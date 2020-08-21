Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Drama as Sikhala shouts, 'where is my wife' in Court

4 mins ago | Views
There was a bit of drama in court as MDC Alliance  National Deputy Chairperson and Zengeza West Member of Parliament  Job Sikhala starts shouting 'where is my wife' before he sits it the court yesterday.

It is reported that Sikhala seat after he located his wife in the court gallery

Sikhala is being charged with inciting violence on the demonstration which was supposed to take place on 31 July. He was arrested few days ago in Tynwald where he was allegedly hiding.

He is being represented by Eric Matinenga and others from Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

Sikhala's lawyers tell Magistrate Ncube that, "his alleged statements or utterances do not amount to inciting people to commit public violence but he was exercising his constitutionally guaranteed rights."

Through his lawyers, MDC Alliance National Deputy Chairperson also complained of the way he is treated at Maximum Prison.

"Our client does not feel safe being detained at Chikurubi prison & wants to be detained anywhere else except Chikurubi. Asks that State be ordered to fumigate cells & provide PPE to inmates", says Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

Magistrate Ncube, however, orders that prison cells at Chikurubi should be immediately sanitised in the interests of inmates.

Meanwhile, Police assaulted supporters of Zengeza West MP  outside Harare Magistrates Court.

Some of  Sikhala's supporters at Harare Magistrates Court were arrested and those who were arrested were taken away presumably to Harare Central Police Station.

Source - Fanuel Chinowaita
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MLF pissed-off by Jenni Williams

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Tsholotsho entrepreneurs still waiting for COVID-19 relief funds

4 mins ago | 1 Views

ZANU-PF applauds Mnangagwa for opening up on Gukurahundi

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Chamisa afraid to lead from the front

23 mins ago | 183 Views

MDC NEC member says party leadership is 'incompetent or compromised'

28 mins ago | 151 Views

Sikhala, Jere bail rulings set for Wednesday

1 hr ago | 253 Views

Mystery around MDC Councillor death deepens

2 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Zimbabwe tollgate breaks the internet

2 hrs ago | 3145 Views

Dialoguing our way from divergent views to convergence is the way

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zimbabwe's protest leaders call for dialogue

2 hrs ago | 992 Views

Mwonzora, Khupe wrangle escalates

2 hrs ago | 1798 Views

Mnangagwa to launch programme at Gukurahundi hot spot

2 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zanu-PF opens fire on Mugabe's 'stupid and idiotic street girl'

2 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Zimdollar depreciates 0.57% to 83.40 against the US dollar

2 hrs ago | 358 Views

Gov't dismisses school reopening rumour

2 hrs ago | 385 Views

Cop dies in accident

2 hrs ago | 473 Views

Mnangagwa receives donation

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Police, Sikhala's supporters clash at court

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Deregistered 'Swazi' lawyer denied access to Chin'ono

10 hrs ago | 6039 Views

Bulawayo voters reject Khupe

10 hrs ago | 8486 Views

Zimbabwe takes notes from China SEZs model

10 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Zesa explains power outages

10 hrs ago | 2959 Views

'Chin'ono's release a threat'

10 hrs ago | 5187 Views

Prison boss 'threatens to kill' Sikhala

10 hrs ago | 4969 Views

Chamisa's MP arrested over #ZanuPfMustGo masks

10 hrs ago | 1304 Views

'Mnangagwa's promise a political gimmick'

11 hrs ago | 2017 Views

Dialogue only way out for Zimbabwe, says Uncle Tom

11 hrs ago | 1949 Views

Govt concerned over COVID-19 violations

11 hrs ago | 747 Views

Parirenyatwa senior doctors down tools

11 hrs ago | 1710 Views

Zanu-PF official holds on to party vehicle

11 hrs ago | 923 Views

Kazembe loses diesel to council employee

11 hrs ago | 1234 Views

China won't interfere in Zimbabwe's internal affairs

11 hrs ago | 1011 Views

CAPS United on the edge

11 hrs ago | 821 Views

Matabeleland collective, Mnangagwa dialogue noble

11 hrs ago | 653 Views

Zesa faces depressed power supply

11 hrs ago | 952 Views

Are Zimbabweans asking too much of Mnangagwa?

11 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Security sector, judiciary urged to revert to rule of law

11 hrs ago | 599 Views

Acting chief in bribery storm

11 hrs ago | 652 Views

Gov't urged to postpone Zimsec exams to next year

11 hrs ago | 2269 Views

Man in court for killing father

11 hrs ago | 695 Views

Above normal rainfall expected

13 hrs ago | 2730 Views

More forex for auction system

13 hrs ago | 2608 Views

MDC youths make a scene at court

13 hrs ago | 2062 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira's fight for freedom continues

13 hrs ago | 2557 Views

Cops in trouble over US$15,000 bribe

13 hrs ago | 1801 Views

'Mnangagwa must apologise for Gukurahundi,' says Jenni Williams

13 hrs ago | 1890 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days