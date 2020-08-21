Drama as Sikhala shouts, 'where is my wife' in Court

Opinion / Columnist

There was a bit of drama in court as MDC Alliance National Deputy Chairperson and Zengeza West Member of Parliament Job Sikhala starts shouting 'where is my wife' before he sits it the court yesterday.It is reported that Sikhala seat after he located his wife in the court gallerySikhala is being charged with inciting violence on the demonstration which was supposed to take place on 31 July. He was arrested few days ago in Tynwald where he was allegedly hiding.He is being represented by Eric Matinenga and others from Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.Sikhala's lawyers tell Magistrate Ncube that, "his alleged statements or utterances do not amount to inciting people to commit public violence but he was exercising his constitutionally guaranteed rights."Through his lawyers, MDC Alliance National Deputy Chairperson also complained of the way he is treated at Maximum Prison."Our client does not feel safe being detained at Chikurubi prison & wants to be detained anywhere else except Chikurubi. Asks that State be ordered to fumigate cells & provide PPE to inmates", says Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.Magistrate Ncube, however, orders that prison cells at Chikurubi should be immediately sanitised in the interests of inmates.Meanwhile, Police assaulted supporters of Zengeza West MP outside Harare Magistrates Court.Some of Sikhala's supporters at Harare Magistrates Court were arrested and those who were arrested were taken away presumably to Harare Central Police Station.