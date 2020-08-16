Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Clinics close as Covid-19 takes toll

16 Aug 2020 at 08:26hrs | Views
ABOUT four clinics have been closed in the last fortnight in Mashonaland west after members of staff tested positive for Covid-19 amid fears the disease is spreading to rural areas.

Chikonohono clinic in Chinhoyi became the latest clinic to be closed yesterday after Chikangwe in Karoi, Mhondoro-Ngezi clinic and Madzorera clinic in Zvimba.

Chinhoyi council town clerk Maxwell Kaitano notified clients and stakeholders that Chikonohono clinic was closed after one nurse tested positive for Covid-19.

"During the period the clinic will be undergoing disinfection and sanitisation for infection prevention and control of Covid-19 and other infectious diseases, after one of our clinic employees tested Covid-19 positive," Kaitano said.

Acting provincial medical director Gift Masoja said the Health and Child Care ministry was concerned about the number of clinics that were closing down after health frontline staff tested positive to Covid-19 in the province.

"So far four clinics have been closed at one time in the province after some nurses at the clinics tested positive and the nurses had history of travelling to Norton, one of the Covid-19 hotspots," Masoja said .

Masoja said they cannot force nurses to stay at clinics as a measure to curb the spread of Covid-19 since they wanted to buy food where it is cheaper.

Mashonaland west has recorded 157 Covid-19 cases with six deaths since the outbreak on 20 march this year.

Meanwhile, Karoi town council closed Chikangwe clinic indefinitely on Friday after one nurse tested positive to Covid 19.

The nurse was part of a team that offered services under the opportunistic infections department.

Karoi town council secretary Wellington Mutikani confirmed the closure of the clinic.

"I can confirm that our clinic has been closed indefinitely after a nurse tested positive to Covid 19," Mutikani said.

"I am told she stays in Chinhoyi where she was tested positive and results came out on Thursday.

"This then led to compulsory tests to all frontline workers yesterday [Friday]. as it is, our clinic will be temporarily closed waiting for results."

Source - the standard
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa to address the nation on the Catholic Bishops' letter

5 mins ago | 2 Views

ZANU PF eager to repeat Gukurahundi genocide

2 hrs ago | 1433 Views

ZCTU endorses Catholic Bishops' letter

4 hrs ago | 2255 Views

Lawyers representing police officers who abused Cowdray Park women fear for their lives

5 hrs ago | 2435 Views

FULL TEXT: South Africa's new lockdown regulations

6 hrs ago | 2852 Views

WATCH: 'Makandiwa and his spiritual son killed a Chinese boy'

6 hrs ago | 5778 Views

Jonathan Moyo threatens to expose Mthuli Ncube's ministry

8 hrs ago | 6278 Views

Zimbabwe men can be jailed for failing to assist police in arresting suspects

9 hrs ago | 3455 Views

Mnangagwa carries a spy in his back pocket

10 hrs ago | 10296 Views

A comprehensive language policy will solve the street naming conundrum in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 635 Views

Biti invited sanctions to be imposed on Kuda Tagwirei

10 hrs ago | 4064 Views

Why I Don't Support #FreeHopewell

10 hrs ago | 3323 Views

Open letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

10 hrs ago | 2863 Views

Bad apples and forces

10 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Biti tells Zimbabweans to brace for bloodbath

11 hrs ago | 3678 Views

Mnangagwa's govt facing a major uprising

11 hrs ago | 11779 Views

Mnangagwa govt attack on 'evil-minded Bishops' enrages Catholics

11 hrs ago | 3239 Views

Mugabe coup announcer attacks 'captured' AU

11 hrs ago | 6984 Views

Council director in $10m Zinara funds storm

11 hrs ago | 820 Views

APA tells Zimbabweans to wait for 2023

11 hrs ago | 921 Views

Anti-Zanu PF traditional leaders fired

11 hrs ago | 2022 Views

Zimbabwe divisions deepen as activists decry 'rampant abuses'

11 hrs ago | 512 Views

No budget for Khami sewage water purification, says BCC

11 hrs ago | 265 Views

Mnangagwa must explain Chasi's exit

11 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Catholic Church is bigger than Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 1808 Views

Is Sadc too conflicted to handle the Zimbabwe crisis?

11 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mnangagwa govt on looting spree

11 hrs ago | 1867 Views

Zimbabwean teacher killed in Botswana

11 hrs ago | 1648 Views

'Brace for more xenophobic attacks'

11 hrs ago | 1915 Views

Mthuli Ncube's permanent secretary flies family in private aircraft after beating Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 2364 Views

Cop arrested for inciting colleagues to revolt

11 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Local doctor to lead Ekusileni transformation

11 hrs ago | 577 Views

Mnangagwa's Covid-19 restrictions legal, says High Court

11 hrs ago | 427 Views

Air Zimbabwe continue to rescue people from China

11 hrs ago | 430 Views

Zanu-PF official in land scam

11 hrs ago | 328 Views

2 more die of Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 633 Views

Pressure at quarantine centres eases

11 hrs ago | 287 Views

Peace, security top Sadc agenda

11 hrs ago | 229 Views

Jonathan Moyo's claims on Chasi dismissal rubbished

11 hrs ago | 580 Views

Mutsvangwa sparks outrage over tribal attack on 'evil' bishop

11 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Zimbabwe authorities must respect human rights

12 hrs ago | 217 Views

Missing man's remains found burning

12 hrs ago | 1241 Views

'Corrupt' police officers nabbed at roadblock

23 hrs ago | 4994 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days