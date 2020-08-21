Latest News Editor's Choice


China won't interfere in Zimbabwe's internal affairs

3 hrs ago | Views
THE Standard carried an article on August 23 by Tawanda Majoni. By questioning Anjin's return, the author falsely claims the Chinese government is somehow involved in Anjin's business deals and conflicts in the country, which is a distortion and smearing of the Chinese foreign policy towards Zimbabwe.

The piece is full of unfounded accusations, conjectures and sheer lies, proving nothing but an appalling lack of common sense and self-confidence.

The only motive for cooking up these absurdly farstretched claims is to attract attention, sow discord in China-Zimbabwe bilateral friendly relations, and drag China into Zimbabwe's internal affairs, all serving the author's own hidden political agenda.

Certainly, looking at this from his angle, we do understand this is an easy way for him to make money and gain political capital, even to live a better life. For this reason, perhaps some sympathy is due. Mutual respect for each other's sovereignty, non-interference in each other's internal affairs, equality, and mutual benefit are the fundamental principles governing China's relations with Zimbabwe.

Sincerity, real results, affinity, and good faith are the philosophy underpinning China's cooperation with and assistance to Zimbabwe. This is the reason why, despite being a developing country itself and still confronted with a host of difficulties and challenges, China has remained a steadfast supporter of Zimbabwe's development over decades.

Our dedicated and selfless help, in the form of grants and financing support, among others, has seen the construction of schools, hospitals, power stations, and airports across the country. Thousands of boreholes have been drilled, reconstruction of the areas hardest hit by Cyclone Idai is being pushed forward with full strength, more than 10 000 tonnes of food are reaching ordinary Zimbabweans for years in a row.

Majoni not only turned a blind eye and pretended to be deaf to the above facts, but also concocted shameless lies and made quite some jarring noises. However, China's policy towards Zimbabwe will not be changed by a nasty attempt like this. Our policy has withstood the test of the ups and downs in history; it is strong and mature enough; our approach and practice are based on a set of the highest ethical standards.

No country in the world understands Zimbabwe better than Zimbabwe itself. Not interfering in or criticising Zimbabwe's internal affairs is the bottom line of our foreign policy towards Zimbabwe.


Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

