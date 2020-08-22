Latest News Editor's Choice


Patson Dzamara needs US$28 000 to cure colon cancer

22 Aug 2020
Patson Dzamara a political activist and brother to missing Itai Dzamara was recently diagnosed with Colon Cancer. It is the type of cancer that begins in the large intestine (colon). The colon is the final part of the digestive tract.

Colon cancer typically affects older adults, though it can happen at any age. It usually begins as small, noncancerous (benign) clumps of cells called polyps that form on the inside of the colon. Over time some of these polyps can become colon cancers.

There is however good news as survival rate for Colon cancer is 90% if treatment is started early. Generally the recovery rate is around 63% according to medical journals. With all of us coming together we can assist our brave soldier Patson Dzamara. The treatment is estimated to cost U$28,000.00 excluding other expenses.

Every cent donated will be audited with all supporting documents provided. The funds will enable Patson to seek the best medical treatment preferably outside the country and continue with the struggle for a new Zimbabwe. Every life matters and should be saved.

This is a Team Pachedu initiative for more information feel free to drop us an email pachedu.zw@gmail.com



Most Popular In 7 Days