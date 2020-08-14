Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'If Zanu PF has failed, vote them out' insist opposition - ballocks, not when they can rig elections

3 hrs ago | Views
"The (November 2017) coup has been over taken by events and there has been an election in between, the disputed results notwithstanding. It is what it is and now we must focus on getting Zimbabweans to have a good and sober look around and re-examine their potential choices for 2023," said Albert Gumbo. He is the secretary general of Alliance for People's Agenda (APA) led Dr Nkosana Moyo.

"The elected must govern and if they can't, they must be voted out at the next election!"

Dr Moyo was one of the 23 presidential candidates in Zimbabwe's 31st July 2018 harmonised elections. The parliamentary and local elections were an equally hotly contested affairs. Zanu PF went on to win the presidential race and 2/3 majority in parliament, the result was never in doubt as it was clear the party was going to rig the elections and did.

Of course, it is most infuriating that Zimbabwe's corrupt, incompetent and sell-out opposition politicians continue to refuse to acknowledge a simple historic fact that Zanu PF rigs elections and it is therefore nonsensical to keep talking of the people voting the regime out of office. After 40 years of rigged elections under our belt they still pretend they have no clue what constitutes free, fair and credible elections!

Of course, Zanu PF blatantly rigged the July 2018 elections. The regime deny 3 million Zimbabweans in the diaspora a chance to register and vote, a very significant number since Mnangagwa claimed victory with 2.4 million votes. There was no free and independent media. But most notable of all, the regime failed to produce a verified voters' roll, a legal and common sense requirement!

The opposition candidates not only knew that Zanu PF was blatantly rigging the elections but, worst of all, they also knew that by participating in the elections regardless, they would give the process "credibility".

"The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn't now do the obvious – withdraw from the (2013) elections," wrote MDC Alliance senator David Coltart in his book.

"The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility."

So the opposition gave Zimbabwe's flawed and illegal election process credibility and, by extension, the results the modicum of legitimacy! Zanu PF offered the opposition politicians the few gravy train seats as their reward for participating and giving the regime legitimacy.

Since the rigged 2018 elections Zanu PF has not implemented any democratic reforms and, as we can see, the opposition are gearing to participate in the next elections. And with no reforms in place Zanu PF is certain to rig the elections and we will be back in the situation we are in today and have been for the last 40 years - stuck with the corrupt, incompetent and tyrannical Zanu PF dictatorship.

The settled Zimbabwe election cycle is Zanu PF rigging elections, the opposition paying lip service to demanding reform, no reforms are implemented, the opposition participate giving legitimacy to yet another Zanu PF rigged elections and so back to a new cycle. If we are to break this vicious cycle we must fight on two fronts:

we must stand firm in rejecting Zanu PF's legitimacy, the party rigged the 2018 elections, it has no mandate to govern and must step down to allow the appointment of a competent body to implement the reforms and hold free and fair elections. By refusing to step down, Zanu PF is holding the nation to ransom and has done this for donkey years now. That is totally unacceptable.

we must expose the corrupt and incompetent opposition politicians for the sell-out they are. The people of Zimbabwe must now wake-up to the political reality that opposition leaders are now running with the povo hare and hunting with the Zanu PF hounds.

We can be 100% certain that if Zanu PF is in power until 2023, the party will rig the elections. We can also be 100% certain that Zimbabwe's opposition parties, all 130 of them at the last count, will participate in the flawed and illegal elections. It is incumbent on us to make sure the next elections are free, fair and credible.

"If Zanu PF have failed to govern, vote them out in 2023!" The people have failed to do so these last 40 years precisely because Zanu PF rigs elections. The only reason why the opposition politicians refuse to acknowledging that Zanu PF rigs elections is they are now working in cahoots with the regime!


Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Armed robbers pounce on a sleeping woman

51 mins ago | 188 Views

Gunfire heard at Mali army base, warnings of possible coup

1 hr ago | 638 Views

COVID-19: TB Joshua 'heals' Zimbabwean member of parliament

3 hrs ago | 1925 Views

Open letter to Monica Mutsvangwa

3 hrs ago | 2663 Views

Dear SADC, if you genuinely love your ZANU PF comrades, please advise them that evil never ends well!

3 hrs ago | 704 Views

Zanu PF eager to repeat Gukurahundi: ZAPU's comment on Mutsvangwa's provocative words to Catholic Bishop Conference Pastoral Let

3 hrs ago | 770 Views

BREAKING: Court orders Beatrice Mtetwa's practicing certificate to be cancelled

4 hrs ago | 5668 Views

Kidnapping of Ivorian Civil Society Coalition President, Edith Gbal condemned

5 hrs ago | 946 Views

Can you please leave Tendai Biti alone!!

6 hrs ago | 3852 Views

Mnangagwa responds to Catholic priests

7 hrs ago | 8714 Views

Chamisa's MDC pins hope on SA emissaries

7 hrs ago | 2896 Views

Chiwenga still to meet doctors, nurses

7 hrs ago | 2076 Views

'Mutsvangwa 'anti-Ndebele' diatribe stokes tribal hatred'

7 hrs ago | 2112 Views

ZBC names Alson Mfiri as acting head of news

7 hrs ago | 1423 Views

Skyz Metro FM, Breeze FM seek chief executive

7 hrs ago | 393 Views

Man jailed for raping thigh vendor

7 hrs ago | 1432 Views

Osama Vin Laden responds

7 hrs ago | 617 Views

Stunner takes dig at Zimbabwean rappers

7 hrs ago | 366 Views

Zimsec exams complete with no Covid-19 case recorded

7 hrs ago | 506 Views

Chamisa's MPs fight over 20 litres of water

7 hrs ago | 965 Views

Kamushinda branded 'fraudster, thief' in Namibia bank row

7 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Ngarivhume in fresh bail application

7 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mthuli Ncube's Permanent Secretary explains source of wealth

7 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Bosso to profit from Prince deal

7 hrs ago | 519 Views

72% of Zimbabweans recover from Covid-19

7 hrs ago | 538 Views

SADC leaders pat Mnangagwa's back over regional peace

7 hrs ago | 487 Views

US piles more misery on Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 13213 Views

MDC Alliance says it will reclaim 'stolen' seats

17 hrs ago | 1130 Views

MDC Alliance Bulawayo reacts angrily to councillors' recall

17 hrs ago | 787 Views

Zimbabwe's EFF moves to shut down Beitbridge Border Post

17 hrs ago | 757 Views

Sadc mum on Zimbabwe rights violations

17 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe needs to stop justifying repression

18 hrs ago | 141 Views

Constitutionality of Chiwenga appointment as Health and Child Care minister

18 hrs ago | 282 Views

Mnangagwa mustn't shoot the messenger

18 hrs ago | 243 Views

EMA shuts Lafarge Cement plant

18 hrs ago | 616 Views

Chamisa voice concern over diatribe aimed at Catholic bishops

18 hrs ago | 2569 Views

Boy (14) paralysed after shaft collapse

18 hrs ago | 1408 Views

Obert Mpofu warns over regime change agents targeting Former Liberation Movements

18 hrs ago | 3302 Views

When life gives you lemons turn them into lemonade

18 hrs ago | 1864 Views

How to search for an email database

19 hrs ago | 792 Views

FULL TEXT: Adventist Lawyers' damning statement on Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 5205 Views

Pope Francis Ambassador throws weight behind Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops

20 hrs ago | 3939 Views

Sikhala: Our Father Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 4032 Views

Zimbabweans in horror crash

20 hrs ago | 3086 Views

Prince Dube signs 2-year contract with Azam

20 hrs ago | 732 Views

Soda Zhemu sworn in

20 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Seh Calaz 'divorces' wife online

20 hrs ago | 1717 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF bigwig says foiled July 31 demo was a dress rehearsal

20 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Mnangagwa to address the nation on the Catholic Bishops' letter

21 hrs ago | 3147 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days