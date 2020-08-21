Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Are Zimbabweans asking too much of Mnangagwa?

3 hrs ago | Views
AS President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government continues to receive all-round condemnation for its many failures, we once again implore the Zanu-PF leader to do the right thing and ensure that the cries of citizens brutalised on many fronts by his regime are heeded. That is the right thing to do. That is the only way if, indeed, Mnangagwa has the interests of the people at heart as he claims.

We could not agree more with his outspoken adviser, Shingi Munyeza, who describes the Zanu-PF leader's administration as a cancerous regime because it has brought more misery than hope to a population that was expecting a truly "new era" and "Second Republic" as promised but which has only served to deepen the ordinary people's suffering and hardships.

A guilty government is seen in how it responds to various interest groups merely calling upon it out to lessen the people's burden it attacks and dares them to join politics.

But no one is fighting you, Mr President. All that people are asking is for you to fulfil your electoral promises. Is that too much to ask for?

Mnangagwa should just live up to his mantra of being a listening President? Does a listening President attack everyone who asks questions or asks him to correct his errors? Or maybe he is just there to listen to praises and nothing else, even as everything else is going wrong under his watch?

Certainly, only a fool will argue that there is no crisis in Zimbabwe in light of what is happening on the ground. We are under a rogue regime whose leaders have failed to provide solutions and cannot fit the bill of true statesmanship and leadership. In fact, these are simply rulers rather than leaders.

Their legacy will be of a tragic crop of leaders that took over on the cusp of history, with a lot of potential and international goodwill but threw everything down the drain due to ineptitude, cruelty, greed and selfishness.

Certainly, human rights abuses, corruption, and economic mismanagement have grown monumentally under this Zanu-PF leadership. And it has proved beyond reasonable doubt that it is clueless when it comes to resolving the crisis in the country, hence it sees enemies everywhere, and points at everyone else except itself for its own failures.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Deregistered 'Swazi' lawyer denied access to Chin'ono

2 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Bulawayo voters reject Khupe

2 hrs ago | 1725 Views

Zimbabwe takes notes from China SEZs model

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zesa explains power outages

2 hrs ago | 586 Views

'Chin'ono's release a threat'

2 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Prison boss 'threatens to kill' Sikhala

2 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Chamisa's MP arrested over #ZanuPfMustGo masks

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

'Mnangagwa's promise a political gimmick'

3 hrs ago | 890 Views

Dialogue only way out for Zimbabwe, says Uncle Tom

3 hrs ago | 893 Views

Govt concerned over COVID-19 violations

3 hrs ago | 435 Views

Parirenyatwa senior doctors down tools

3 hrs ago | 928 Views

Zanu-PF official holds on to party vehicle

3 hrs ago | 528 Views

Kazembe loses diesel to council employee

3 hrs ago | 630 Views

China won't interfere in Zimbabwe's internal affairs

3 hrs ago | 533 Views

CAPS United on the edge

3 hrs ago | 393 Views

Matabeleland collective, Mnangagwa dialogue noble

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zesa faces depressed power supply

3 hrs ago | 393 Views

Security sector, judiciary urged to revert to rule of law

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

Acting chief in bribery storm

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

Gov't urged to postpone Zimsec exams to next year

3 hrs ago | 701 Views

Man in court for killing father

3 hrs ago | 318 Views

Above normal rainfall expected

5 hrs ago | 2094 Views

More forex for auction system

6 hrs ago | 1752 Views

MDC youths make a scene at court

6 hrs ago | 1721 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira's fight for freedom continues

6 hrs ago | 1895 Views

Cops in trouble over US$15,000 bribe

6 hrs ago | 1388 Views

'Mnangagwa must apologise for Gukurahundi,' says Jenni Williams

6 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Sikhala sold out to police by MDC Alliance members

17 hrs ago | 7076 Views

Zanu-PF targets 5 million vote margin in 2023 elections

17 hrs ago | 968 Views

Mnangagwa's gov't backtracks on striking nurses salaries

17 hrs ago | 4692 Views

Chin'ono denied bail again

17 hrs ago | 1645 Views

'Zimbabwe problems won't lead to civil war'

17 hrs ago | 1851 Views

Chamisa's MDC fumes over Herbert Gomba's recall

17 hrs ago | 2567 Views

General Constantino Chiwenga getting it right

18 hrs ago | 14516 Views

Court frees MDC MP for wearing #ZANUPFmustGo mask

20 hrs ago | 4397 Views

ZANU PF puts SABC in a corner

21 hrs ago | 8287 Views

Job Sikhala orders state to fumigate prison cells

21 hrs ago | 4679 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days