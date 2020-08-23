Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Chiwenga's biggest test

23 Aug 2020 at 11:18hrs | Views
Two months after health workers that should be at the forefront of Zimbabwe's fight against Covid-19 went on strike, it continues to be business as usual for the government.

The majority of health workers, including nurses, went on strike in June protesting against poor working conditions that included lack of personal protective equipment (PPE).

They also wanted to be paid in foreign currency because of the rapid decline of the Zimbabwe dollar.

After weeks of government inaction and unfulfilled promises to address the health workers' grievances, doctors joined the job boycott.

Doctors' grievances are similar to those of other health workers, who say they can no longer continue putting their lives on the line by going to work with scant PPE and without other appropriate tools of the trade.

The strike has crippled public hospitals and thousands of people are dying quietly of curable diseases in their homes, but the government remains unmoved.

According to the Zimbabwe Senior Hospital Doctors Association, every hospital ward and casualty department has become a "red-hot" zone with Covid-19 and every healthcare worker in Zimbabwe must be "properly kitted" to handle patients.

Covid-19 cases in Zimbabwe that are surging towards 6 000 demonstrate how precarious the situation is at public hospitals.

On Friday, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, who was recently handed the Health and Child Care ministry, could only say: "Our health workers are on strike.

"We are encouraging them to return to work so that we can save lives.

"While we are aware of their grievances, they should also consider saving lives."

It goes without saying that those statements did not go far enough to jolt workers that have not been reporting for duty for the past two months to abandon their strike.

The government needs, as a matter of urgency, to open lines of communication with the striking health workers and table an offer that will encourage them to return to work as soon as possible.

Simultaneously the authorities have to put in place measures to ensure health centres are safe for both patients and health workers given the dangers posed by the novel coronavirus.

It is lazy for Chiwenga to continue parroting the line that the government is working on addressing the health workers' grievances without putting forward a solid plan to address the sorry state of our health care system.

The doctors and nurses' grievances are not new as the health system has been rocked by strikes for the past two years and that it has taken this long to address the latest job boycotts is a serious indictment on the government.

Chiwenga needs to stop with the rhetoric and roll up his sleeves to tackle the issues that confront his ministry so that health workers return to work immediately to save lives.

Anything short of that will be considered total failure for the vice-president.

Source - the standard
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Job Sikhala orders state to fumigate prison cells

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Post COVIC-19 Water Catastrophe - 5 Lessons for the Developing World

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

Why Tendai Biti must worry about a negotiated settlement

5 hrs ago | 3608 Views

Social media are vehicle of change

6 hrs ago | 625 Views

Mnangagwa will never solve any substantive Gukurahundi matters - a cynical divide and rule

6 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Who sold out Sikhala? Accusations fly in within MDC

8 hrs ago | 9496 Views

Zimbabwe crisis is sapping Zanu-PF's supremacy

8 hrs ago | 2196 Views

Malaria kills 364 people

8 hrs ago | 721 Views

Chamisa blasts Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 3693 Views

Mnangagwa's regime has gone rogue, says ED adviser

8 hrs ago | 5318 Views

Matemadanda attacks, Trump, Malema

8 hrs ago | 1731 Views

MDC demands investigation into the death of its councillor

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

Chamisa wants you to 'Stand up, fight for your rights'

8 hrs ago | 969 Views

Zanu-PF ring-fences chairpersons' posts

8 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Dabengwa's veterans were booked into brothel by Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 2260 Views

'Sadc praise of Mnangagwa ill-advised'

8 hrs ago | 564 Views

Chamisa's MDC bemoans govt interference in local governance

8 hrs ago | 351 Views

Caps Utd boss in smart meter tender scam

8 hrs ago | 469 Views

Mnangagwa pledges IDs for Gukurahundi genocide victims

8 hrs ago | 450 Views

Umguza machete gang members arrested

8 hrs ago | 743 Views

Bring back freedom trains, says Minister

8 hrs ago | 483 Views

Groups protest Ndebele 'insults' by govt

8 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Is Zimbabwe ever going to be a nation?

8 hrs ago | 380 Views

Treasury seeks $18bn for infrastructure development

8 hrs ago | 263 Views

Ascot Stadium up for grabs

8 hrs ago | 950 Views

80 firms keen to participate on Vic-Falls Stock Exchange

8 hrs ago | 393 Views

Tsvangirai's BMW still parked at Lupane police station

8 hrs ago | 1990 Views

Zanu-PF elects new executive

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

Zimbabwe Minister recovers after testing Covid-19 positive

8 hrs ago | 1831 Views

ZRP, SAPS steps ups joint border patrols

8 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zanu-PF Mash East vows to fully utilise party farms

8 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zanu-PF to set up Harare executive

8 hrs ago | 180 Views

Pyramid scheme bosses on the run

8 hrs ago | 547 Views

Mwonzora 'endorses', calls for broadening of Mnangagwa's POLAD

8 hrs ago | 1489 Views

400 Zimbabweans stranded in Lindela...Embassy blocks ther deportation

9 hrs ago | 2494 Views

Mount Darwin pedophile jailed

17 hrs ago | 2278 Views

Baker's Inn salesman steals company's money

17 hrs ago | 2466 Views

'Zimbabwe now a trillion dollar economy'

19 hrs ago | 6499 Views

'Witch hunters' wreak havoc in Binga during lockdown

19 hrs ago | 1884 Views

2 women hit by stray bullets during police raid

19 hrs ago | 3418 Views

G40 members apply to re-join Zanu-PF

19 hrs ago | 2322 Views

Mutsvangwa's ZWL$700 000 'disappeared' from his Nedbank account?

19 hrs ago | 2804 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'Zimbabwe does not need electoral and political reforms'

19 hrs ago | 4250 Views

South Africa's Finance Minister threatens Zambian President

19 hrs ago | 3243 Views

Proud to be catholic

21 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Nketa girl living her dream

23 hrs ago | 2962 Views

Wellington Toni to be laid to rest tomorrow

23 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Kasukuwere dying to rejoin Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 4223 Views

Job Sikhala lawyers say he committed no crime

23 hrs ago | 1247 Views

Mugabe's 'idiotic street woman' defends work done by Ramaphosa envoys to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1893 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days