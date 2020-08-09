Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF exposing itself

THE so-called experts on diplomatic etiquette and Zanu-PF officials have exposed Zanu-PF and government's hand in denying South African special envoys their desire to meet with opposition parties.

In the process, they have accused South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his envoys delegation of being "abnormal".

This is expected of Zanu-PF after they scolded the African National Congress secretary-general Ace Magashule, whom they accused of behaving like a prefect and being completely out of order.

It was not MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa or Thokozani Khupe who suggested that the envoys should meet with them, but it was Ramaphosa, who sent his envoys with a mission to meet with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and delegations from the opposition parties.

Neither the opposition parties and civic society nor the regime in Zimbabwe asked Ramaphosa to get accurate assessment of the situation in Zimbabwe.

It requires extraordinary measures to solve problems and this is what the less educated and premature do not know and understand.

Information permanent secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana must stop misinforming the world that the envoys were not tasked to also meet with the opposition parties, that is why they called and both the MDC Alliance and the MDC-T have officially communicated that the delegation called them for an appointment.

This whole drama proves beyond any reasonable doubt that Zanu-PF is not prepared to have the crisis affecting Zimbabwe resolved.

Zanu-PF does not care about the suffering of the people of Zimbabwe because it is the architect of that prolonged suffering and does not tolerate advise from anyone not even from neighbours South Africa and the United Nations.

Zanu-PF should be weary of creating enemies than making friends because one day, this will backfire badly.

The latest antics by Zanu-PF will certainly not go down very well with South African politics and progressive Zimbabweans and progressive South Africans across the world should now teaming up and unite to bring back order in the respective countries.

Let's use this opportunity as an own goal by Mnangagwa to help us push for the elimination of repression for the benefit of both Zimbabwe and South Africa.



Source - newsday
