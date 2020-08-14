Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa govt on looting spree

IN 2016, APR, a US company won the Dema project through a proper tender system, and at the last minute the tender was reversed and awarded to Sakunda Holdings which is owned by Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

The deal was worthy US$1,2 billion and the whole nation failed to come to terms with what led to the cancellation of the APR tender which was properly constituted by the tender board.

In other words, the Dema project was controversially awarded to Tagwirei through his Sakunda Holdings subsidiary. Today, as we speak there is nothing at Dema project to show that US$1.2 billion was used including all the purchased generators and contractors.

And they pocketed all the money.

The money could have built a proper energy plant, and today we would not be talking of load-shedding.

The US$1,2 billion according to them, it's now water under the bridge.

Remember these are the same figures which are used for looting the country.

Deals are pegged at US$1,2 billion to accommodate others in the line of pocketing State funds.

On the same note, Sakunda Holdings never submitted a tender bid and they controversially won the tender under unclear incompatible circumstances.

In 2017, Sakunda Holdings was awarded Command Agriculture project which did not go to the tender system. The project was pegged at US$3,4 billion, after we compile the first and second project. The funds were meant for farmers, inputs, schemes as an advance to farmers countrywide in Zimbabwe.

The funds were looted and they were excuses in front of the Public Accounts Parliamentary Committee chaired by Harare legislator and Former Finance minister Tendai Biti.

Today, there is nothing to show that there was Command Agriculture. The money could have purchased grain which could have lasted the nation for the next 20 years without doing any farming activities.

The money went into the drainage, and it was pocketed by few individuals, and the debt has been attached to the tax payers' money



Source - newsday
Most Popular In 7 Days