Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Constitutionality of Chiwenga appointment as Health and Child Care minister

19 hrs ago | Views
DEAR Cde President,

THE legal fraternity was thrown into confusion last week when the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda announced the appointment of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga as the new Health and Child Care minister.
What followed were conflicting views from a number of those regarded as the top legal minds in the country with regards to the constitutionality of this development.

While Tendai Biti and Fadzayi Mahere were of the view that this appointment is unconstitutional citing section 103 of the Constitution, they seem to have been silenced by the argument of constitutional lawyer Lovemore Madhuku as concurred by Advocate Thabani Mpofu, that the appointment was legal and therefore constitutional citing that a similar case had been decided by the Constitutional Court.

This case had been brought before the courts to challenge your presiding over the Ministry of Justice when you were Vice-President a few years ago.

This communiqué seeks to revisit the very constitutional provisions from which your authority was derived from in making the appointment, only then can an accurate conclusion be arrived at about the constitutionality of the appointment.

This is very important as it has, firstly, the potential to affect the validity of all the decisions, activities and functions that the Vice-President will undertake from August 4, 2020 until the date and time you will find it necessary to appoint someone else in that position of Health and Child Care minister.

Secondly, I believe you and the country stands to benefit immensely if the constitutional supremacy is upheld in its sacrosanct shroud.

The country at the moment is being vilified the world over for failing to uphold constitutional human rights, and so it cannot afford to let slip and give the same critics more fodder to fuel the disparagement.

We understand President, that we are in a time of a crisis with the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging economies of the world including ours to the ground, and yet we will stand to lose more should it be found at a date in future that all the actions of the Vice-President in the present critical Health ministry were invalid to the extent of their inconsistency with the Constitution, needing a reversal of all such actions which will definitely come at a huge monetary and logistical cost to the fiscus.

It is, therefore, imperative that as a citizen of our beloved country, I invite you to revisit the appointment through the lenses which I will depict and clarify below.

Section 103 of the 2013 Constitution of the Republic of Zimbabwe provides that the incumbent President and Vice-Presidents shall not directly or indirectly hold any other public office or be employed by anyone as long as they are still in office.

The same provision also stipulates that a former President and Vice-President shall not directly or indirectly hold any public office or be employed by anyone as long as they are earning their pension benefits.

Section 104(1) then provides that the President has the authority to "appoint" ministers and to assign functions to them, including the administration of any Act of Parliament, ministry or department. It goes further to say the President may reserve for himself or herself the administration of an Act, ministry or department.

From this subsection (1), it is clear there are two distinct roles, appointment or administration. While ministers are to be appointed to act as substantive ministers, the President himself can only administer a ministry, department or an Act.

Therefore, the President cannot be appointed as minister for practical reasons, that the President cannot appoint himself as a minister and swear himself in, as ministers are sworn in by the President.

Further, it could also have been a reason that the office of the President is so much involved such that to also be responsible for a ministry full time would be wearisome.

However, section 103 clearly puts the Vice-Presidents in this same bracket as well, by stipulating that they cannot hold any other public office directly or indirectly as long as they are in office, or receiving pension benefits.

Section 99 of the same Constitution then provides that the Vice-Presidents assist the President in the discharge of his or her functions and any other functions, including the administration of an Act, ministry or department that the President may assign to them.

Read with section 104 above, the functions of a President with regards to an Act, ministry or department are only limited to administration and not appointment.

This is why section 104(1) says the President may reserve for himself the administration of an Act, ministry or department.

So if the duties of the VicePresidents is to assist the President in his functions, it means the Vice-Presidents can also only administer an Act, ministry or department.

The VicePresidents therefore, cannot do what the President cannot do with regard to an Act, ministry or department.

The same Section 99 clearly provides that the Vice-Presidents are to carry out functions assigned to them, with regards to the administration of an Act, ministry or department.

-----
Robert Sigauke is a political and legal commentator based in Johannesburg South Africa. He writes in his capacity.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Armed robbers pounce on a sleeping woman

2 hrs ago | 996 Views

Gunfire heard at Mali army base, warnings of possible coup

2 hrs ago | 1153 Views

COVID-19: TB Joshua 'heals' Zimbabwean member of parliament

4 hrs ago | 2574 Views

Open letter to Monica Mutsvangwa

4 hrs ago | 3452 Views

'If Zanu PF has failed, vote them out' insist opposition - ballocks, not when they can rig elections

4 hrs ago | 694 Views

Dear SADC, if you genuinely love your ZANU PF comrades, please advise them that evil never ends well!

4 hrs ago | 951 Views

Zanu PF eager to repeat Gukurahundi: ZAPU's comment on Mutsvangwa's provocative words to Catholic Bishop Conference Pastoral Let

4 hrs ago | 1001 Views

BREAKING: Court orders Beatrice Mtetwa's practicing certificate to be cancelled

5 hrs ago | 6856 Views

Kidnapping of Ivorian Civil Society Coalition President, Edith Gbal condemned

6 hrs ago | 989 Views

Can you please leave Tendai Biti alone!!

7 hrs ago | 4203 Views

Mnangagwa responds to Catholic priests

8 hrs ago | 9747 Views

Chamisa's MDC pins hope on SA emissaries

8 hrs ago | 3132 Views

Chiwenga still to meet doctors, nurses

8 hrs ago | 2339 Views

'Mutsvangwa 'anti-Ndebele' diatribe stokes tribal hatred'

8 hrs ago | 2215 Views

ZBC names Alson Mfiri as acting head of news

8 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Skyz Metro FM, Breeze FM seek chief executive

8 hrs ago | 415 Views

Man jailed for raping thigh vendor

8 hrs ago | 1513 Views

Osama Vin Laden responds

8 hrs ago | 661 Views

Stunner takes dig at Zimbabwean rappers

8 hrs ago | 403 Views

Zimsec exams complete with no Covid-19 case recorded

8 hrs ago | 533 Views

Chamisa's MPs fight over 20 litres of water

8 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Kamushinda branded 'fraudster, thief' in Namibia bank row

8 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Ngarivhume in fresh bail application

8 hrs ago | 372 Views

Mthuli Ncube's Permanent Secretary explains source of wealth

8 hrs ago | 1684 Views

Bosso to profit from Prince deal

8 hrs ago | 573 Views

72% of Zimbabweans recover from Covid-19

8 hrs ago | 574 Views

SADC leaders pat Mnangagwa's back over regional peace

8 hrs ago | 510 Views

US piles more misery on Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 13719 Views

MDC Alliance says it will reclaim 'stolen' seats

19 hrs ago | 1194 Views

MDC Alliance Bulawayo reacts angrily to councillors' recall

19 hrs ago | 862 Views

Zimbabwe's EFF moves to shut down Beitbridge Border Post

19 hrs ago | 794 Views

Sadc mum on Zimbabwe rights violations

19 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe needs to stop justifying repression

19 hrs ago | 142 Views

Mnangagwa mustn't shoot the messenger

19 hrs ago | 250 Views

EMA shuts Lafarge Cement plant

19 hrs ago | 655 Views

Chamisa voice concern over diatribe aimed at Catholic bishops

19 hrs ago | 2606 Views

Boy (14) paralysed after shaft collapse

19 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Obert Mpofu warns over regime change agents targeting Former Liberation Movements

19 hrs ago | 3355 Views

When life gives you lemons turn them into lemonade

19 hrs ago | 1912 Views

How to search for an email database

20 hrs ago | 796 Views

FULL TEXT: Adventist Lawyers' damning statement on Mnangagwa

20 hrs ago | 5289 Views

Pope Francis Ambassador throws weight behind Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops

21 hrs ago | 4008 Views

Sikhala: Our Father Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 4094 Views

Zimbabweans in horror crash

21 hrs ago | 3115 Views

Prince Dube signs 2-year contract with Azam

21 hrs ago | 735 Views

Soda Zhemu sworn in

21 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Seh Calaz 'divorces' wife online

21 hrs ago | 1747 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF bigwig says foiled July 31 demo was a dress rehearsal

21 hrs ago | 1640 Views

Mnangagwa to address the nation on the Catholic Bishops' letter

22 hrs ago | 3160 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days