Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa has turned a deaf ear to the voice of God

22 Aug 2020 at 08:29hrs | Views
IT would appear that President Emmerson Mnangagwa learnt nothing from his predecessor, the late Robert Mugabe's missteps, despite serving as his confidante for over 50 years, hence his glaring blunders on issues where he should show true statesmanship.

Mugabe, when odds were in his favour, used to publicly chastise church leaders who pointed out his shortcomings, but later visit them with bended knees on the eve of an election knowing they would back him.

When Mugabe was hounded out of office by his most trusted lieutenants, Mnangagwa included, the church chose not to stand with him, but joined the public in celebrating his ouster.

Mnangagwa appears to have taken the same route, hoping the church will forget quickly and give him a helping hand in his hour of need.

After Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa recently tongue lashed the church for pointing out the 'new dispensation's heavy handedness, the least Mnangagwa should have done was to apologise to the church than stoke more fire by chiding and daring them to join the political ring.

For Mnangagwa, a person who has branded himself as a listening President and reformist, many would have expected him to gracefully take the church's advice as part of helping the nation heal from over four decades of conflict instigated by hate speech.

The Catholic Church has been one of the main voices of reason, calling political leaders to order when they disregard human rights. In 1977, the Catholic bishops criticised the Rhodesian government for violating the rights of the blacks during colonial rule and after independence, documented rights violations by Mugabe as part of efforts to heal the troubled nation.

From the Bible, church leaders and prophets were sent by God to deliver messages to leaders of that time. God always intervenes whenever there is injustice against his people. The priests on the receiving end of Mnangagwa's tongue lashing are the voice of God.

The church did not call him to resign, but just advised him to respect the rights of the people who voted him into power. Only a disillusioned leader would get offended by such advice. Mnangagwa should accept criticism; that is the hallmark of good leadership

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Job Sikhala orders state to fumigate prison cells

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Post COVIC-19 Water Catastrophe - 5 Lessons for the Developing World

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Why Tendai Biti must worry about a negotiated settlement

5 hrs ago | 3597 Views

Social media are vehicle of change

6 hrs ago | 623 Views

Mnangagwa will never solve any substantive Gukurahundi matters - a cynical divide and rule

6 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Who sold out Sikhala? Accusations fly in within MDC

8 hrs ago | 9479 Views

Zimbabwe crisis is sapping Zanu-PF's supremacy

8 hrs ago | 2192 Views

Malaria kills 364 people

8 hrs ago | 718 Views

Chamisa blasts Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 3680 Views

Mnangagwa's regime has gone rogue, says ED adviser

8 hrs ago | 5304 Views

Matemadanda attacks, Trump, Malema

8 hrs ago | 1725 Views

MDC demands investigation into the death of its councillor

8 hrs ago | 589 Views

Chamisa wants you to 'Stand up, fight for your rights'

8 hrs ago | 965 Views

Zanu-PF ring-fences chairpersons' posts

8 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Dabengwa's veterans were booked into brothel by Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 2249 Views

'Sadc praise of Mnangagwa ill-advised'

8 hrs ago | 564 Views

Chamisa's MDC bemoans govt interference in local governance

8 hrs ago | 350 Views

Caps Utd boss in smart meter tender scam

8 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa pledges IDs for Gukurahundi genocide victims

8 hrs ago | 449 Views

Umguza machete gang members arrested

8 hrs ago | 743 Views

Bring back freedom trains, says Minister

8 hrs ago | 482 Views

Groups protest Ndebele 'insults' by govt

8 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Is Zimbabwe ever going to be a nation?

8 hrs ago | 378 Views

Treasury seeks $18bn for infrastructure development

8 hrs ago | 262 Views

Ascot Stadium up for grabs

8 hrs ago | 948 Views

80 firms keen to participate on Vic-Falls Stock Exchange

8 hrs ago | 391 Views

Tsvangirai's BMW still parked at Lupane police station

8 hrs ago | 1988 Views

Zanu-PF elects new executive

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

Zimbabwe Minister recovers after testing Covid-19 positive

8 hrs ago | 1824 Views

ZRP, SAPS steps ups joint border patrols

8 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zanu-PF Mash East vows to fully utilise party farms

8 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zanu-PF to set up Harare executive

8 hrs ago | 180 Views

Pyramid scheme bosses on the run

8 hrs ago | 546 Views

Mwonzora 'endorses', calls for broadening of Mnangagwa's POLAD

8 hrs ago | 1485 Views

400 Zimbabweans stranded in Lindela...Embassy blocks ther deportation

9 hrs ago | 2489 Views

Mount Darwin pedophile jailed

17 hrs ago | 2276 Views

Baker's Inn salesman steals company's money

17 hrs ago | 2465 Views

'Zimbabwe now a trillion dollar economy'

19 hrs ago | 6492 Views

'Witch hunters' wreak havoc in Binga during lockdown

19 hrs ago | 1884 Views

2 women hit by stray bullets during police raid

19 hrs ago | 3418 Views

G40 members apply to re-join Zanu-PF

19 hrs ago | 2320 Views

Mutsvangwa's ZWL$700 000 'disappeared' from his Nedbank account?

19 hrs ago | 2802 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'Zimbabwe does not need electoral and political reforms'

19 hrs ago | 4245 Views

South Africa's Finance Minister threatens Zambian President

19 hrs ago | 3242 Views

Proud to be catholic

21 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Nketa girl living her dream

23 hrs ago | 2958 Views

Wellington Toni to be laid to rest tomorrow

23 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Kasukuwere dying to rejoin Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 4221 Views

Job Sikhala lawyers say he committed no crime

23 hrs ago | 1243 Views

Mugabe's 'idiotic street woman' defends work done by Ramaphosa envoys to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1891 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days