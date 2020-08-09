Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

What's in a name? From Gukurahundi to Murambatsvina, Mugabe to Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | Views
THERE'S something strangely fascinating about the Venda culture in relation to the names given to people. It all sounds so idiosyncratic that I recently found myself reflecting on it during a discussion of the book We Need New Names, by the Zimbabwean author Elizabeth Zandile Tshele, who goes by the pen name NoViolet Bulawayo.

I thought of my village chief, who goes by the name Mmbengeni, which means, "hate me". I thought of his eldest son Ntshengedzeni, which means "torture me". And then there is my father, whose name is Shavhani, which means "you must run away" and his sister and my aunt Ndidzulafhi, meaning "where do I stay?" And my uncle Nthatheni, which means "you must chase me", and my high school friend Mphedziseni, which means "you must finish or kill me". Or our very own athlete Mbulaeni Mulaudzi, whose first name also means "you must kill me".

I could not help but think that there is a case for new names in our culture. It is something that should not be deferred because the saying that "what's in a name" finds no greater resonance than in my Venda culture.

The book, "We Need New Names", is about four girls, Darling, Stina, Chipo, Bastard and Godknows, growing up in a crumbling Zimbabwe.

Here in South Africa, recently, there has been a movement trending under the hashtag #SaveZimbabwe, that is rightly directed at the excesses of the Zimbabwean government. Killings, beatings, detentions and instances of wanton human rights abuse by state forces have focused the attention of the world on this troubled southern African state.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has even sent two envoys, Sydney Mufamadi and Baleka Mbete, in an attempt to intervene in the unfolding crisis.

That the Zimbabwean situation is not a new phenomenon is known the world over; the only thing new about it this time is that it is happening under new leadership. It may be a 30-year-old problem, but it all seems like a century-old crisis. Of course, the South African collective wisdom requires unbiased telescoping glasses to see the obvious.

Where were we during the excesses of Operation Gukurahundi, when 30,000 people died at the hands of the government? Maybe we were absent because South Africa was not free yet. Where were we when people died in Operation Murambatsvina when neighbourhoods were torn down, when 700,000 people lost their homes and livelihoods and when 2.4 million people felt the brunt?

"We Need New Names" is set in Zimbabwe during the time of Operation Murambatsvina. There is a scene in a book when the girls discover the body of an unknown woman hanging from a tree. Though this instance was probably because of romantic failure, it could equally have been because of the failure of the Zimbabwean society to build a successful society that led her to hang herself.

The name of the shantytown where these five girls lived was ironically called "Paradise". It was not a paradise but a hell characterised by poverty, disease, death and unemployment. Yet, these girls had dreams. There was talk of democracy and the dividends that it would bring. I am reminded of the statement I heard from a Chinese friend who once said: "People do not eat democracy."

In Zimbabwe, there was once, not long ago, a democratic change that led to the formation of the Government of National Unity. Robert Mugabe, Morgan Tsvangirai and my good friend Arthur Mutambara shared political power. But, it was all smoke and mirrors, and soon, it all fell apart. With that, the emigration of skills continued unabated, and the country descended further into the abyss. Democracy, I believe, is the best political system that humans have invented, but it requires hard work, incisive and informed voters as well as patriotic politicians to work.

As the famed economist Thomas Sowell said: "Politics is the art of making your selfish desires seem like the national interest."

The Zimbabwean voters could never discern the "selfish desires" of their politicians from "national interests." So, the dreams of leaving Zimbabwe for prosperous Western countries continued for Darling, Stina, Chipo, Bastard and Godknows. Many die in makeshift boats trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea en route to Europe. And when, on the other side, African migrants do not want to come back to Africa.

When I was a freshly minted PhD working at Imperial College in London, I was asked, "Why do you want to go back to Africa?", by one Dr Emmanuel Manyonganise, another Zimbabwean. We need to change our attitude, our patriotism and build an Africa that works for all our people.

Darling, Stina, Chipo, Bastard and Godknows would go and steal guavas at a wealthy suburb called "Budapest" in Zimbabwe. But then there was the land invasion. The girls were caught in the crossfire but survived. The land invasion was supposed to solve Zimbabwe's economic woes, but it was so throttled by the international forces that the current government under Emmerson Mnangagwa is now paying $3.5-billion in compensation.

"Why is Mnangagwa paying for the stolen land?" asks Twitter user Sipho. I would tell him, Sipho, he is paying so that Zimbabwe survives. When the land invasion was plotted, all possible eventualities were supposedly not considered, including sanctions and their consequences. As the Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping put it, "[you must] cross the river by feeling the stones". Mugabe did not feel the stones, and today Zimbabwe is forced to still pay the costs. If one does not feel the stones to cross the river, the crocodiles will eat you like flies.

Darling finally goes to Detroit, Michigan, US, to join her aunt. She finds that the grass is not necessarily greener on the other side. Very often, one has to get a new name when one crosses to the other side. Tshilidzi, for instance, becomes Mr T because the Americans cannot and do not have the patience to pronounce Tshilidzi. Many immigrants live in constant fear of deportation because their immigration papers are not valid. In a way, no matter how advanced this new Western society looks, it is still not home for these immigrants. This, in a way, serves as a clarion call that we have to make our countries the dream, and not the nightmare.

Given these severe and seemingly unsolvable problems, what do we do? In evolutionary biology, there is a concept of flight or fight, which has been used by species to survive. In our case, do we flee to the "greener pastures" and leave behind collapsing nations that will in time be used as dumping grounds for dangerous wastes such as nuclear wastes? Alternatively, do we fight to make our countries prosperous?

This fight will entail educating our nation, by building schools and forming learning communes in our townships and villages. This fight will require absorbing knowledge about science and technology from the best centres around the world and using it to advance our people.

This fight will entail moving our people from superstitious thinking to scientific thinking, thereby making them patriotic, hardworking and unselfish in pursuit of the national and continental agenda. We need to hold people, whether friends, foe or family accountable for their evil deeds.

Going back to NoViolet's book, yes, we might need new names, but most importantly, we need new countries that serve the overwhelming majority of people rather than the narrow elite. DM

-------
Professor Marwala is the Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of Johannesburg. He is the Deputy Chair of the Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution.



Source - the independent
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa jittery as pressure mounts

1 hr ago | 958 Views

'There is no crisis in Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Mnangagwa's rise, fall from grace

1 hr ago | 441 Views

Chamisa, Khupe leadership fight spills to Supreme Court

1 hr ago | 635 Views

ZCC pursues multi-stakeholder dialogue process

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Dead bodies pile up at parlors

1 hr ago | 489 Views

Opaque $18bn stimulus irks business

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Smuggling groceries from SA new Covid-19 frontier

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Mnangagwa's regime buckles under the tide of #ZimbabweanLivesMatter

1 hr ago | 194 Views

State seeks to bar Mtetwa from representing Chin'ono

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Mnangagwa takes over Ziscosteel revival drive

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zimbabwe imports 56% dietary needs

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Chinese giant resumes US$12m talks with NetOne

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe's endemic corruption needs strong institutions

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Sikhala viewed as a threat to Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 492 Views

Leave us alone, says Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 388 Views

CSOs ratchet pressure on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zapu seeks meeting with ANC, uMkhonto we Sizwe Over Zimbabwe crisis

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Chiwenga in no-show

2 hrs ago | 993 Views

Drama as police besiege Chin'ono lawyers

2 hrs ago | 346 Views

Govt warns banks over civil servants COVID-19 allowances

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Judge denies MDC youth leader bail

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Calls for Chin'ono's release grow louder

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Bulawayo records drop in TB-related deaths

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe youths urged to peacefully engage govt

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Parly director, wife up for stock theft

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Machete gang invades Shurugwi mine

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF exposing itself

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

We're in a music crisis: Winky D

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Obert Mpofu wants to be reported to ZACC if he is corrupt

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

'Zimbabwe not ready for soccer return'

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Thieves steal 7 television sets at UBH private ward

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Dr Labode recovers from Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Bulawayo CBD Covid-19 hotspot

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe not on Sadc agenda

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

34 border jumpers arrested

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

RBZ, police probe Ponzi schemes

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Security guards vanish with US$306 000

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zanu-PF benefactor fires naid over #ZimbabweanLivesMatter

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Tanzania army descends on Mozambique border

2 hrs ago | 940 Views

ZACC investigating Bulawayo City Council

3 hrs ago | 626 Views

Frozen chicken tests positive for Cornavirus

3 hrs ago | 1916 Views

To the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde ED Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1669 Views

Zim court imposes sanctions on Chin'ono, gags media from covering prison ordeal

4 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Machete wielding man on the run

4 hrs ago | 597 Views

'Suicidal Protest'

4 hrs ago | 998 Views

'Have identified problems, will now revive health service' promised Chiwenga - No: 1 problem remains, Zanu PF

12 hrs ago | 5643 Views

'SA leaders, including Mandela, toothless to solve Zimbabwe crisis' - Not true, especially of the big man

12 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Zimbabwe and the Founders Sydrome (Foundiritis)

12 hrs ago | 671 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days