Sanctions do not hurt rich, powerful politicians
15 Aug 2020 at 17:02hrs | Views
DO economic sanctions imposed by the West really affect the rich and powerful in our politics who are perceived to be derailing our democracy and human rights?
I argue that in as far as the US uses economic sanctions against perceived opponents of democracy who prop up undemocratic regimes, the elites always have options to evade the sanctions.
The proxies even go to the United States and get whatever the supporters of tyranny want.
It can, therefore, be argued that economic sanctions by the US are ineffective to affect the work of tyrants.
The real sanction that can be imposed on undemocratic regimes is when the country's citizens rise above pettiness and unite to send one clear message through avoiding their businesses.
Isolating them locally requires a robust citizenry that separates partisan politics from national issues of social service provision.
