am for a session at a local community ground," Kuhuni explained.

He said after the training session, his son together with a colleague sat in their coach's vehicle when a another car approached and sprayed bullets on them.

"I was at home when my son's colleagues came and told me that Tadiwanashe was seriously injured. I rushed to the scene and saw his lifeless body in the car. We called the police who attended the crime scene and a docket was opened for investigations," Kuhuni said.


Source - NewZimbabwe
