Zanu-PF politics cheap, immature

SECTION 6 and 80 of the Urban Councils Acts29:15) give us a clear picture of the difference between a caretaker and commissioner and the powers they exercise when in office, as well as who puts them into that office. It is common cause that both are not elected but are appointed by the Minister of Local Government.

Whereas the former section states that appointed caretakers shall hold office at the pleasure of the minister, the latter says "shall hold office during the pleasure of the minister".

Now, let me take this discussion to another dimension by citing the countrywide appointments of commissioners by Local Government minister July Moyo. This was an unprecedented occurrence in Zimbabwe even if we go back in history to the Rhodesian era. Even by African standards when military coups de atat were the norm rather than the exception, it did not happen.

What law did Moyo draw from to appoint commissioners to run local authorities during the course of a one-day national election? After the appointments a debate ensued. Some experts were of the opinion that Moyo was correct in appointing commissioners.

The opposition didn't give the issue a thought, perhaps one could forgive them as they were pre-occupied with challenging the presidential result, but then a competent and selfsustaining opposition must be able to perform in all circumstances.

Local authorities and councils have administrative professionals who include town clerks, town secretaries and chief executive officers. These run the affairs of these institutions and not the councillors or caretakers, let alone the commissioners, who represent the minister.

If a government ministry can function for up to 90 days without a substantive minister, under the charge of a permanent secretary, why cannot local authorises and councils under the charge of their respective heads?

When Moyo appointed hundreds of commissioners countrywide on the eve of the 2018 general elections, all of whom were Zanu-PF members including those who had contested for seats and lost, it was palpably clear without crystal-gazing that it was pay day for these persons for having campaigned for Zanu-PF.

The politics of Zimbabwe is cheap, immature, disorganised and timid and this is the principal reason why Zanu-PF can do what it fancies as a government and as a party.


