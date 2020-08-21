When death visited the village

Opinion / Columnist

We were there, they were there, a very sad occurance in the village. One of our own, Agrippa Chinehasha had passed on and it was time for last rites and bidding him farewell. Who is safe, it's the order of things and a preserve for the Most High.May his dear soul rest in peace. A father, horticulturist and village elder, cruel death, when shall death die? The atmosphere was sombre, tense and pregnant with fear, fear emanating from realization of our own vulnerability, mortality and fallibility.The Word has it, building houses we shall never live in, the wise King would say its vanity. One of the engineers behind the legendary Titanic is alleged to have said "Even God would not sink this one" and guess what, it sank tragically with lives lost.The Beatles at their pinnacle of glory, are recklessly said to have mumbled "We are now more popular than Jesus" and boom they all perished. This world is not our home, across the bridge there is no sorrow. It's time to make peace with our maker. Agrippa was a well known farmer with a good and lush green garden, a tobacco farmer of repute.Controversial in life and equally controversial in death. Well, people do not speak ill of the dead but murmurs about his sharp tongue could be heard in hushed tones. Did God not order us to love our neingbour? We buried Agrippa a few meters from his homestead at Chinehasha Village in Chiweshe.The grave-mount a permanent monument to the life and legacy of the man of love/hate character, now a closed chapter. A 'gone' lion is harmless, we pray the Almighty grants his soul eternal rest.The Salvation Army, Chinehasha Corp officers graced the sad occasion. Educators, the elderly and youths all turned up for the funeral. Sanitizers and masks were quite visible, even social distancing was noticeable. Go well Agrippa, the village will never be the same.Tondo. Chinehasha.