Mugabe's last Commissar can save region from crisis at play in Zimbabwe

Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe has at least since the coup been the epicentre of a crisis that has had ripple effects in the SADC region especially on its southern neighbour South Africa.Elections where highly disputed, human rights brazenly violated, corruption in high places rearing its ugly head at every turn and the rule of law trampled upon by the elite. These ills are the ingredients that have contributed to Zimbabwe becoming the albatross around the neck of southern African countries.The political and economic instability in Zimbabwe has seen millions leaving the troubled country in search for a better life. The great exodus has only served to pile pressure on host nations whose social services cannot keep up with the huge influx. Thus Zimbabwe has become the source of regional problems and the problems are best solved at the source. Since the problem is political, it can only be solved as such.Saviour Kasukuwere, Mugabe's last political commissar, is the man we should be looking to for the solutions it takes to turnaround the economic and human rights problems bedeviling Zimbabwe. Once the political and economic problems are dealt with in Zimbabwe, the other countries will be relieved of immense pressure.Kasukuwere, affectionately known as Tyson has a plausible track record in national leadership. He excelled as both Minister of Youth and Indigenization minister. He steered clear from corrupt and violent tendencies that the current regime is synonymous with. Tyson is a sought after voice of reason in both Zanu PF and opposition MDCs, a key requirement to curb the excesses of his fellow comrades. In fact, one of the reasons he was hounded out of government is that he stood as a buffer for the people against the predatory regime.The crisis in Zimbabwe has sadly reached unprecedented levels. The health system has collapsed as doctors and nurses continue to be on a protracted strike. There are no medicines and people are dying of treatable diseases. Infants are dying needlessly. The advent of the covid-19 pandemic has not helped matters. To compound the problems of our health system is a government that condones corruption as reflected in the covid-gate involving the health minister.A very selfless, humble born leader who has Zimbabwe and Africa at heart. He is a man who knows what he stands for-the total political and economic emancipation of Zimbabweans. Zimbabweans would have done themselves a huge favour by giving Tyson a chance. He boasts of experience in governance even at his relatively young age. Zimbabwe's current leadership is constituted by geriatrics who are completely out of touch with modern realities. We need new blood and Kasukuwere is cut out for this. He is just what the doctor ordered for Zimbabwe.Diplomatic clout is another feather to his hat. Tyson is well respected in the region, having had a good working relationship with his regional counterparts in the past. Despite being illegally removed from government by the coup that has brought untold suffering to the people, he continues to engage regional leaders for the good of Zimbabwe.Saviour Kasukuwere as Mugabe's last commissar brought young people to the forefront of the revolutionary movement. Saviour Kasukuwere achieved a monumental feat of bringing together a million man match which was fronted by young people who had in the past shunned the revolutionary movement opting for the new age MDC.Illegal arrests, abductions and harassment of the citizenry by state agents have become the order of the day. Citizens have been shot dead in the street without any consequences to those committing the extra judicial killings. The justice system has become an appendage for persecuting political opponents.Kasukuwere as commissar also lead a major campaign in urban areas which saw ZANU PF reclaim urban political seats which had been lost to the MDC.Kasukuwere galvanised party support and became a torch bearer of the revolutionary ethos among the young generation. Kasukuwere interacted with everybody from across the political, social and religious divide. It is not surprising that Kasukuwere can share a joke with die MDC youth activist Discent Bajila. Kasukuwere as Mugabe's last commissar rekindled the spirit of the fish in water which guided zanla combatants in their interaction with the masses.If the leaked minutes of a meeting between President Ramaphosa's envoy and Mnangagwa are anything to go by, President Ramaphosa, the ANC and Sadc leaders do concur that Mugabe's last commissar is urgently required on the ground in Zimbabwe to avert doubling of the crisis at play.