Attack on Catholic Bishops by the Government is an offside!

Opinion / Columnist

Thank you the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference (ZCBC) for finally speaking on behalf of your flock that have been suffering for time immemorial. A good shepherd does not leave his or her flock even when it is under attack by the crocodile of our nation but stands firm to defend them. This letter has long been overdue but we greatly welcome it and hope that the government will get back to their senses. We, the catholics and christian community and overall the Zimbabwean community stand firm with the Church's position, with our Bishops. The truth has been spoken again and again. It is time the government take appropriate positive actions and divert the enormous energy they have on good governance and finding solutions stabilizing the economic crisis. All the things the letter addresses are facts and nothing unsubstantiated as proclaimed by the government. The Catholic community MUST never ignore the truth contrary to what mai Mutsvangwa says. Fear not, the truth will set this country in the right path my fellow catholics.I strongly and without fear condemn the attack on the church by the government of Zimbabwe. The irony of it all is that the president of this government is on record publicly calling his government a listening government and further proclaiming that the voice of the people is the voice of God. One wonders why he crushes and frawns at the voice of the people- the voice of God. Let the people speak freely and for once start to be a listening government. Kusanyara vakadzi nevarume vakuru kutoshinga kuenda on ZBC denouncing the truth and people on ethnic grounds. Shame on you!Behold, many shall attempt to destroy the voice that speaks in the wilderness. But there attempts shall not bear any fruit. This is true for Monica Mutsvangwa representing her clueless evil-minded and evil-driven Masters who are the architect of the corruption and misgovernance we see today in Zimbabwe. This government is completely out of order. They have lots of energy trying to silence voices in the wilderness but that won't be possible because our wilderness in huge and the voice is everywhere.The government has completely taken a wrong turn and mai Mutsvangwa must be called to order. She is sowing division and hurt on ethnic grounds. As a nation we trying to move past this stage and yet she continues to remind Ndebeles that Gukurahundi is not gone. They are misguided and have played the wrong horse this time. Instead of taking positive the call by the Catholic Bishops and start working on addressing issues affecting our nation on this crisis that they deny as government out of reality check. Action requires a united front and everyone's action is needed. Government MUST start listening before they crumble.What is not surprising is the consistency of this government in silencing the voice of truth. Now it is turning its force on the church that condemns all the abductions, torture, abuse of human rights - massive human rights violations, drowning economy, health sector, education sector, energy sector etc. continued silencing of the free press and journalism. The church has just said the obvious and it pains them that it is spoken by top clergy.By the way, the pastoral letter was signed by all the bishops including the president of the ZCBC, Archbishop Ndlovu. Singling Archbishop Ndlovu's name and rebuking him on ethnic grounds is utterly uncalled for. It divides our nation back to the genocide error which Monica Mutsvangwa seems to want to revisit and threaten Archbishop Ndlovu. Let it be known to this lady and everyone who she dines with that this government has a peace and reconciliation committee whose efforts she already is undermining by bringing on the issue of tribalism. Their is no tribalism to talk about when the ZCBC acted in unison. Clearly, Monica is out of her mind by calling the ZCBC, an ethnic group led by a Ndebele man who is coercing the shona majority to his corner. Idiotic thought and unwarranted in this error of rebuilding our nation. Her reference to Rwanda genocide, gukurahundi etc is utterly absurd. It does not fit to the call of the letter but a hidden agenda and plot to assassinate the church. If anything happens to any of our bishops, it is war against the church and the country. We keep steadfast guarding the church and our Lord Jesus Christ, who is our keeper and protector. We carry the cross together, the poor and the oppressed. We will increase our voice, louder and louder we cry and we shall be heard.Further, Monica Mutsvangwa gives reference to Bishop Lamont, as a brave catholic who stood against the oppressive nature of Ian Smith and his government. Similarly, our own bishops have taken the same stance and spoke against the same oppressions that Bishop Lamont fought for. Praise also our own for taking this initiative instead of mistreating them.Everyone in their right mind can see that the government has shown its maximum stupidity in this case. I call upon all right minded people to continue condemning these treats by the government to the ZCBC and in particular to the Archbishop Robert Ndlovu. Leave our Bishops alone and to the Bishops I say continue to speak against injustices and abuse of human rights and misuse of funds and power that has and is crimppling our nation.Thank you the ZCBC for taking the courage to stand with us the congregation. The shepherds and their flocks stay united. We are united and with you we stand steadfast. The fight for our justice and freedoms continue and INDEED THE MARCH CONTINUES…..