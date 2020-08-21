Social media are vehicle of change

Opinion / Columnist

We are victims of propaganda news disseminated by the government. We are always bombarded by news whose agenda has been set by those in authority to maintain the status quo.We always spoil the communication system by spreading or propagating fake news.We even spoil the media. We are taking communication systems for granted.We should start treating information dissemination and social media with more respect as it helps in shaping, binding and constructing the society in which we live.The age of social media has created a lot of successes and failures for us, We have seen people harnessing the power of the social and getting up their way to the pole to positions of power and influence.The internet and social media has empowered some marginalised people.Gone are the days when Zanu PF used to have monoploy and control over the media through the government mouthpiece The Herald and the national Zimbabwe Broadcasting Co-operation.The coming of social media has broken the walls. Propaganda is no longer working and the speed of the social media output is now thrice than that of the government mouthpieces.The time they will try to defend something, the goats would have bloated already.They are still harping for this fake. Gone are the days when Zanu PF used to have monoploy and control over the media through the government-controlled mouthpieces namely The Herald and Zimbabwe Broadcasting Co-operation. The coming or advent of social media has filled the gap which was left yawning by state-controlled media.By passing government news which passes through gate keepers40 years after independence has forced the masses to rely more on WhatsApp , Facebook, twitter or Instagram to share news and stories as they happen.We still have one censored Television station which is used for ZANU PF propaganda. The government is yet to open more radio and television stations and thinks that such a move will give a leverage to government's critics.ZANU PF and its enablers are bitter that Zimbabweans are getting their stories heard through the social media.Social media has changed the way we communicate. When it comes to our union, social media is a powerful tool to communicate to the outside world about struggles faced by members and people in our communities. It's also a free and open forum to debate, exchange ideas and share opinions.What the internet does change is the pace, scale, and cost of communication. You can send more messages to more people, more quickly and more cheaply, than ever in history. But what you are going to say does not change just because you are using more efficient technology.We have a problem with Zimbabwe's government which wants to have monopoly and control over every media output.Instead it has been accustomed to bullying tactics, using threats and violence to always cow the population on social media. It mistakenly assumed these thuggish methods work on the global stage.As a result, they have squandered their credibility as a legitimate state.The future of our media is at stake. The future of the social media media is at stake. The people must embrace and come up with serious thoughts about the power of the social media in any kind of communication.It unfortunate that Zanu PF does not have an effective media and powerful information team at both government and party level. Monica Mutsvangwa and Patrick Chinamasa represent mediocrity. You cannot run a successful government with such mediocrity. The team is always too reactionary, no articulation, framing capacity and no depth.The young generation must take advantage of the social media and advocate for the social change they are yearning for. Social media if well utilised is an unfettered powerful tool for change and any democratic growth of a nation.ContactsFacebook - Leonard KoniTwitter - @LeokoniWhatsApp - +27616868508