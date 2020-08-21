Latest News Editor's Choice


Govt concerned over COVID-19 violations

GOVERNMENT has raised concern over unnecessary movement of people in violation of COVID-19 protocols in urban areas and encouraged people to travel only when absolutely necessary.

Information, Media and Broadcasting Services minister Monica Mutsvangwa yesterday said it was worrisome that despite government efforts to capacitate Zupco to provide efficient service, there was too much pressure on the public transporter due to unnecessary travel.

"The (COVID-19) national taskforce has noted with concern that despite the government's effort to capacitate Zupco to provide services to commuters in urban areas, there is a lot of unnecessary travelling which increases risk in urban areas," she said.

"Citizens are, therefore, encouraged to only travel when absolutely necessary and those who do not have to travel during peak hours are also encouraged to avoid travelling during these high congestion times."

Mutsvangwa said government appreciated that times were difficult, but the need to observe social distancing remained critical.

"We also appreciate that we have been in lockdown for about five months now, but the worst is not yet over. Let us dig into our legendary resilience and take heart in that what we are being asked to do will save us, our families and communities," she said, urging the public to continue observing all COVID-19 regulations including as wearing masks.

"Experts have informed us that those who will win this war are those who adapt to the new normal which entails adopting the protective and preventative measures that curb the spread and transmission of COVID19," Mutsvangwa said.

She also announced changes in the ad hoc inter-ministerial taskforce on COVID-19 committee now being chaired by Defence and War Veterans Affairs minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and deputised by Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development minister Amon Murwira.



Source - newsday
