Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mujuru: The soldier, kingmaker

22 Aug 2020 at 08:31hrs | Views
LAST week marked the fifth anniversary of the mysterious death of Solomon Mujuru (Rex Nhongo) a war hero, former military commander, politician, business mogul and Zanu-PF kingmaker until his demise. His death sent shock waves across the political spectrum, but more importantly changed Zimbabwe's course of history.

Mujuru, who was known as a colourful personality, but rarely known, was introduced to the world by academic Blessing Miles Tendi in his book The Army and Politics in Zimbabwe, Mujuru the Liberation Fighter and Kingmaker - published early this year.

The book gives an insight into the life of the man - one of the few who stood up to the late former President Robert Mugabe at the height of his powers, fought with every inch of life to stop Emmerson Mnangagwa from succeeding Mugabe and the man who subsequently amassed billions of wealth spanning across many sectors of the economy.

It may not be clear why Mujuru never wanted Mnangagwa to succeed Mugabe, but Tendi states that the former military commander was certain in his mind that he should succeed Mugabe - the man he installed as Zanu-PF leader in 1979 through a devious manipulation of the liberation movement military hierarchy.

War hero Wilfred Mhanda also known as Dzinashe Machingura is quoted in the book speaking about how Mugabe became Zanu leader: "Nhongo then submitted our list, with Mugabe at the top. (Samora) Machel leapt from his chair in disgust. He was not clearly happy that we had included Mugabe, let alone as the leader." (Page 82).

Joice Mujuru, Solomon's second wife and former Vice-President in Mugabe's administration is quoted in the book (page 84) hinting that Mujuru may have promoted the rise of Mugabe because they were kinsmen. She says: "My husband and Mugabe were distantly related .... But Solomon also said Mugabe was his distant relative also influenced his decision to make sure Mugabe became leader."

It is the aforementioned relationship and influence in having Mugabe become leader that Mujuru later in 2004 used to have his wife - Joice - rise to become a deputy to Mugabe in the party and subsequently Vice-President of the republic.

During the 2004 Zanu-PF congress, Mujuru actively campaigned for his wife to become VP after his preferred candidate Sydney Sekeramayi had turned down the offer. Mujuru is said to have retorted: "Sekeremayi does not want the leadership, so I am now taking my testicles from him and placing them next to my wife (page 243)."

Mujuru had earlier in 1989 stopped Mugabe dead in his tracks to constitutionalise a one-party state because of his aversion to communism.

Zipra intelligence supremo and war hero Dumiso Dabengwa is quoted on the matter saying: "Rex did not subscribe to communist ideals and he thought Mugabe was becoming too powerful for his liking."

The aforementioned points to Mujuru being a capitalist who loved wealth accumulation and knew he could not make it in a communist country. Tendi wrote, "Nhongo hated being poor and had long desired to better himself financially, hence his obscure monetary dealings in London (page 227)."

It is from that premise that Mujuru started primitive accumulation of wealth using his position in the military. He started with Coin Security Group, a security company that provided security at local and international airports. He also had a business relationship with British tycoon Tiny Rowland of Lonrho fame.

The general was involved in arms deals with Graham Wilson, a former member of the Rhodesian Special Air Service.

"Nhongo leveraged his influence in Zanu-PF and the State to facilitate entry into Zimbabwe by a host of external business people, earning him handsome facilitation fees in activities that undermined the integrity in public life of the leadership code .... (page 228)."

It is in business where Mujuru started his rivalry with Mnangagwa over control of Zimasco, a company that owned large swathes of chrome concessions in Zimbabwe.

Besides business rivalry, Mujuru opposed Mnangagwa's rise because "the general felt after a hard person like Mugabe, the country needed somebody different. The general did not trust Mnangagwa with power. The general felt he (Mnangagwa) wanted power too much, somebody like that would be a problem (page 241)".

Mujuru told a confidante that: "Mnangagwa will only become President of Zimbabwe over my dead body. He swore that Mnangagwa would never be President if he was alive."

The general met a mysterious death in a fire at his house, but he had many political and business rivals that his death was treated as foul play. He had enjoyed several sexual liaisons with fellow military commanders' wives and was brusque in the manner he sometimes took over mines and farms, leaving a trail of men with wounded egos and holes in their pockets.

Mujuru's love of fine whisky and womanising is legendary. However, some felt it was the trauma of war - living without knowing when one would meet their demise - that propelled him to live the moment.

While the book does not complete the investigations into his death and this may call for a sequel to the book, it gives us the first encounter of Mujuru's life and a synopsis into where the current ructions in Zanu-PF started, including the regionalism, tribalism and pointers to some of the personalities today at the helm of the republic.


-----
Paidamoyo Muzulu is a journalist based in Harare. He writes here in his personal capacity.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Job Sikhala orders state to fumigate prison cells

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Post COVIC-19 Water Catastrophe - 5 Lessons for the Developing World

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Why Tendai Biti must worry about a negotiated settlement

5 hrs ago | 3597 Views

Social media are vehicle of change

6 hrs ago | 623 Views

Mnangagwa will never solve any substantive Gukurahundi matters - a cynical divide and rule

6 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Who sold out Sikhala? Accusations fly in within MDC

8 hrs ago | 9480 Views

Zimbabwe crisis is sapping Zanu-PF's supremacy

8 hrs ago | 2192 Views

Malaria kills 364 people

8 hrs ago | 718 Views

Chamisa blasts Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 3681 Views

Mnangagwa's regime has gone rogue, says ED adviser

8 hrs ago | 5304 Views

Matemadanda attacks, Trump, Malema

8 hrs ago | 1725 Views

MDC demands investigation into the death of its councillor

8 hrs ago | 589 Views

Chamisa wants you to 'Stand up, fight for your rights'

8 hrs ago | 966 Views

Zanu-PF ring-fences chairpersons' posts

8 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Dabengwa's veterans were booked into brothel by Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 2250 Views

'Sadc praise of Mnangagwa ill-advised'

8 hrs ago | 564 Views

Chamisa's MDC bemoans govt interference in local governance

8 hrs ago | 350 Views

Caps Utd boss in smart meter tender scam

8 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa pledges IDs for Gukurahundi genocide victims

8 hrs ago | 449 Views

Umguza machete gang members arrested

8 hrs ago | 743 Views

Bring back freedom trains, says Minister

8 hrs ago | 482 Views

Groups protest Ndebele 'insults' by govt

8 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Is Zimbabwe ever going to be a nation?

8 hrs ago | 378 Views

Treasury seeks $18bn for infrastructure development

8 hrs ago | 262 Views

Ascot Stadium up for grabs

8 hrs ago | 948 Views

80 firms keen to participate on Vic-Falls Stock Exchange

8 hrs ago | 391 Views

Tsvangirai's BMW still parked at Lupane police station

8 hrs ago | 1988 Views

Zanu-PF elects new executive

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

Zimbabwe Minister recovers after testing Covid-19 positive

8 hrs ago | 1825 Views

ZRP, SAPS steps ups joint border patrols

8 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zanu-PF Mash East vows to fully utilise party farms

8 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zanu-PF to set up Harare executive

8 hrs ago | 180 Views

Pyramid scheme bosses on the run

8 hrs ago | 546 Views

Mwonzora 'endorses', calls for broadening of Mnangagwa's POLAD

8 hrs ago | 1487 Views

400 Zimbabweans stranded in Lindela...Embassy blocks ther deportation

9 hrs ago | 2489 Views

Mount Darwin pedophile jailed

17 hrs ago | 2276 Views

Baker's Inn salesman steals company's money

17 hrs ago | 2465 Views

'Zimbabwe now a trillion dollar economy'

19 hrs ago | 6493 Views

'Witch hunters' wreak havoc in Binga during lockdown

19 hrs ago | 1884 Views

2 women hit by stray bullets during police raid

19 hrs ago | 3418 Views

G40 members apply to re-join Zanu-PF

19 hrs ago | 2320 Views

Mutsvangwa's ZWL$700 000 'disappeared' from his Nedbank account?

19 hrs ago | 2802 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'Zimbabwe does not need electoral and political reforms'

19 hrs ago | 4246 Views

South Africa's Finance Minister threatens Zambian President

19 hrs ago | 3242 Views

Proud to be catholic

21 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Nketa girl living her dream

23 hrs ago | 2960 Views

Wellington Toni to be laid to rest tomorrow

23 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Kasukuwere dying to rejoin Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 4221 Views

Job Sikhala lawyers say he committed no crime

23 hrs ago | 1243 Views

Mugabe's 'idiotic street woman' defends work done by Ramaphosa envoys to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1892 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days