Mnangagwa out of touch with reality

ARE our leaders living in a different country? If they were living in Zimbabwe and are aware of the reality on the ground then they would agree with everything raised in that Catholic pastoral letter.Since coming to power, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has not shown that he has the knowledge, social skill, stability and social orientation to handle the crisis that we facing as a nation.Even before he become President, he was already in the government, but still, he lacked that skills set.How does someone who has been in the government for that long period of time fail to notice and solve the shortcomings of his predecessor?He even went a step further and failed to engage in a real dialogue with his rival MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa after the disputed 2018 elections.How on earth can someone lead the fight against corruption when some of his close associates are allegedly accused of being involved in shady deals?How on earth can Mnangagwa lead the nation towards respecting human rights when opposition and human rights activists are being abducted?How on earth does a President who is supposed to unite the nation refuse to acknowledge that we have a crisis both politically and economically in the country?Surely, the Zanu-PF-led government needs to self-introspect and see that the problem is them not those calling the government out. So are they going to arrest Catholic bishops and make them rot in jail?