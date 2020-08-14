The Tent of Meeting in the Book of Exodus was a marvel

Opinion / Columnist

Even from biblical times, the Tent of Meeting in the Book of Exodus was a spectacle, both in appearance and reverence. It was a place where Israelites, mere mortals, were in the presence of God, hence coined 'Tent of Meeting'.In later years biblical times, the Temple, both the first and the second were structures of immense beauty, well deserving to be called the House of God. God's children, The Salvation Army Church at Chinehasha Centre needs our support and attention, it's a House of God in deplorable state.It deserves to be always in a good state of preservation, a structure worth to be greeted with gasps of admiration. What we have today at Chinehasha Centre as The House of God by all pointers is a feeble carricuture of a modern church.Does our great and powerful heavenly Father deserve such a 'house', not in our times. The doors are falling apart, delapidated and in state of disrepair.Some window panes broken and the curtains more like from a circus than place of worship.Believers in God and followers of Christ should we allow such a state of affairs? I am appealing to well wishers, those with a big heart and our own gifted children from the prefecture to help renovate and decorate our 'Tent of Meeting', The Salvation Army, Chinehasha Corps Church.The building needs attention, we must celebrate not regret.NGOs are also very welcome in assisting and contributing towards this holy and noble cause. In God we trust.Thomas Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha. Mash. Central.