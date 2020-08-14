Latest News Editor's Choice


Catholic Church is bigger than Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | Views
INFORMATION minister Monica Mutsvangwa openly attacked the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishop Conference (ZCBC) Archbishop Robert Ndlovu in particular.

Let me remind you that the Catholic Church is not MDC Alliance, but it is a universal church for all. By attacking our bishops, you have attacked us all.

The Catholic Church has got millions of Zimbabweans who subscribe to it, including Zanu PF members Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga and Zanu PF acting spokes-person Patrick Chinamasa. Catholic Church is not a political party, but it is a Church of Christ. You have declared war on the church and it is very unacceptable.

Zanu PF is not a demigod, allow constructive criticism and the country will move forward. As Catholics, we don't take orders from Mutsvangwa, but we take orders from our bishops, who lead us to Christ.

Your nonsensical utterances have reached alarming levels. The bishops must be allowed to preach the gospel without any hindrances. Who are you to tell the bishops what to say and what not to say?

The bishops were not anointed by you, but they were anointed by Christ, therefore, they should speak without fear and favour.

Bishops don't take orders from Zanu PE Who doesn't know that we have a crisis in Zimbabwe, our annual inflation is on 837%, isn't that a crisis. Right now, there is a catch-and-release game happening with those found to be corrupt like former Health minister Obadiah Moyo, never slept in police cells is that not a crisis.

Currently, civil servants are being paid peanuts, there is no freedom of expression and you are already attacking Catholic bishops for speaking against oppression.

So, we urge you, Mutsvangwa to shut up and allow bishops to do their job. It is their duty to give you advise and correct Zanu PF.

The Catholic Holy Mass is more important than Zanu PF ideologies. We focus on Christ and not on so-called Gwara Remusangano.

I am sure Mutsvangwa is forgetting that Zanu PF is not Zimbabwe. Mutsvangwa has decided to play with fire, she has declared war on Zimbabwe as a whole and the whole world as Catholic members and Christ-followers.

We will not listen to her rubbish which we don't subscribe to and we will never allow the devil to attack the Catholic Church using people like Mutsvangwa.


Source - newsday
