Zimbabwe has been destroyed entirely by Mnangagwa and his brutal regime

When we tell the world that Mnangagwa is the most wicked and useless President alive no one believes us. A lot of people have gone missing, a lot have been abducted and tortured then left for dead. Women have been raped and if you dare raise your voice you are victimized, arrested and malicious charges are cooked up against you. Wantonly, he has proved that he is a ghost walking on planet earth. Zimbabwe is slowly sinking and on the brink of collapse whilst the world watches. This walking dead creatur that we call a President has the nerve to call his own people terrorists. He is not even ashamed.In recent days, Mnangagwa appointed his Vice President Consntatine Chiwenga as the new Minister of Health and Child Welfare and that chiwenga has no clue whatsoever. Now Chiwenga is doubling as the VP and health minister, and what does he know? Zero. New born babies are dying in hospitals like flies. With the coronavirus at its peak in Zimbabwe, Zimbabweans are suffering in silence and it's being swept under the carpet. The aid that the government gets from the western world fattens the ZANU Pf pockets. Will this ever come to an end Lord?A journalist Hopewell chin'ono blew a whistle about corruption, he reported on alleged COVID-19 fraud within the health ministry and now he is languishing in prison and he has been brought to court a couple of times in leg irons. He is being treated like a dangerous criminal whilst real criminals are roaming the streets of Zimbabwe and leading a good life and the innocent languish in prison. There is no rule of law in Zimbabwe and things will never be the same again. Mnangagwa should go in the Guinness World Records for being the worst president, that's where he belongs.