Politics in Zimbabwe Today
16 Aug 2020
Since so called independence in 1980, governance by zanu pf has been that of horrific human treatment, deaths and total destruction of the national economy. We have seen capture of government institutions like the army, the police etc and arms of government neutralized, leaving only one centre of power, the presidency. The first black Rhodedian/Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe was deposed in 2017, for wrong reasons. He was a very bad leader yes, but that was not the reason for his fall. After he fell out of favour with his right hand man Mnangagwa and surrounding himself with "non liberators" like his over ambitious wife with an odd character, Grace and his think tank Jonathan Moyo , he was deposed. Was the right substitute put in? Figure it out for yourself. On the deposition day we ulululated and sloganeered, approving of the army move but did we know that we needed to make the final decision, not the army nor zanu pf but us Zimbabweans, but because we didn't , we are experiencing the same old order, horrific human treatment, disregard of the rule of law and economic destruction.
A sane non political army would have pressurised zanu pf to immediately implement constitutional reforms and talk with the opposition for a way forward soon after the coup, but no, they helped them rig elections and then murder protesters. The opposition is the only politically active body that means good for this country and the whole political literacy in this world is aware of that. One other problem of Zimbabwe is that government institutions' employees are recruited through party lines and they are as dead corrupt as the party that recruited and controls them: the army, the police and intelligence organisations are nothing more than messangers of zanu pf. Political opposition can easily be the right hand arm of government, not 'terrorists' or 'forces of darkness' that this government would like us to believe they are.
There is a crisis in Zimbabwe, a very very serious one. Zimbabwe needs help now before it sinks into oblivion. One scholar of note 'Mbofana' likened the situation of Zimbabwe to a woman being brutalised by her husband who has informed all and sundry of her ordeal to invain until she is murdered by this brutal man. The question is who is listening and is prepared to help? Is it South Africa? The AU is a useless organization, membership to which is a waste of time, money and other resources. It is loaded with dictators who are not prepared to let go of the status quo. SADC on the other hand can be reconstructed to usefulness. We can have an empowered reactionary organ on Policy and Democracy, staffed with technocrats in political science, security and diplomacy. If South Africa wants to help they should do it now and not because people like
some ex-Mugabe messangers of dictatorship have asked them do so. The evil in us is zanu pf. It doesn't matter really whether they G40s or what, or please #Zimbabweanslivesmatter.
Clemen Moyo
Mediation for Peace Centre
+263 712 708 284/778 662 090
clememoyo@gmail.com
Clemen Moyo
