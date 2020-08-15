Latest News Editor's Choice


'We don't need Cabinet' - Varombo Movement

Cabinet ministers are appointed by the President from the pool of Members of Parliament and only 5 can be professionals not MPs. Their appointment is at the sole pleasure of, the President and he can disappoint  any Minister for reasons personal to him. Cabinet ministers are political appointees with no written Key Result Areas (KRA), no specific experience qualification or skills and only answerable to the appointing authority the President. They together with the President and Vice President's make up the Executive.  They are the political head of Ministries and are entitled to hefty perks and salaries for serving at the pleasure of the President.

Government Ministries are administered by the Permanent Secretaries whose appointment is also by the President but on merit. PermSecs are experienced professional with skills and knowledge. They manage the day to running of the Ministries and must have KRA on which their performance is measured. For example, a PermSec for Ministry of Health will be a Medical doctor, ministry of Education will have an Educationist etc. Even though they are Presidential appointees, they are not part of the executive. They are Senior Civil servants and technocrats.
Why are advocating that we do away with Cabinet Miniaters...

a) One of the role of Parliament is to play an Oversight role of the Executive (ministers) who are also Members of Parliament. There is Conflict of interest because Ministers are expected to supervise themselves. Its also not easy to criticize your peers thus Parliament is weakened and Ministers don't respect Parliament. On many occasions, Ministers don't attend Parliamentary sessions where they are to be questioned by Parliament. They give an excuse of being busy or absent without an excuse.

b) Most Ministers are owners of very large farms thus they are farmers. Farming is a full-time job where it's taken seriously and is productive. Former White farmers were permanent residence at their farms that's why they had proper homes, shops, schools at their farms and they were successful in the farming. Our Ministers are "cellphone farmers" who visit their farms maybe weekends for leisure.                                                 

c) Most of the same Ministers own private businesses. One gets to wonder how they manage to do so much in a 24/hour day.                         

d) The day to day running of the Ministries is done by the PermSecs they are the technical appointment. Reports presented in Cabinet by Ministers are written by PermSecs. Cabinet ministers are a waste of Resources. Their output is immeasurable as they don't have Key Result Areas.                                           

e) Corruption is done by or at the instigation or influence of Ministers in Ministries. Examples are Mupfumira and Dr Moyos cases both influenced/ manipulated tender processes. Chombo owns stands in every city because he used his position as Minister of local government to acquire properties.

Civil Servants can't resist these Ministers because they are Presidential appointees and behave like semi-gods.
Having noted the above, Varombo in Zimbabwe recommend that our submissions be fully considered. Zimbabwe @40 is old enough to know what works and what is useless like Cabinet.

We have to adopt systems that bring an end to poverty and doing away with Cabinet will save the Nation millions of dollars whilst increasing the effectiveness and efficiency of Ministries. With corruption suffocating the nation, it is will be wise to keep politicians from Administration positions. They are elected to be MPs and they must do just that.

Ms Tendayi Mudehwe. Zimbabwe Activists Alliance


Source - Ms Tendayi Mudehwe
