Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Politics in Zimbabwe Today

16 Aug 2020 at 08:59hrs | Views
Since so called independence in 1980, governance by zanu pf has been that of horrific human treatment, deaths and total destruction of the national economy. We have seen capture of government institutions like the army, the police etc and arms of government neutralized, leaving only one centre of power, the presidency. The first black Rhodedian/Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe was deposed in 2017, for wrong reasons. He was a very bad leader yes, but that was not the reason for his fall. After he fell out of favour with his right hand man  Mnangagwa and surrounding himself with "non liberators" like his over ambitious wife with an odd character, Grace and his think tank Jonathan Moyo , he was deposed.  Was the right substitute put in? Figure it out for yourself. On the deposition day we ulululated and sloganeered, approving of the army move but did we know that we needed to make the final decision, not the army nor zanu pf but us Zimbabweans, but because we didn't , we are experiencing the same old order, horrific human treatment, disregard of the rule of law and economic destruction.

A sane non political army would have pressurised zanu pf to immediately implement constitutional reforms and talk with the opposition for a way forward soon after the coup, but no, they helped them rig elections and then murder protesters. The opposition is the only politically active body that means good for this country and the whole political literacy in this world is aware of that. One other problem of Zimbabwe is that government institutions' employees are recruited through party lines and they are as dead corrupt as the party that recruited and controls them: the army, the police and intelligence organisations are nothing more than messangers of zanu pf. Political opposition can easily  be the right hand arm of government, not 'terrorists' or 'forces of darkness' that this government would like us to believe they are.

There is a crisis in Zimbabwe, a very very serious one. Zimbabwe needs help now before it sinks into oblivion. One scholar of note 'Mbofana'  likened the situation of Zimbabwe to a woman being brutalised by her husband who has informed all and sundry of her ordeal to invain until she is murdered by this brutal man. The question is who is listening and is prepared to help? Is it South Africa? The AU is a useless organization, membership to which is a waste of time, money and other resources. It is loaded with dictators who are not prepared to let go of the status quo. SADC on the other hand can be reconstructed to usefulness. We can have an empowered reactionary organ on Policy and Democracy, staffed with technocrats in political science, security and diplomacy. If South Africa wants to help they should do it now and not because people like
some ex-Mugabe messangers of dictatorship have asked them do so. The evil in us is zanu pf. It doesn't matter really whether they G40s or what, or please #Zimbabweanslivesmatter.

Clemen Moyo
Mediation for Peace Centre
+263 712 708 284/778 662 090
clememoyo@gmail.com

Source - Clemen Moyo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa to address the nation on the Catholic Bishops' letter

6 mins ago | 6 Views

ZANU PF eager to repeat Gukurahundi genocide

2 hrs ago | 1441 Views

ZCTU endorses Catholic Bishops' letter

4 hrs ago | 2256 Views

Lawyers representing police officers who abused Cowdray Park women fear for their lives

5 hrs ago | 2437 Views

FULL TEXT: South Africa's new lockdown regulations

6 hrs ago | 2856 Views

WATCH: 'Makandiwa and his spiritual son killed a Chinese boy'

6 hrs ago | 5783 Views

Jonathan Moyo threatens to expose Mthuli Ncube's ministry

8 hrs ago | 6287 Views

Zimbabwe men can be jailed for failing to assist police in arresting suspects

9 hrs ago | 3456 Views

Mnangagwa carries a spy in his back pocket

10 hrs ago | 10305 Views

A comprehensive language policy will solve the street naming conundrum in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 635 Views

Biti invited sanctions to be imposed on Kuda Tagwirei

10 hrs ago | 4065 Views

Why I Don't Support #FreeHopewell

10 hrs ago | 3324 Views

Open letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

10 hrs ago | 2863 Views

Bad apples and forces

10 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Biti tells Zimbabweans to brace for bloodbath

11 hrs ago | 3679 Views

Mnangagwa's govt facing a major uprising

11 hrs ago | 11787 Views

Mnangagwa govt attack on 'evil-minded Bishops' enrages Catholics

11 hrs ago | 3242 Views

Mugabe coup announcer attacks 'captured' AU

11 hrs ago | 6986 Views

Council director in $10m Zinara funds storm

11 hrs ago | 820 Views

APA tells Zimbabweans to wait for 2023

11 hrs ago | 922 Views

Anti-Zanu PF traditional leaders fired

11 hrs ago | 2022 Views

Zimbabwe divisions deepen as activists decry 'rampant abuses'

11 hrs ago | 512 Views

No budget for Khami sewage water purification, says BCC

11 hrs ago | 265 Views

Mnangagwa must explain Chasi's exit

11 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Catholic Church is bigger than Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 1809 Views

Is Sadc too conflicted to handle the Zimbabwe crisis?

11 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mnangagwa govt on looting spree

11 hrs ago | 1867 Views

Zimbabwean teacher killed in Botswana

11 hrs ago | 1648 Views

'Brace for more xenophobic attacks'

11 hrs ago | 1915 Views

Mthuli Ncube's permanent secretary flies family in private aircraft after beating Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 2364 Views

Cop arrested for inciting colleagues to revolt

11 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Local doctor to lead Ekusileni transformation

11 hrs ago | 577 Views

Mnangagwa's Covid-19 restrictions legal, says High Court

11 hrs ago | 427 Views

Air Zimbabwe continue to rescue people from China

11 hrs ago | 430 Views

Zanu-PF official in land scam

11 hrs ago | 328 Views

2 more die of Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 633 Views

Pressure at quarantine centres eases

11 hrs ago | 287 Views

Peace, security top Sadc agenda

11 hrs ago | 229 Views

Jonathan Moyo's claims on Chasi dismissal rubbished

11 hrs ago | 580 Views

Mutsvangwa sparks outrage over tribal attack on 'evil' bishop

11 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Zimbabwe authorities must respect human rights

12 hrs ago | 217 Views

Missing man's remains found burning

12 hrs ago | 1241 Views

'Corrupt' police officers nabbed at roadblock

23 hrs ago | 4994 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days