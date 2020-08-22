Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa out of touch with reality

22 Aug 2020 at 08:32hrs | Views
ARE our leaders living in a different country? If they were living in Zimbabwe and are aware of the reality on the ground then they would agree with everything raised in that Catholic pastoral letter.

Since coming to power, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has not shown that he has the knowledge, social skill, stability and social orientation to handle the crisis that we facing as a nation.

Even before he become President, he was already in the government, but still, he lacked that skills set.

How does someone who has been in the government for that long period of time fail to notice and solve the shortcomings of his predecessor?

He even went a step further and failed to engage in a real dialogue with his rival MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa after the disputed 2018 elections.

How on earth can someone lead the fight against corruption when some of his close associates are allegedly accused of being involved in shady deals?

How on earth can Mnangagwa lead the nation towards respecting human rights when opposition and human rights activists are being abducted?

How on earth does a President who is supposed to unite the nation refuse to acknowledge that we have a crisis both politically and economically in the country?

Surely, the Zanu-PF-led government needs to self-introspect and see that the problem is them not those calling the government out. So are they going to arrest Catholic bishops and make them rot in jail?


Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Job Sikhala orders state to fumigate prison cells

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Post COVIC-19 Water Catastrophe - 5 Lessons for the Developing World

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Why Tendai Biti must worry about a negotiated settlement

5 hrs ago | 3599 Views

Social media are vehicle of change

6 hrs ago | 623 Views

Mnangagwa will never solve any substantive Gukurahundi matters - a cynical divide and rule

6 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Who sold out Sikhala? Accusations fly in within MDC

8 hrs ago | 9483 Views

Zimbabwe crisis is sapping Zanu-PF's supremacy

8 hrs ago | 2192 Views

Malaria kills 364 people

8 hrs ago | 718 Views

Chamisa blasts Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 3682 Views

Mnangagwa's regime has gone rogue, says ED adviser

8 hrs ago | 5306 Views

Matemadanda attacks, Trump, Malema

8 hrs ago | 1728 Views

MDC demands investigation into the death of its councillor

8 hrs ago | 589 Views

Chamisa wants you to 'Stand up, fight for your rights'

8 hrs ago | 966 Views

Zanu-PF ring-fences chairpersons' posts

8 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Dabengwa's veterans were booked into brothel by Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 2251 Views

'Sadc praise of Mnangagwa ill-advised'

8 hrs ago | 564 Views

Chamisa's MDC bemoans govt interference in local governance

8 hrs ago | 350 Views

Caps Utd boss in smart meter tender scam

8 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa pledges IDs for Gukurahundi genocide victims

8 hrs ago | 449 Views

Umguza machete gang members arrested

8 hrs ago | 743 Views

Bring back freedom trains, says Minister

8 hrs ago | 483 Views

Groups protest Ndebele 'insults' by govt

8 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Is Zimbabwe ever going to be a nation?

8 hrs ago | 378 Views

Treasury seeks $18bn for infrastructure development

8 hrs ago | 263 Views

Ascot Stadium up for grabs

8 hrs ago | 948 Views

80 firms keen to participate on Vic-Falls Stock Exchange

8 hrs ago | 391 Views

Tsvangirai's BMW still parked at Lupane police station

8 hrs ago | 1988 Views

Zanu-PF elects new executive

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

Zimbabwe Minister recovers after testing Covid-19 positive

8 hrs ago | 1826 Views

ZRP, SAPS steps ups joint border patrols

8 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zanu-PF Mash East vows to fully utilise party farms

8 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zanu-PF to set up Harare executive

8 hrs ago | 180 Views

Pyramid scheme bosses on the run

8 hrs ago | 546 Views

Mwonzora 'endorses', calls for broadening of Mnangagwa's POLAD

8 hrs ago | 1487 Views

400 Zimbabweans stranded in Lindela...Embassy blocks ther deportation

9 hrs ago | 2489 Views

Mount Darwin pedophile jailed

17 hrs ago | 2276 Views

Baker's Inn salesman steals company's money

17 hrs ago | 2465 Views

'Zimbabwe now a trillion dollar economy'

19 hrs ago | 6493 Views

'Witch hunters' wreak havoc in Binga during lockdown

19 hrs ago | 1884 Views

2 women hit by stray bullets during police raid

19 hrs ago | 3418 Views

G40 members apply to re-join Zanu-PF

19 hrs ago | 2322 Views

Mutsvangwa's ZWL$700 000 'disappeared' from his Nedbank account?

19 hrs ago | 2803 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'Zimbabwe does not need electoral and political reforms'

19 hrs ago | 4247 Views

South Africa's Finance Minister threatens Zambian President

19 hrs ago | 3242 Views

Proud to be catholic

21 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Nketa girl living her dream

23 hrs ago | 2960 Views

Wellington Toni to be laid to rest tomorrow

23 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Kasukuwere dying to rejoin Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 4221 Views

Job Sikhala lawyers say he committed no crime

23 hrs ago | 1243 Views

Mugabe's 'idiotic street woman' defends work done by Ramaphosa envoys to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1893 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days