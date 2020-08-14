Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Is Sadc too conflicted to handle the Zimbabwe crisis?

11 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABwE is back in the limelight for the same wrong reasons. Corruption, abuse of power and human rights violations form the core of the allegations. The Harare authorities have insisted "there is no crisis".

The same script since 2000 is replaying itself. Denialism, arrogance and utter lack of care are not helping the county. The persistent hard-handedness by the leadership surely has and will not wish away the crisis.

Zimbabweans have exhausted available local options and are reaching out to Sadc, among others, for help. Sadc has remained aloof.

The Southern African Development Co-ordinating Conference (Sadcc), the precursor of the current Sadc was established in April 1980 to promote development, peace and security, and economic growth, to alleviate poverty and enhance the standard and quality of life of the peoples of Southern Africa.

It also seeks to support the socially disadvantaged through regional integration, built on democratic principles and equitable and sustainable development. Based on this mandate, calls for Sadc to intervene in Zimbabwe are therefore not misplaced.

Zimbabweans have marvelled at how Economic Community of west African States (Ecowas) handled political crises in that region. They can only dream of a Sadc that will one day save them from repression. On paper, Sadc has bears the mandate to do so but are they politically conflicted or captured to execute that mandate in Zimbabwe? The way the South African envoy was turned away empty-handed raises more questions than answers and somewhat challenges Sadc's relevance in dealing with political crises, mainly in Zimbabwe.

Historically, most if not all Sadc interventions in Harare have left the ruling party in a stronger position. They stood by the ruling party when the chaotic land reform ripped the economy apart. Even as they host millions of Zimbabwean refugees thereafter, they are still unable to call out Harare. They stood by the ruling party during the government of national unity negotiations from 2008 to 2009.

They gave greenlight to the 2013 elections even when their own reforms, a pre-condition for the polls, were not met. They have endorsed all sham elections since 2000. The list is long and the impression arising from these is that Sadc decisions have always favoured the ruling party over the people of Zimbabwe.

The million dollar questions are why is this happening? why can't Sadc behave the same way as Ecowas? why does it appear to align itself with ruling parties than the people? Perhaps, the answer lies addressing these questions. And of course, in the absence of clarity from the regional block, one can only guess.

Most ruling parties in the region have maintained stronger relations dating back to the liberation wars. They have kept the comradeship intact into the postindependence era which could be the reason Zanu PF is more comfortable when external intervention comes via representatives from ruling parties of its neighbours.

It is also may be that, realizing that its domestic support base was dwindling since 2000, the ruling party might have entangled some of the high profile ruling party politicians in neighbouring countries into economic investments in Harare. This simply means, they cannot longer afford to see the ruling party out of power as they fear to incur real economic losses. One can only guess.

Of all the Sadc member states, only Botswana has publicly called Harare to order with the rest preferring to be evasive or quiet diplomacy. South Africa, a host to millions of Zimbabwe economic and political refugees, continues to prefer quiet diplomacy even as the spillovers of Harare's mischief are denting their national budget. Unconfirmed reports suggest that some senior South African politicians' investment in Zimbabwe are linked to the ruling party's continued stay in power.

In a statement on August 6, 2020, the Namibian government, through its Ministry of International Relations and Co-operation refused to condemn human rights violations in Harare arguing that it is the role of the Sadc organ responsible for human rights.

The ruling South west Africa People's Organisation (Swapo) has strong ties with Zanu PF. Minister Oppah Muchinguri led a Sadc observer mission during the 2019 elections in Namibia won by President Hage Geingob by 56% of the vote.

The ruling Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo) is one of Zanu PF's closest political allies. Mozambique hosted Zimbabwe's liberation struggle. Since the 1980s, Mozambique has relied on Zimbabwe for military support against insurgency, mainly the Mozambican National Resistance.

----
Tapiwa Gomo is a development consultant based in Pretoria, South Africa. He writes here in his personal capacity.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa to address the nation on the Catholic Bishops' letter

6 mins ago | 10 Views

ZANU PF eager to repeat Gukurahundi genocide

3 hrs ago | 1448 Views

ZCTU endorses Catholic Bishops' letter

4 hrs ago | 2259 Views

Lawyers representing police officers who abused Cowdray Park women fear for their lives

5 hrs ago | 2441 Views

FULL TEXT: South Africa's new lockdown regulations

6 hrs ago | 2859 Views

WATCH: 'Makandiwa and his spiritual son killed a Chinese boy'

6 hrs ago | 5791 Views

Jonathan Moyo threatens to expose Mthuli Ncube's ministry

8 hrs ago | 6293 Views

Zimbabwe men can be jailed for failing to assist police in arresting suspects

9 hrs ago | 3457 Views

Mnangagwa carries a spy in his back pocket

10 hrs ago | 10311 Views

A comprehensive language policy will solve the street naming conundrum in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 635 Views

Biti invited sanctions to be imposed on Kuda Tagwirei

10 hrs ago | 4065 Views

Why I Don't Support #FreeHopewell

10 hrs ago | 3325 Views

Open letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

10 hrs ago | 2864 Views

Bad apples and forces

10 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Biti tells Zimbabweans to brace for bloodbath

11 hrs ago | 3680 Views

Mnangagwa's govt facing a major uprising

11 hrs ago | 11794 Views

Mnangagwa govt attack on 'evil-minded Bishops' enrages Catholics

11 hrs ago | 3242 Views

Mugabe coup announcer attacks 'captured' AU

11 hrs ago | 6992 Views

Council director in $10m Zinara funds storm

11 hrs ago | 820 Views

APA tells Zimbabweans to wait for 2023

11 hrs ago | 923 Views

Anti-Zanu PF traditional leaders fired

11 hrs ago | 2024 Views

Zimbabwe divisions deepen as activists decry 'rampant abuses'

11 hrs ago | 512 Views

No budget for Khami sewage water purification, says BCC

11 hrs ago | 265 Views

Mnangagwa must explain Chasi's exit

11 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Catholic Church is bigger than Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 1810 Views

Mnangagwa govt on looting spree

11 hrs ago | 1869 Views

Zimbabwean teacher killed in Botswana

11 hrs ago | 1650 Views

'Brace for more xenophobic attacks'

11 hrs ago | 1915 Views

Mthuli Ncube's permanent secretary flies family in private aircraft after beating Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 2364 Views

Cop arrested for inciting colleagues to revolt

11 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Local doctor to lead Ekusileni transformation

11 hrs ago | 577 Views

Mnangagwa's Covid-19 restrictions legal, says High Court

11 hrs ago | 427 Views

Air Zimbabwe continue to rescue people from China

11 hrs ago | 431 Views

Zanu-PF official in land scam

11 hrs ago | 328 Views

2 more die of Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 633 Views

Pressure at quarantine centres eases

11 hrs ago | 287 Views

Peace, security top Sadc agenda

11 hrs ago | 229 Views

Jonathan Moyo's claims on Chasi dismissal rubbished

11 hrs ago | 581 Views

Mutsvangwa sparks outrage over tribal attack on 'evil' bishop

11 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Zimbabwe authorities must respect human rights

12 hrs ago | 217 Views

Missing man's remains found burning

12 hrs ago | 1241 Views

'Corrupt' police officers nabbed at roadblock

23 hrs ago | 4995 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days