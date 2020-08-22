Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Temba Mliswa in alliance with Jonathan Moyo?

22 Aug 2020 at 20:30hrs | Views
Zimbabwe is a very interesting nation. Anything in the air excites people. There has been hissing and buzzing and people talking with their mouths closed after an audio was leaked to the public by the professional  gossiper Jonathan Moyo.  The audio was a discussion between Tagwirei and Temba Mliswa.  In the discussion the centre of the discussion was the president and his rule. An issue which referred to the president as a man who gives you a position and later hangs you out to dry. This narration of the president not protecting his own was not said by Tagwirei but by a voice of a suspected personal bodyguard of the president. The guy is said to have been removed from his section to another section. He really was lucky if it was in America he would have been fired.

The audio raised a lot of issues surrounding the president's style of ruling.

This audio was distributed by Jonathan Moyo who was so excited that he posted it on his twitter and on his Facebook page. The excitement by Jonathan Moyo was a clear message that says Moyo apererwa.

The audio after lostening to it brings out few important lessons to all in politics today.

The audio was actually recorded by Temba himself. Why do I say so. The voice of Temba was an original voice while Kuda Tagwirei's voice showed that it was in the phone hence a third part recording. Kuda was talking innocently to a friend and relative while Temba has malice afore thought. He recorded Kuda with the sole purpose of leaking it to Jonathan Moyo. Even though Temba claims that he does not like Jonathan Moyo he has acted otherwise. Temba has not claimed that his phone is lost which means he shared the message will fully with Jonathan Moyo. The question is who really is Temba Mliswa.  Temba is a man you need hto avoid as he is double edged swordand cuts on all sides.  Temba is a confused independent Member of Parliament. He has nothing to lose so he it becomes easy for him to fix anyone.

People should treat Temba with caution. The question one must ask Why is Temba leaking such an audio to Jonathan Moyo considering the persecution she went through under the G40.

Because Temba is an unstable politician he was once slapped by Patrick Zhuwawo's wife. Temba is good in saying anything passing it as whistle blowing he takes no prisoners and he does not leave a witness alife.
 
Temba would benefit more in acting as a whistle blower.
In this audio Temba clearly showed that he is corrupt and he abuses his position to settle scores
He is heard asking Kuda " is Dalish Nguwaya your person. If he is I will spare him but if he is not i will burn him" direct translation from Shona.

Temba is creating a mafiaric empire where he runs a cartel and then tries to romp in big people and big names for his extortion schemes. He appointed himself a counsellor and wants to lecturer Nguwaya and ask people to submit to him or else he will burn them in the social media. Temba is heard advocating that the president of Zimbabwe must appoint   People who pay allegiance to him. He said in Shona. " Mudhara ngaasarudze vanhu vake" clearly pushing for nepotism  in cabinet appointments. Temba stands for Nepotism and cronyism  and he deliberately smear people in order to get something to say against them

In the Audio Temba attacks Tabani Mpofu. Tabani Mpofu is the Presidential anti-corruption special prosecution unit head prosecutor.
Tabani Mpofu not the MDC lawyer. Is a straight forward hard working  person.  He is an anti graft prosecutor  who has angered Temba because of his upright approach. Temba has made it his business to attack the Anti graft prosecutor a mere civil servant. His plan is that once he is in courts for the crimes he is committing he will have a reason to say the prosecutors don't like him. In all his attacks on Tabani Mhofu Mpofu   Temba was surprised by the coolness and maturity Tabani has exhibited.

Like any other confused person Temba ended up calling Tabani an MDC person. This is a trend used by political enemies. They label each other and declare another an enemy of another.

Tabani does not deserve the insults he got from Temba in that audio.
One will notice that the excitement Jonathan Moyo had about this audio died very fast when there was nothing of substance which came out.
You will notice that Gata is said to be the one who caused Chasi's dismissal and that Gata is being protected by the president. These lies are very clear because as I write Gata is few steps away from Arrest. This shows that President Mnangagwa is not partisan his fight against corruption is real.

The most interesting thing is that Temba carried himself as a presidential advisor in this case.
But coming back to Tagwirei despite the fact that he is the most hated person on land by the opposition he is a presidential advisor. In that breath he can engage anyone so that he understands people's feelings thoughts and ideas for the aim of getting proper advise to give to the president. So in the audio Tagwirei was being a pro active presidential advisor.

The only problem on this case was that Temba was not being sincere.
With all the wave Jonathan Moyo created on this audio he missed the point. This did not show that the President was captured. This was gossip done by people of that level.
Jonathan Moyo aimed yo have this conversation blown out of proportion.
The lessons to be learnt are that never trust Temba Mliswa.

Temba has boasted about recording conversations before. When it suits him he will bring the recording up. So Temba teaches people to be careful around him. He does not care what relationship is there. Temba does not care about relations.
Being that as it may there is nothing new which has been said in this audio.

The audio exposes the intelligence gaps.  Jonathan Moyo has strong connections in the security sector, civil service, and in government. He now has recruited Temba.  So a better recheck and reshuffling  in these sectors is necessary.

Temba cannot deny setting Tagwirei up. There should be trust in politics. And loyalty can never be betrayed so Temba is not loyal. He can be dangerous and indeed he is.

Tagwirei as a presidential advisor was putting his ears on the ground. So there no embarrassment in this audio. The greatest loser is Mliswa. He calls himself a  game changer but as from now no one will ever trust him.
There is no reason to jump up and down about the  audio. It discloses nothing. It is a loud sounding nothing. Smoke in the windy area.

This audio has neither shaken nor exposed Mnangagwa's rule.

Vazet2000@yahoo.co.uk

Source - Vazet2000@yahoo.co.uk
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Job Sikhala orders state to fumigate prison cells

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Post COVIC-19 Water Catastrophe - 5 Lessons for the Developing World

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Why Tendai Biti must worry about a negotiated settlement

5 hrs ago | 3602 Views

Social media are vehicle of change

6 hrs ago | 624 Views

Mnangagwa will never solve any substantive Gukurahundi matters - a cynical divide and rule

6 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Who sold out Sikhala? Accusations fly in within MDC

8 hrs ago | 9485 Views

Zimbabwe crisis is sapping Zanu-PF's supremacy

8 hrs ago | 2195 Views

Malaria kills 364 people

8 hrs ago | 720 Views

Chamisa blasts Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 3685 Views

Mnangagwa's regime has gone rogue, says ED adviser

8 hrs ago | 5314 Views

Matemadanda attacks, Trump, Malema

8 hrs ago | 1729 Views

MDC demands investigation into the death of its councillor

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

Chamisa wants you to 'Stand up, fight for your rights'

8 hrs ago | 969 Views

Zanu-PF ring-fences chairpersons' posts

8 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Dabengwa's veterans were booked into brothel by Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 2253 Views

'Sadc praise of Mnangagwa ill-advised'

8 hrs ago | 564 Views

Chamisa's MDC bemoans govt interference in local governance

8 hrs ago | 351 Views

Caps Utd boss in smart meter tender scam

8 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa pledges IDs for Gukurahundi genocide victims

8 hrs ago | 450 Views

Umguza machete gang members arrested

8 hrs ago | 743 Views

Bring back freedom trains, says Minister

8 hrs ago | 483 Views

Groups protest Ndebele 'insults' by govt

8 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Is Zimbabwe ever going to be a nation?

8 hrs ago | 378 Views

Treasury seeks $18bn for infrastructure development

8 hrs ago | 263 Views

Ascot Stadium up for grabs

8 hrs ago | 949 Views

80 firms keen to participate on Vic-Falls Stock Exchange

8 hrs ago | 391 Views

Tsvangirai's BMW still parked at Lupane police station

8 hrs ago | 1989 Views

Zanu-PF elects new executive

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

Zimbabwe Minister recovers after testing Covid-19 positive

8 hrs ago | 1827 Views

ZRP, SAPS steps ups joint border patrols

8 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zanu-PF Mash East vows to fully utilise party farms

8 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zanu-PF to set up Harare executive

8 hrs ago | 180 Views

Pyramid scheme bosses on the run

8 hrs ago | 546 Views

Mwonzora 'endorses', calls for broadening of Mnangagwa's POLAD

8 hrs ago | 1487 Views

400 Zimbabweans stranded in Lindela...Embassy blocks ther deportation

9 hrs ago | 2490 Views

Mount Darwin pedophile jailed

17 hrs ago | 2277 Views

Baker's Inn salesman steals company's money

17 hrs ago | 2465 Views

'Zimbabwe now a trillion dollar economy'

19 hrs ago | 6495 Views

'Witch hunters' wreak havoc in Binga during lockdown

19 hrs ago | 1884 Views

2 women hit by stray bullets during police raid

19 hrs ago | 3418 Views

G40 members apply to re-join Zanu-PF

19 hrs ago | 2322 Views

Mutsvangwa's ZWL$700 000 'disappeared' from his Nedbank account?

19 hrs ago | 2804 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'Zimbabwe does not need electoral and political reforms'

19 hrs ago | 4248 Views

South Africa's Finance Minister threatens Zambian President

19 hrs ago | 3243 Views

Proud to be catholic

21 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Nketa girl living her dream

23 hrs ago | 2961 Views

Wellington Toni to be laid to rest tomorrow

23 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Kasukuwere dying to rejoin Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 4221 Views

Job Sikhala lawyers say he committed no crime

23 hrs ago | 1244 Views

Mugabe's 'idiotic street woman' defends work done by Ramaphosa envoys to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1893 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days