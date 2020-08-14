Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Obert Mpofu warns over regime change agents targeting Former Liberation Movements

8 hrs ago | Views
Neo-colonial forces were hard pressed to destabilize SADC in pursuit of regime change of all Former Liberation Movements (FLM), ZANU-PF Secretary for Administration, Dr Obert Mpofu, has warned.

Dr Mpofu said this in his opening remarks to the ZANU-PF Policy and Coordination meeting held at the Party Headquarters this morning.

"We should all remember that neo-colonial forces are hard at work and our enemies like USA will use everything in their arsenal to destabilize the region as they advocate for regime change of all Former Liberation Movements through the opposition parties, civil society organizations (CSOs) which they sponsor.  

"The Jihadists/Islamic attacks in the northern part of Mozambique to establish a caliphate in that part, is a clearly testimony of the concerted efforts by anti-FLM forces," Dr Mpofu said.

Dr Mpofu urged the Party leadership to remain vigilant in defense of the country's hard won independence.

"The socio-economic development trajectory the country is starting to enjoy, which has also realized price stabilization and a constant USA Dollar exchange rate is a welcome development.  "We should stay steadfast as a Party and be vigilant to protect our hard won independence as testified by our commemoration of our Heroes and Armed Forces in the past week," he said.

Dr Mpofu also said the ruling Party was in full support of the Tanzania's new laws seeking to promote responsible behavior on the cyberspace.

"We are in solidarity with CCM and the United Republic of Tanzania government counterparts to clamp down on social media and enforcement of new media stipulations in the past weeks as they also realize that the opposition and their sponsors have resorted to this new strategy of warfare," Dr Mpofu said. 


Source - David Mwanza
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

US piles more misery on Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 4178 Views

Chamisa voice concern over diatribe aimed at Catholic bishops

8 hrs ago | 984 Views

Boy (14) paralysed after shaft collapse

8 hrs ago | 575 Views

When life gives you lemons turn them into lemonade

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

How to search for an email database

10 hrs ago | 461 Views

FULL TEXT: Adventist Lawyers' damning statement on Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 2954 Views

Pope Francis Ambassador throws weight behind Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops

10 hrs ago | 2447 Views

Sikhala: Our Father Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 2500 Views

Zimbabweans in horror crash

11 hrs ago | 2192 Views

Prince Dube signs 2-year contract with Azam

11 hrs ago | 473 Views

Soda Zhemu sworn in

11 hrs ago | 717 Views

Seh Calaz 'divorces' wife online

11 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF bigwig says foiled July 31 demo was a dress rehearsal

11 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Mnangagwa to address the nation on the Catholic Bishops' letter

11 hrs ago | 2456 Views

ZANU PF eager to repeat Gukurahundi genocide

13 hrs ago | 2582 Views

ZCTU endorses Catholic Bishops' letter

15 hrs ago | 2948 Views

Lawyers representing police officers who abused Cowdray Park women fear for their lives

16 hrs ago | 3091 Views

FULL TEXT: South Africa's new lockdown regulations

17 hrs ago | 3820 Views

WATCH: 'Makandiwa and his spiritual son killed a Chinese boy'

17 hrs ago | 7427 Views

Jonathan Moyo threatens to expose Mthuli Ncube's ministry

19 hrs ago | 7518 Views

Zimbabwe men can be jailed for failing to assist police in arresting suspects

20 hrs ago | 3887 Views

Mnangagwa carries a spy in his back pocket

20 hrs ago | 13696 Views

A comprehensive language policy will solve the street naming conundrum in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 810 Views

Biti invited sanctions to be imposed on Kuda Tagwirei

21 hrs ago | 4974 Views

Why I Don't Support #FreeHopewell

21 hrs ago | 3873 Views

Open letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

21 hrs ago | 3224 Views

Bad apples and forces

21 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Biti tells Zimbabweans to brace for bloodbath

22 hrs ago | 4631 Views

Mnangagwa's govt facing a major uprising

22 hrs ago | 14640 Views

Mnangagwa govt attack on 'evil-minded Bishops' enrages Catholics

22 hrs ago | 3665 Views

Mugabe coup announcer attacks 'captured' AU

22 hrs ago | 9073 Views

Council director in $10m Zinara funds storm

22 hrs ago | 867 Views

APA tells Zimbabweans to wait for 2023

22 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Anti-Zanu PF traditional leaders fired

22 hrs ago | 2254 Views

Zimbabwe divisions deepen as activists decry 'rampant abuses'

22 hrs ago | 564 Views

No budget for Khami sewage water purification, says BCC

22 hrs ago | 309 Views

Mnangagwa must explain Chasi's exit

22 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Catholic Church is bigger than Zanu PF

22 hrs ago | 2152 Views

Is Sadc too conflicted to handle the Zimbabwe crisis?

22 hrs ago | 512 Views

Mnangagwa govt on looting spree

22 hrs ago | 2070 Views

Zimbabwean teacher killed in Botswana

22 hrs ago | 1928 Views

'Brace for more xenophobic attacks'

22 hrs ago | 2251 Views

Mthuli Ncube's permanent secretary flies family in private aircraft after beating Covid-19

22 hrs ago | 2759 Views

Cop arrested for inciting colleagues to revolt

22 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Local doctor to lead Ekusileni transformation

22 hrs ago | 709 Views

Mnangagwa's Covid-19 restrictions legal, says High Court

22 hrs ago | 465 Views

Air Zimbabwe continue to rescue people from China

22 hrs ago | 566 Views

Zanu-PF official in land scam

22 hrs ago | 370 Views

2 more die of Covid-19

22 hrs ago | 736 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days