Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'UK seeking how it can best support Zimbabweans' says Ambassador - for once, say what we NEED to hear

2 mins ago | Views
The MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa member the UK Ambassador to Zimbabwe on Wednesday. The later has said the meeting was "fruitful".

"We continue to engage across the political spectrum to understand how the United Kingdom can best support Zimbabweans," Ambassador Robinson wrote on Twitter.

Every thinking Zimbabweans welcomes the British government's efforts in the search for a way out of the mess Zimbabwe is in.

Of all people the British, will readily agree that Zimbabwe is in this mess because of 40 years of blundering from pillar to post; very often, repeating the same foolish mistake over and over again. Zimbabwe's mess is a man-made problem.

The solution for the country to get out of the mess is to stop making the same foolish mistakes over and over again - self-evident and common sense. But after 40 years of blundering, common sense is not to be taken for granted. What the people of Zimbabwe need to hear, above all else, is some basic home truths; please do not assume it is obvious and therefore does not need to be spelt out.

Nelson Chamisa and his MDC friends have been calling for the formation of a Zanu PF and MDC National Transition Authority (NTA), a new GNU in all but name. Chamisa et al are fishing for cabinet positions in the NTA complete with the ministerial limos, generous salaries, etc.

They claim the NTA will also implement the democratic reforms to ensure free, fair and credible elections. The 2008 GNU, which had the support of SADC, failed to implement even one reform in five years.

Indeed, it was none other than Nelson Chamisa and his MDC colleagues who sold-out and failed to implement even one reform. It is naive, to say the least, to expect them to do any better.

As for Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF cronies, they will never ever reform themselves out of office. Never ever!

Zimbabwe needs an interim administration, call it NTA, GNU or whatever, that will be tasked to implement the democratic reforms necessary for the holding of free, fair and credible elections. Both Zanu PF and MDC A must step down to create the political space for the new administration.

To get out of the mess Zimbabwe is in, the country needs a complete overhaul of its rotten political system. Both Zanu PF and MDC A are part of the rot and hence the reason they cannot be part of the solution.

Nelson Chamisa and his MDC A are on a mission to drum up support for the Zanu PF and MDC A led NTA. By not saying nothing on the subject after the Wednesday meeting, it will be assumed the British are supportive of the MDC A proposal.

"A NTA in which Zanu PF and MDC A play a part is a repeat of the 2008 GNU and therefore a waste of time. Zimbabwe needs a working solution to end the economic and political crisis and not to keep repeating the past mistakes!" Ambassador Robinson should have twittered.

The best help the British or anyone else out there can give Zimbabwe right now is to tell Zimbabweans what we NEED to hear and not what we want to hear!

Source - zsdemocrats.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Why should Zimbabweans not open ZANU PF inflicted wounds, but freely open Rhodesian caused wounds?

13 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa pained by Zvobgo's death

2 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Gold buyer killed in head on collision

3 hrs ago | 1647 Views

7 Zanu-PF bigwigs fall sick

3 hrs ago | 3041 Views

Mnangagwa accuses some clerics of pursuing 'nefarious agendas'

3 hrs ago | 396 Views

Zimbabwe plays advisory role in Mozambique crisis

3 hrs ago | 440 Views

Mnangagwa says his detractors in disarray and desperate after July 31 failure

3 hrs ago | 394 Views

Zimnat enters South African funeral insurance market

5 hrs ago | 612 Views

'Mnangagwa govt does not like Zimbabweans in the diaspora'

5 hrs ago | 2272 Views

Dzamara diagnosed with colon cancer

5 hrs ago | 1879 Views

Ramaphosa's gov't urged to release Marikana recommendations

5 hrs ago | 383 Views

Crooked Hillary calls on Mnangagwa to release all 'political prisoners'

6 hrs ago | 3077 Views

Misfortunes, fortunes of Fortune Chasi

6 hrs ago | 6701 Views

Zimbabwe's political crisis deserves SADC attention: MDC

9 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Monica Mutsvangwa's skill in dividing Zimbabwe leaves Mthwakazi green with envy

10 hrs ago | 3224 Views

The health care system in shamble

10 hrs ago | 949 Views

Can the Zimbabwe regime please tell the world what's so 'nefarious' about standing up against repression, brutality and corrupti

11 hrs ago | 1327 Views

COVID-19 can open new path to more equitable and just societies - Part 1

11 hrs ago | 415 Views

ZACC swoops on Gata

11 hrs ago | 3308 Views

Chamisa jecha threats causing us continuous troubles, says Mutsvangwa

11 hrs ago | 7050 Views

Mnangagwa tells 'evil' churches to go to hell

11 hrs ago | 3823 Views

Sikhala sets aside August 31 for 'more protests'

11 hrs ago | 3371 Views

Kezi Clinic lies derelict 10 years on

11 hrs ago | 819 Views

MDC Alliance activist's wife in court over falsehoods

11 hrs ago | 894 Views

Chamisa calls out Sadc over Zimbabwe crises

11 hrs ago | 997 Views

I knew Mnangagwa would fail, says Nkosana Moyo

11 hrs ago | 5825 Views

'Mthuli Ncube lying over salary talks'

11 hrs ago | 1710 Views

Mnangagwa expels Chiwenga backers

11 hrs ago | 3818 Views

Swaziland lawyer's Zimbabwe ban receives global condemnation

11 hrs ago | 3738 Views

ZHRC raises alarm over gross human rights violations

11 hrs ago | 355 Views

New twist to Pfugari estate wrangle

11 hrs ago | 939 Views

Zimbabwe's consumption poverty rises by 37%

11 hrs ago | 307 Views

Mugwadi's pure arrogance on AlJazeera

11 hrs ago | 1716 Views

Warriors date Algeria as Caf releases Afcon schedule

11 hrs ago | 617 Views

Mnangagwa tells to Catholic bishops to dump church robes and join political arena

11 hrs ago | 539 Views

Ndebeles in Zimbabwe worried as Information Minister threatens second genocide

12 hrs ago | 1180 Views

EMA sues BCC over raw sewage

12 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mnangagwa engages Vatican envoy

12 hrs ago | 2680 Views

Does the Bible they read teach them to glorify violence, asks Chinamasa

12 hrs ago | 685 Views

'Church, Zanu-PF, bond unbreakable'

12 hrs ago | 277 Views

Mobile money limits due for review

12 hrs ago | 692 Views

Mugwadi apologises for muttering 'F-word' during live Al jazeera interview

12 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Mphoko trial date set

12 hrs ago | 215 Views

Prof Zvobgo dies

12 hrs ago | 1746 Views

Vatican envoy summoned to explain Mnangagwa 'insult'

12 hrs ago | 719 Views

Presidential inputs distribution begins

12 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zimsec's apartheid examinations must fail!

12 hrs ago | 786 Views

The health care system in shambles

12 hrs ago | 190 Views

If you have two cloaks give one to the brother without

12 hrs ago | 154 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days