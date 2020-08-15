Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa says Zimbabwe is going through its worst moment

15 Aug 2020 at 17:05hrs | Views
OPPOSITION MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa says Zimbabwe is going through its worst moment under President Emmerson Mnangagwa, whom he accuses of being determined to silence the people at all costs.

Chamisa's party says over 30 of its members were in hiding from State agents, while dozens are in detention on allegations of trying to topple Mnangagwa.

"We are uncompromising, principled and relentless for real change. As a people, we have seen the worst of our times but we are getting over it soon. We are focused and on course," Chamisa told NewsDay Weekender yesterday.

"We have seen the worst because our people are homeless, no opportunities, no food, no business; politics is at its worst with extreme and advance human rights abuses."

He added: "Children are dying in hospitals, curable diseases are killing people. People are being beaten up every day and I am receiving reports that people are being pursued as if they are common criminals. There cannot be a free Zimbabwe when people can't walk free, having State agents breaking into their homes. It cannot be a free Zimbabwe when belonging to an alternative party attracts detention and arrest."

Chamisa accused Zanu-PF of institutionalised lying, denying the obvious and telling the world the opposite of what was happening on the ground. "They have been fighting us as the MDC Alliance. They are trying to take away the people's party and its name, the people's headquarters, the MPs, financial resources allocated to us on account of the voters. Anything they see they are taking away," he said.

"They want to take everything, but Zimbabwean lives matter. We are the way to the future, the only credible way forward.

"It is not as if we don't know what we are doing. What we don't want is to play a game with predetermined results. We don't want a question with a predetermined answer. No one fights a weak opponent. They are resorting to hair raising terror against citizens."


Source - newsday
