Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe has been destroyed entirely by Mnangagwa and his brutal regime

5 hrs ago | Views
A picture says a thousand of words #freehopewell #zimbabwelivesmatter
When we tell the world that Mnangagwa is the most wicked and useless President alive no one believes us. A lot of people have gone missing, a lot have been abducted and tortured then left for dead. Women have been raped and if you dare raise your voice you are victimized, arrested and malicious charges are cooked up against you. Wantonly, he has proved that he is a ghost walking on planet earth. Zimbabwe is slowly sinking and on the brink of collapse whilst the world watches. This walking dead creatur that we call a President has the nerve to call his own people terrorists. He is not even ashamed.

In recent days, Mnangagwa appointed his Vice President Consntatine Chiwenga as the new Minister of Health and Child Welfare and that chiwenga has no clue whatsoever. Now Chiwenga is doubling as the VP and health minister, and what does he know? Zero. New born babies are dying in hospitals like flies. With the coronavirus at its peak in Zimbabwe, Zimbabweans are suffering in silence and it's being swept under the carpet. The aid that the government gets from the western world fattens the ZANU Pf pockets. Will this ever come to an end Lord?

A journalist Hopewell chin'ono blew a whistle about corruption, he reported on alleged COVID-19 fraud within the health ministry and now he is languishing in prison and he has been brought to court a couple of times in leg irons. He is being treated like a dangerous criminal whilst real criminals are roaming the streets of Zimbabwe and leading a good life and the innocent languish in prison. There is no rule of law in Zimbabwe and things will never be the same again. Mnangagwa should go in the Guinness World Records for being the worst president, that's where he belongs.

Source - Netsai Makarichi
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Attack on Catholic Bishops by the Government is an offside!

3 hrs ago | 726 Views

Chamisa's lawyer fails in his bid to be removed from remand

4 hrs ago | 734 Views

Mnangagwa reviews lockdown curfew

4 hrs ago | 2819 Views

Man rapes neighbour in garden

4 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Fuel dealer's house up in flames

4 hrs ago | 1349 Views

There is no peace in Zimbabwe, but an intense crisis of paralyzing fear of a ruthless uncaring regime

5 hrs ago | 430 Views

Zimdollar stabilises against the real dollar

6 hrs ago | 1981 Views

WATCH: Beatrice Mtetwa reacts to court's decision ordering her prosecution

6 hrs ago | 2284 Views

Mtetwa abdicated her role as officer of the courts

7 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Court orders Beatrice Mtetwa prosecution

7 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Zimbabwe did not lose any money on DRAX 'deal'

7 hrs ago | 864 Views

Doctors, nurses disappointed with Chiwenga

7 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Chinese immigrant up for forging Zimbabwe particulars

7 hrs ago | 705 Views

Machaya fails to appear in court

7 hrs ago | 458 Views

Tich Mataz and 'Hello Mwari'

7 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Welshman Ncube to lead engagements with Ramaphosa envoys

7 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Armed robbers pounce on a sleeping woman

10 hrs ago | 2508 Views

Gunfire heard at Mali army base, warnings of possible coup

11 hrs ago | 2173 Views

COVID-19: TB Joshua 'heals' Zimbabwean member of parliament

12 hrs ago | 3807 Views

Open letter to Monica Mutsvangwa

12 hrs ago | 7088 Views

'If Zanu PF has failed, vote them out' insist opposition - ballocks, not when they can rig elections

12 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Dear SADC, if you genuinely love your ZANU PF comrades, please advise them that evil never ends well!

13 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Zanu PF eager to repeat Gukurahundi: ZAPU's comment on Mutsvangwa's provocative words to Catholic Bishop Conference Pastoral Let

13 hrs ago | 1363 Views

BREAKING: Court orders Beatrice Mtetwa's practicing certificate to be cancelled

13 hrs ago | 10021 Views

Kidnapping of Ivorian Civil Society Coalition President, Edith Gbal condemned

15 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Can you please leave Tendai Biti alone!!

15 hrs ago | 5560 Views

Mnangagwa responds to Catholic priests

16 hrs ago | 13262 Views

Chamisa's MDC pins hope on SA emissaries

16 hrs ago | 4357 Views

Chiwenga still to meet doctors, nurses

16 hrs ago | 3207 Views

'Mutsvangwa 'anti-Ndebele' diatribe stokes tribal hatred'

16 hrs ago | 2459 Views

ZBC names Alson Mfiri as acting head of news

16 hrs ago | 1887 Views

Skyz Metro FM, Breeze FM seek chief executive

16 hrs ago | 475 Views

Man jailed for raping thigh vendor

16 hrs ago | 1710 Views

Osama Vin Laden responds

16 hrs ago | 769 Views

Stunner takes dig at Zimbabwean rappers

16 hrs ago | 510 Views

Zimsec exams complete with no Covid-19 case recorded

16 hrs ago | 621 Views

Chamisa's MPs fight over 20 litres of water

16 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Kamushinda branded 'fraudster, thief' in Namibia bank row

16 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Ngarivhume in fresh bail application

16 hrs ago | 419 Views

Mthuli Ncube's Permanent Secretary explains source of wealth

16 hrs ago | 2126 Views

Bosso to profit from Prince deal

16 hrs ago | 779 Views

72% of Zimbabweans recover from Covid-19

16 hrs ago | 730 Views

SADC leaders pat Mnangagwa's back over regional peace

16 hrs ago | 600 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days