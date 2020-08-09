Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'SA leaders, including Mandela, toothless to solve Zimbabwe crisis' - Not true, especially of the big man

1 hr ago | Views
"So, why is it that Vorster could bring about real change, twisting Smith's arm to engage in negotiations with his liberation movement opponents that eventually led to a settlement and a transition to majority rule, and ANC governments – from the time of Nelson Mandela onwards – have been so toothless?" wrote Stephen Chan, in Spotlight Zimbabwe.

Whilst many people would agree that post independent South Africa's leaders have been "toothless" one cannot say the same of the big man himself, Nelson Mandela. He was one of the few African leaders who did not hesitate to take a fellow Africa leader head on - unheard off given the norm is for leaders to close rank and defend each other.

"On 27 November 1995, a calm voice issued this jarring statement on the BBC: "Abacha is sitting on a volcano. And I am going to explode it underneath him." It belonged to Nelson Mandela. He was 77, and had already been president of South Africa for a year. Mandela was referring to Gen. Sani Abacha, an obdurate and corrupt dictator in Nigeria who, in addition to still holding the winner of his country's presidential election in solitary confinement, had just executed the writer and environmentalist Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other activists from oil-blighted Ogoniland. The nine had been condemned by a military tribunal," reported Africa Renewal.

"Mandela was angry; Abacha had rebuffed Mandela's studiously private and civilised appeal for the release of Saro-Wiwa and his fellow activists. By doing so, Abacha had drawn the battle line, stoking the fiery passion for justice still burning in the breast of the aged champion of freedom: to his end Mandela lived by the dictum, which he articulated with great eloquence at his trial at Rivonia in 1964, that though he abhorred violence, he was willing to employ it to fight "tyranny, exploitation, and oppression."

President Mandela is publicly criticised Robert Mugabe for his tyrannical tendencies, he could not take any decisive action because he was no longer president.

Whilst there was plenty to criticise President Thabo Mbeki, President Mandela's successor, for his handling of the Zimbabwe crisis following the blatant cheating in the March 2008 vote and use of wanton violence run-off, Stephen Chan's description is off the mark.

"Zanu-PF struck back with a truly vicious campaign against the MDC, Tsvangirai withdrew from the contest, and Mugabe remained as president, controlling the levers of power. The ANC looked on, held its nose, and scuttled home to Pretoria saying the uneasy coalition it left behind was a job well done," he wrote.

The truth is President Mbeki did manage to get Mugabe to agree to the implementation of a raft of democratic reforms designed to dismantle the Zanu PF dictatorship and stop a repeat of the cheating and violence of 2008. Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC colleagues, who were entrusted the task of implementing the reforms sold-out and failed to get even one reform implemented in five years.

President Mbeki and then his successor, President Jacob Zuma and a few other SADC leaders, notably President Ian Khama of Botswana, did their best to remind MDC leaders to implement the reforms. Tsvangirai et al had the snouts in the gravy train feeding trough and paid no attention to nothing else.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is proposing that Mnangagwa and Chamisa go into a new power sharing arrangement. This is a complete waste of time because there is no reason to believe the two political parties will finally implemented the democratic reforms they failed to implement during the 2008 GNU.

"They (USA, EU, British and other western nations) are not likely to reenter the arena (as the Americans had done in 1976) and throw good money and effort at the Zimbabwean problem until they are convinced that something significant, some serious political change for the good, is likely to happen," argued Stephen Chan.

He is right there, the international community did not give Zimbabwe's 2008 to 2913 GNU their full backing; for example the west refused to lift all the targeted sanctions against Zanu PF leaders. A new GNU with the same Zanu PF and MDC leaders as the key players will indeed be a waste of time, effort and money.


Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Have identified problems, will now revive health service' promised Chiwenga - No: 1 problem remains, Zanu PF

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe and the Founders Sydrome (Foundiritis)

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Decolonisation of Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zimbabwe records no new Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

Gatvol Citizens march calling for Cyril Ramaphosa's removal

3 hrs ago | 588 Views

We must Occupy the Decision making tables @40!

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

'No crisis in Zimbabwe which needs external intervention'

3 hrs ago | 376 Views

SA envoys had 'no obligation' to meet anyone other than Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 262 Views

Chamisa's allies deny Sikhala support in his hour of need

4 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Govt should avail COVID-19 contact tracing data

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

COVID-19 kills 18 more in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 368 Views

'Zanu-PF has failed to reform'

5 hrs ago | 267 Views

Khupe to replace 15 MPs

5 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Social media alone won't bring change in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 193 Views

Labour organisations pile pressure on Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 365 Views

Zimdollar depreciates by 2.5% agains the real dollar

5 hrs ago | 434 Views

Wife murderer deported, arrested

5 hrs ago | 418 Views

Ramaphosa advised 'go to Harare and meet opposition' after envoys forced to eat humble pie - even worse will follow

7 hrs ago | 1523 Views

MDC leader's wife arrested for reporting that her husband was abducted

8 hrs ago | 5700 Views

Abusive rogue regimes that violate international law shouldn't be allowed to hide behind 'protocol' and 'diplomacy'

9 hrs ago | 1035 Views

PHOTOS: Armed police threaten Hopewell Chin'ono's lawyers

9 hrs ago | 5195 Views

Zimbabwe security sector reforms debunked

16 hrs ago | 6363 Views

Ramaphosa's sealed CR17 records create fertile ground for corruption

17 hrs ago | 2892 Views

MDC bigwigs desert Sikhala

17 hrs ago | 16243 Views

Siwela demands US$100bn Gukurahundi genocide compensation

17 hrs ago | 2784 Views

Zimbabwean teen soccer player shot dead in SA

17 hrs ago | 5019 Views

Political reforms will solve legitimacy crisis

17 hrs ago | 1443 Views

An MDC govt around 2025

17 hrs ago | 3485 Views

Chamisa mounts diplomatic offensive on Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 8390 Views

Mugabe's 'stupid and idiotic street girl' accused of breaching protocol

18 hrs ago | 7197 Views

Zimbabwe hopes fade under Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Zimbabwe hopes fade under Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 765 Views

'Zimbabweans must reclaim country from maniacs'

18 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Zimbabwe's Economic Freedom Fighters plots Beitbridge border blockade

18 hrs ago | 1535 Views

Zimbabwe's health sector will never be same again, says Chiwenga

18 hrs ago | 4206 Views

Tsholotsho retail complex destroyed by fire

18 hrs ago | 1278 Views

Botswana opposition leader chides Zanu-PF

18 hrs ago | 1155 Views

'State, judiciary colluding to hide Chin'ono remand abuse'

18 hrs ago | 2219 Views

Man hangs self over food

18 hrs ago | 1036 Views

ZimRights challenges Mnangagwa's curfew

18 hrs ago | 1125 Views

SA lawyers sing for their supper against Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 2414 Views

Bail hearing for MDC youth leader deferred

18 hrs ago | 191 Views

Africans should interfere in Zimbabwe politics, says Mugabe's 'stupid and idiotic street girl'

18 hrs ago | 1364 Views

Police dismiss Jonathan Moyo lies

18 hrs ago | 1243 Views

Mhlahlandlela Govt Complex closed

18 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Zanu-PF hails SA envoys

18 hrs ago | 379 Views

Chombo trial postponed pending challenge

18 hrs ago | 334 Views

Chiwenga tells farmers to 'utilise land or lose it'

18 hrs ago | 772 Views

'SA envoys not obliged to meet political parties'

18 hrs ago | 246 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days