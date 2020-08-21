Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Post COVIC-19 Water Catastrophe - 5 Lessons for the Developing World

2 hrs ago | Views
I am glad to pen up this script with much positivity about the end of COVID-19 pandemic, its short-lived, though its impacts are very catastrophic. Because COVID-19 is a reality, has its impacts been felt and efforts are being made to eradicate meaning one day it will be a thing of the past. However, it doesn't go without a trace. Are we therefore prepared to live with it and manage its effects, thereafter?

The COVID -19 pandemic is not premised on poor water supply and sanitation but on more complex transmission mechanisms that are associated with all viral sophistications. However, water supply and poor sanitation have been found to play key roles in the health and welfare of any community vis-a-vis the pandemic.  In other words, there are key water aftermath implications to COVID -19 which we cannot ignore. How prepared are countries, local authorities, water utilities and households in dealing with water needs now and beyond the pandemic?

There are principally five key lessons which should be drawn from the status quo. You may take a moment to think about the importance of water and impacts that result from its non-availability.  The first lesson regards water demand during-pandemic. Lockdown schedules have made many families to be within their homes for prolonged time periods and this is accompanied by high water demand and wastage. Home water losses go with revenue losses as well, thus there is need for concerted efforts in managing water usage in the homes.

The second lesson pertains to water consumer and knowledge management. Water utilities play key roles in ensuring that consumers are kept in the loop.  Information and knowledge management is key in ensuring that the level of consumer vulnerability is well assessed hence risk management. Consumers should be aware of the ongoings in the water sector so as to keep prepared for any looming risks. Does your water utility provide consistent information about water availability and the anticipated risks?

The third lesson pertains to infrastructure integrity. Water supply infrastructure, at every level of water supply from homes to water supply reservoirs, should always be maintained in a state that ensures sustainable water supply. Any kind of vandalism or non-maintenance, can result in water supply disruptions which are very impactful on human health. How are you ensuring that your water supply infrastructure is kept functioning? Do you know that a situation may arise when even those who are supposed to maintain it are not able to do so due to the pandemic?

The fourth lesson concerns revenue management by both consumers and water utilities. It is good around this time to make sure you have revenue or income reserves to cushion you during the pandemic times. A lot of unprecedented occasions can arise which require additional funds and as such it's good to have reserves in case of an eventuality. It may be difficult for me to specify the right amount but each circumstance and /or individuals or utilities have peculiar circumstances and needs. If the usual sources of water fail today, are you able to get water from alternative sources?

The fifth lesson is about post-pandemic water demand and lifestyle management. Because the future of this pandemic is unforeseeable, it is vital to manage one's lifestyle and consequently water demand and expenditure. After the pandemic, no one knows the ability of water utilities to supply water then. Water demands will increase as industries will be on a comeback. Adjusting during the pandemic will help you buffer yourself against post pandemic water shocks and stresses.

No one pandemic catastrophe is better than the other. A gamut of water-related challenges can be worse off than the COVID-19 pandemic. And we should prepare for potential water conflicts, water borne diseases, water insecurity and water scarcity. Let on one challenge obliterate your vision of future catastrophes, be mentally prepared!

Dr. Eugine Makaya is a lecturer at NUST's Department of Civil and Water Engineering. He can be contacted on eugine.makaya@gmail.com : twitter @EugineMakaya


Source - Dr. Eugine Makaya
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Why Tendai Biti must worry about a negotiated settlement

4 hrs ago | 2997 Views

Social media are vehicle of change

5 hrs ago | 576 Views

Mnangagwa will never solve any substantive Gukurahundi matters - a cynical divide and rule

5 hrs ago | 911 Views

Who sold out Sikhala? Accusations fly in within MDC

7 hrs ago | 8519 Views

Zimbabwe crisis is sapping Zanu-PF's supremacy

7 hrs ago | 1980 Views

Malaria kills 364 people

7 hrs ago | 635 Views

Chamisa blasts Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 3391 Views

Mnangagwa's regime has gone rogue, says ED adviser

7 hrs ago | 4855 Views

Matemadanda attacks, Trump, Malema

7 hrs ago | 1501 Views

MDC demands investigation into the death of its councillor

7 hrs ago | 548 Views

Chamisa wants you to 'Stand up, fight for your rights'

7 hrs ago | 849 Views

Zanu-PF ring-fences chairpersons' posts

7 hrs ago | 968 Views

Dabengwa's veterans were booked into brothel by Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 2047 Views

'Sadc praise of Mnangagwa ill-advised'

7 hrs ago | 521 Views

Chamisa's MDC bemoans govt interference in local governance

7 hrs ago | 326 Views

Caps Utd boss in smart meter tender scam

7 hrs ago | 435 Views

Mnangagwa pledges IDs for Gukurahundi genocide victims

7 hrs ago | 418 Views

Umguza machete gang members arrested

7 hrs ago | 694 Views

Bring back freedom trains, says Minister

7 hrs ago | 451 Views

Groups protest Ndebele 'insults' by govt

7 hrs ago | 936 Views

Is Zimbabwe ever going to be a nation?

7 hrs ago | 347 Views

Treasury seeks $18bn for infrastructure development

7 hrs ago | 248 Views

Ascot Stadium up for grabs

7 hrs ago | 874 Views

80 firms keen to participate on Vic-Falls Stock Exchange

7 hrs ago | 365 Views

Tsvangirai's BMW still parked at Lupane police station

7 hrs ago | 1830 Views

Zanu-PF elects new executive

7 hrs ago | 567 Views

Zimbabwe Minister recovers after testing Covid-19 positive

7 hrs ago | 1655 Views

ZRP, SAPS steps ups joint border patrols

7 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zanu-PF Mash East vows to fully utilise party farms

7 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zanu-PF to set up Harare executive

7 hrs ago | 169 Views

Pyramid scheme bosses on the run

7 hrs ago | 509 Views

Mwonzora 'endorses', calls for broadening of Mnangagwa's POLAD

7 hrs ago | 1318 Views

400 Zimbabweans stranded in Lindela...Embassy blocks ther deportation

8 hrs ago | 2389 Views

Mount Darwin pedophile jailed

16 hrs ago | 2231 Views

Baker's Inn salesman steals company's money

16 hrs ago | 2426 Views

'Zimbabwe now a trillion dollar economy'

18 hrs ago | 6239 Views

'Witch hunters' wreak havoc in Binga during lockdown

18 hrs ago | 1847 Views

2 women hit by stray bullets during police raid

18 hrs ago | 3370 Views

G40 members apply to re-join Zanu-PF

18 hrs ago | 2253 Views

Mutsvangwa's ZWL$700 000 'disappeared' from his Nedbank account?

18 hrs ago | 2755 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'Zimbabwe does not need electoral and political reforms'

18 hrs ago | 4151 Views

South Africa's Finance Minister threatens Zambian President

18 hrs ago | 3198 Views

Proud to be catholic

20 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Nketa girl living her dream

22 hrs ago | 2892 Views

Wellington Toni to be laid to rest tomorrow

22 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Kasukuwere dying to rejoin Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 4168 Views

Job Sikhala lawyers say he committed no crime

23 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mugabe's 'idiotic street woman' defends work done by Ramaphosa envoys to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1872 Views

The Comrades that saved ZPRA from demise

23 hrs ago | 1150 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days