Proud to be catholic

Opinion / Columnist

I am the proudest catholic today than any other days of my faith. This may sound untrue and exaggerated, I have been saying openly that my Christian faith does not serve me and my immediately needs anymore. This has changed as from today; I am proud to a member of global family of Catholics. The letter written by Catholic Bishops to President Mnangagwa was a message of great significance in the Mnangagwa era. Our Catholic fathers did not mix or mince words, we all read the letter stipulating the dire straits we are subjected to in this country.The Catholic Church has a global reputation of standing for justice in all trials and tribulations across the globe. We need to look around the world where the Catholic church spoke for the people disregarding their own safety. In South America, Catholic Church stood by the people in those countries under dictatorships. In Poland, we have a classical example of trade union leader Lech Walesa who led the polish people to freedom. Lech Walesa and his solidarity movement were born from Gdansk shipyards, worked as an electrician at the same time was one of the leaders of the solidarity movement.In 1980, Lech Walesa led a shipyard strike that paralysed the country. Their demands were workers' rights primarily. This strike forced the government authorities in Poland to negotiate an agreement that gave the workers the right to strike and organize their own independent union. The Catholic Church supported the movement: Lech Walesa was invited by Pope John Paul II in the Vatican. Lech Walesa, a staunch Catholic admittedly said his source of strength and inspiration come from his Catholic faith. His labour organisation was able to network with several other European trade unions and he travelled extensively in Europe: he was guest of honour at the International Organisation in Switzerland, unheard of those days.General Jaruzelski; the President of Communist Poland then, feared the gathering strength of Lech Walesa and his international popularity, imposed martial law in 1981, suspended Walesa's solidarity movement, and arrested many leaders of the movement because again he feared the Soviet Union's armed intervention. The movement went underground until the martial law was lifted in 1983. That same year, Lech Walesa received a noble peace price, a price that motivated thousands who were operating underground to fight repression. Walesa became the face, mouthpiece and symbol of resistance of the unstoppable solidarity movement.General Jaruzelski was becoming unpopular as the economic conditions worsened in Poland. To save his skin, he invited Lech Walesa and his solidarity movement to form a government of national unity, results that led to a non-communist government. In the Soviet Union there was Mikhael Gorbachew as the new head of the SU who was propagating a different course of economic and political trajectory: Perestroika and Glasnost and he was no longer prepared to use military force to maintain communist countries under the satellite Soviet Union. In 1990 Lech Walesa was elected President of Poland and served until 1995.The history of Poland sheds light to what is to come in Zimbabwe. Zanu PF government may appear to be powerful, and able to repress its citizens from demonstrating to remove them because it has failed its people, the voice of the people is the voice from God. These words came from Mnangagwa curiously at his inauguration day, taking over as president of the second republic. The letter written by the Catholic Bishops are words inspired by God. No amount of power and military might will supress the will of the people forever. This sitting president should know this.Absolute power corrupts absolutely. It is not only corruption of looting nations revenues, but we lament the loss of life under Mnangagwa. The Bishops' letter clearly told Mnangagwa that he is insensitive to the nation's cries. A pastoral letter was read in all Catholic Churches that Sunday telling the government that it is carrying out human rights abuses by cracking down dissenting voices, the country is suffering from multi-faceted crisis including economic collapse, deepening poverty, corruption, human rights abuses, the fears runs down the spine of the country's citizens: This kind of cracking down dissenting voices in unprecedented in the country's history. The Bishops letter concluded; to have a different opinion does not mean you are an enemy. Is this the Zimbabwe we want?Just for saying this, the Archbishop Ndhlovu was singled out from the group of Bishops so that they can isolate him and harm him. This has always been the modus operandi of Zanu PF, some of us who know this party while we were still in Zambia. It is their ruthless tactics we know ever since before independence. This is a party in government that abducts girls: Hon. Joanne Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova, are subjected to torture and rape. Then we are told, THEYABDUCTED THEMSELVES and we are to believe this stuff and nonsense.It is sad to have a regime that can reduce its citizens to eating faeces and drinking their urine. The letter written on our behalf by our father and mothers represent a situation we live with today. General Jaruzelski of Poland did not last when he was confronted by powerful solidarity movement that had no guns, but strength given to them by the people of Poland to speak and act on their behalf, the inspiration coming from God.We send the same message to the people of this great nation; what was in Poland, can be in Zimbabwe: we shall take our land back without arms but with the strength of the letter written by our fathers and mothers in the Catholic Church. This letter written to us by the Catholic Bishops is powerful: it can defeat guns and many other instruments of force of Mnangagwa's repression. We shall overcome this. We thank you Catholic Bishops for showing leadership and trust when we wanted it most at this sad hour of our time. The Bishops' letter comforts us, gives us hope. We know we can lean on the Catholic Church for guidance and receive words that heal our battered souls in times of absolute hardships. We shall overcome, deep in our hearts we do believe, that we shall overcome someday!!!