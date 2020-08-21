Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

When death visited the village

by Tondo
2 hrs ago | Views
We were there, they were there, a very sad occurance in the village. One of our own, Agrippa Chinehasha had passed on and it was time for last rites and bidding him farewell. Who is safe, it's the order of things and a preserve for the Most High.

May his dear soul rest in peace. A father, horticulturist and village elder, cruel death, when shall death die? The atmosphere was sombre, tense and pregnant with fear, fear emanating from realization of our own vulnerability, mortality and fallibility.

The Word has it, building houses we shall never live in, the wise King would say its vanity. One of the engineers behind the legendary Titanic is alleged to have said "Even God would not sink this one" and guess what, it sank tragically with lives lost.

The Beatles at their pinnacle of glory, are recklessly said to have mumbled "We are now more popular than Jesus" and boom they all perished. This world is not our home, across the bridge there is no sorrow. It's time to make peace with our maker. Agrippa was a well known farmer with a good and lush green garden, a tobacco farmer of repute.

Controversial in life and equally controversial in death. Well, people do not speak ill of the dead but murmurs about his sharp tongue could be heard in hushed tones. Did God not order us to love our neingbour? We buried Agrippa a few meters from his homestead at Chinehasha Village in Chiweshe.

The grave-mount a permanent monument to the life and legacy of the man of love/hate character, now a closed chapter. A 'gone' lion is harmless, we pray the Almighty  grants his soul eternal rest.

The Salvation Army, Chinehasha Corp officers graced the sad occasion. Educators, the elderly and youths all turned up for the funeral. Sanitizers and masks were quite visible, even social distancing was noticeable. Go well Agrippa, the village will never be the same.

Tondo. Chinehasha.


Source - Tondo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa afraid to lead from the front

17 mins ago | 130 Views

MDC NEC member says party leadership is 'incompetent or compromised'

21 mins ago | 101 Views

Sikhala, Jere bail rulings set for Wednesday

1 hr ago | 229 Views

Mystery around MDC Councillor death deepens

2 hrs ago | 1368 Views

Zimbabwe tollgate breaks the internet

2 hrs ago | 2937 Views

Dialoguing our way from divergent views to convergence is the way

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zimbabwe's protest leaders call for dialogue

2 hrs ago | 951 Views

Mwonzora, Khupe wrangle escalates

2 hrs ago | 1742 Views

Mnangagwa to launch programme at Gukurahundi hot spot

2 hrs ago | 512 Views

Zanu-PF opens fire on Mugabe's 'stupid and idiotic street girl'

2 hrs ago | 980 Views

Zimdollar depreciates 0.57% to 83.40 against the US dollar

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

Gov't dismisses school reopening rumour

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

Cop dies in accident

2 hrs ago | 455 Views

Mnangagwa receives donation

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Police, Sikhala's supporters clash at court

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Deregistered 'Swazi' lawyer denied access to Chin'ono

10 hrs ago | 6017 Views

Bulawayo voters reject Khupe

10 hrs ago | 8433 Views

Zimbabwe takes notes from China SEZs model

10 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Zesa explains power outages

10 hrs ago | 2951 Views

'Chin'ono's release a threat'

10 hrs ago | 5175 Views

Prison boss 'threatens to kill' Sikhala

10 hrs ago | 4957 Views

Chamisa's MP arrested over #ZanuPfMustGo masks

10 hrs ago | 1304 Views

'Mnangagwa's promise a political gimmick'

11 hrs ago | 2006 Views

Dialogue only way out for Zimbabwe, says Uncle Tom

11 hrs ago | 1945 Views

Govt concerned over COVID-19 violations

11 hrs ago | 746 Views

Parirenyatwa senior doctors down tools

11 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Zanu-PF official holds on to party vehicle

11 hrs ago | 921 Views

Kazembe loses diesel to council employee

11 hrs ago | 1233 Views

China won't interfere in Zimbabwe's internal affairs

11 hrs ago | 1009 Views

CAPS United on the edge

11 hrs ago | 820 Views

Matabeleland collective, Mnangagwa dialogue noble

11 hrs ago | 649 Views

Zesa faces depressed power supply

11 hrs ago | 943 Views

Are Zimbabweans asking too much of Mnangagwa?

11 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Security sector, judiciary urged to revert to rule of law

11 hrs ago | 596 Views

Acting chief in bribery storm

11 hrs ago | 651 Views

Gov't urged to postpone Zimsec exams to next year

11 hrs ago | 2245 Views

Man in court for killing father

11 hrs ago | 694 Views

Above normal rainfall expected

13 hrs ago | 2722 Views

More forex for auction system

13 hrs ago | 2605 Views

MDC youths make a scene at court

13 hrs ago | 2056 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira's fight for freedom continues

13 hrs ago | 2554 Views

Cops in trouble over US$15,000 bribe

13 hrs ago | 1798 Views

'Mnangagwa must apologise for Gukurahundi,' says Jenni Williams

13 hrs ago | 1885 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days