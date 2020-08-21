Police officers extorts a gold dealer

Opinion / Columnist

Two police officers Masimba Kunyongana(26) and Desmond Masvimbo allegedly extorted a gold dealer Richard Dindani (39) of his money in a bid to release him from Harare Central police station on Monday.Dindari was at Avondale Shopping centre in possession of two smelted fine gold weighing 931grammes when he was arrested by the suspects for alleged illegal possession of gold.They took him to Harare Central police station where they entered and parked in the station yard, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.The suspects demanded one of the gold button in order for them to cover his release him and they agreed before proceeding to a gold buyer in Borrowdale.They sold the gold for USD$22 000 which was handed over to the cops and they gave the complainant US$6 480 only while pocketing US$15 620 before releasing him.Dingare made a police report the following day and they were hunted down.