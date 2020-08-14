Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe regime can't change global perception because people aren't fools, and can see through its shameful lies!

4 hrs ago | Views
Those who know me personally and intimately, have always regarded me as someone who is easy to convince of something - as I am fairly open-minded, and not blinkered and prejudiced - but, there has always been one cardinal condition to my acceptance of whatever would have been brought to me...EVIDENCE.

Once someone provides me with convincing and concrete proof, then I am sold. It is that easy.

This characteristic is not founded on some paranoia or pathological mistrust of people. Certainly not.

However, no matter how much I trust someone, I have always been wired to require something tangible before accepting any information as true, before even bothering to repeat it to anyone else.

In fact, I consider this a very strong trait, which, if practised by all of us, the scourge of fake news would not be causing so much havoc across the world - as people would fact-check any piece of information they receive, before forwarding it.

This brings me to the issue of the Zimbabwe government's apparent dismal failure in convincing the world that, all the negative publicity it is currently receiving - and, in fact, has been receiving for the past two decades - is nothing more than a whole lot of lies, and a conspiracy against the ruling establishment, masterminded by Western countries, with the willing complicity of local opposition parties and their allies.

Yesterday, 18 August 2020, during the customary post-Cabinet meeting media briefing - always aired live on the state broadcaster - it was interesting to hear Al Jazeera journalist, Haru Mutasa, ask again (as she had posed the same question to the government only a few weeks ago, after the arrest of prominent investigative journalist Hopewell Chin'ono), what evidence the Harare administration possessed that Western countries, particularly the United States of America (US), working with local opposition parties, civil society activists, journalist, and many more (as the regime's list of 'plotters' grows by the day, with anyone who criticizes them, immediately added), were actively conspiring to effect illegal regime change in the country, and were behind the increased negative global publicity.

I also waited for the response, with bated breath, as I have similarly always pleaded for such proof - considering that I am someone who only accepts something purely based on that.

However, as with the previous incident, when Mutasa had asked the same question, the two cabinet ministers who took up the task of answering - Monica Mutsvangwa of information, and Sibusiso Moyo of foreign affairs - chose the usual route of proffering winding, unclear rambling statements, that were embarrassingly unconvincing at worst, and pathetically circumstantial at best.

Mutsvangwa pitifully groped for some speech made by opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, to the effect that this party would make the country ungovernable - which, she emphasized was 'common knowledge' - whilst, Moyo went on about how sanctions had hurt ordinary people.

Coupled with Mutsvangwa's previous insistence that the issuance of social media condemnation statements by the US, EU (European Union), and UK (United Kingdom) - immediately after Chin'ono's arrest - was enough evidence to prove that these countries were sponsoring his activities (and those of any other anti-government activists), merely pokes holes and ridicules any attempt by the Zimbabwean authorities to be taken seriously.

As a matter of fact, I seriously doubt whether their 'all weather' comrades in SADC (Southern Africa Development Community) - who always conveniently turn a blind eye to the regime's unbridled penchant for brutality and corruption - genuinely believe these yarns uttered by the Zimbabwe ruling elite, or simply provide their blind support out of some misguided and clearly anti-people solidarity.

Without ever insinuating that there are absolutely no geo-political manoeuvrings by various global powers, and without outrightly dismissing any possible machinations to interfere in our internal affairs by those with their own hidden agendas - as that is part of the nefarious workings of this complicated world, with its competing interests - however, the grand failure by the regime to proffer any significant irrefutable and incontrovertible evidence, which could actually stand up in a competent court of law, that all these reports of gruesome human rights abuses, unparalleled corruption, and unforgivable incompetence - which have all magnificently contributed to the painful and intolerable suffering of ordinary citizens - are the malicious works of the 'country's perennial detractors' - then, no one with any grain of sanity could be expected to believe that.

What better opportunity would the administration need than a Cabinet media briefing to provide such necessary evidence on Western-imposed sanctions truly crippling the economy, anti-Zimbabwe fake media campaigns, and illegal regime change plots, if it existed, to a renowned journalist like Al Jazeera's Mutasa, who - as a patriotic Zimbabwean - would readily and joyfully propagate this around the world?

The vast of majority of Zimbabweans, including myself, are unquestionably patriotic, and have never shied away from standing up for our country, and its people - no wonder I write all these articles, because this is certainly my obligation and duty to this great nation - as, blindly supporting a cruel regime that is unrepentantly and unremorsefully trampling upon its own citizen's rights, looting the country's resources, and impoverishing the ordinary people, would be nothing short of treasonous.

Thus, had the Zimbabwe authorities been able to prove their case - beyond a shadow of doubt - some of us, who operate purely based on uncompromised evidence, would have been more than happy and honoured to stand by that narrative, and defend our country and its people - but, those in power have consistently failed, and have been exposed for the repressive kleptomaniac liars that they are.

Zimbabweans, and the wider world, are not fools, and can clearly see what is happening in this country - such that, the elitist opportunistic ruling clique would be better advised to hear the aggrieved and hurting citizen's cries, instead of treating everyone as idiots, by trying to deny the undeniable, and covering up the uncoverable.

#ZimbabweanLivesMatter, and refusing to acknowledge this fact, in a most sincere manner, can only spell disaster and doom for those who believe that the sanctity of the lives of Jehovah God's children is dispensable.

© Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice activist, writer, author, and speaker. Please feel free to contact him on WhatsApp/Call: +263733399640 / +263715667700, or Calls Only: +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com



Source - Tendai Ruben Mbofana
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZANU PF Politburo suspends Youth leader over Tajamuka bribe

2 hrs ago | 2131 Views

Mnanagwa rattled by ZANU PF plans to recall him

3 hrs ago | 5836 Views

'Beatrice Mtetwa and Hopewell Chin'ono are bedmates,' court says

3 hrs ago | 2338 Views

WATCH: New twist to Drax US$60 million saga

3 hrs ago | 2386 Views

Nkosana Moyo's APA announces its political come-back in 2023

4 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Zimbabwean born executive takes over as MTN's President and CEO

8 hrs ago | 6597 Views

Beatrice Mtetwa can't wash her hands like Ponthias Pilato in the Bible

10 hrs ago | 6167 Views

Mali President resigns after being detained by soldiers

10 hrs ago | 4023 Views

'Zimbabwe rights abuses stage-managed'

10 hrs ago | 2840 Views

Mutendi chides Catholic Bishops for 'digging dark past', 'lies'

10 hrs ago | 5072 Views

Zimbabwe's crowded cities struggle to defend against Covid-19

10 hrs ago | 968 Views

Council proposes MOU with companies on recycling waste

10 hrs ago | 475 Views

AfCFTA permanent secretariat a launchpad for Africa's economic transformation

10 hrs ago | 174 Views

Communities plunged into vulnerability

10 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mnangagwa is not a walk over: Scattered Opposition this is not a church, think twice!!!

10 hrs ago | 1999 Views

ZANU PF's Cde Mugwadi refuse to be bullied by biased Aljazeera news anchor

10 hrs ago | 1933 Views

Chiwenga pleads for dialogue

11 hrs ago | 15321 Views

MDC Midlands leaders under siege

11 hrs ago | 983 Views

Machaya ruling postponed due to ill health

11 hrs ago | 543 Views

Residents blast MDC city fathers over worsening water crisis

11 hrs ago | 564 Views

Zec urged to stop filling MDC Alliance seats

11 hrs ago | 2742 Views

Civic society castigates Sadc 'quiet diplomacy'

11 hrs ago | 352 Views

Global instruments of colonisation condemn Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 669 Views

Zimbabwe's indigenous churches preach peace

11 hrs ago | 508 Views

Jealous teenage girl assaults father's lover

11 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Civil service salary talks in progress

11 hrs ago | 1557 Views

Express lane for public transport

11 hrs ago | 833 Views

'Only revolutionary movement have capacity to resolve any problems in Zimbabwe'

11 hrs ago | 441 Views

Family sues doctors for negligence

11 hrs ago | 719 Views

SABC, eNCA journalists accused of being in bed with G40

11 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Mugabe coup announcer says Zimbabwe's negativity internally generated

11 hrs ago | 728 Views

Chin'ono prison stay a blessing in disguise, says Mliswa

11 hrs ago | 2554 Views

Attack on Catholic Bishops by the Government is an offside!

21 hrs ago | 3439 Views

Chamisa's lawyer fails in his bid to be removed from remand

21 hrs ago | 3258 Views

Mnangagwa reviews lockdown curfew

21 hrs ago | 16505 Views

Man rapes neighbour in garden

21 hrs ago | 5292 Views

Fuel dealer's house up in flames

21 hrs ago | 5046 Views

Zimbabwe has been destroyed entirely by Mnangagwa and his brutal regime

22 hrs ago | 4073 Views

There is no peace in Zimbabwe, but an intense crisis of paralyzing fear of a ruthless uncaring regime

22 hrs ago | 672 Views

Zimdollar stabilises against the real dollar

23 hrs ago | 3848 Views

WATCH: Beatrice Mtetwa reacts to court's decision ordering her prosecution

24 hrs ago | 4224 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days