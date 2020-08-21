Tsholotsho entrepreneurs still waiting for COVID-19 relief funds

Opinion / Columnist

The government carried out extensive registrations of youth-led initiatives and businesses in the informal sector promising to cushion them against the effects of COVID-19, through the Zimbabwe Youth Council. However, it has been more than three months without the disbursement of the funds. Youths are still told to bring different documents at district offices. The money has lost value before distribution and the future of youth businesses is in jeopardy."It is disturbing to learn that the majority of the Tsholotsho youths end up resorting to crime to get the next meal during this lockdown in an environment ravaged by drought and high unemployment levels," said Mr Nkomo, the founder and chairperson of Multi Sparks Action Trust (MSAT), a Tsholotsho based developmental organisation involved in initiatives that include carpentry, hairdressing, computer systems, painting and plumbing.The COVID-19 pandemic has badly affected the business fraternity in Tsholotsho causing young entrepreneurs to fail to leap forward. The relief fund would have gone a long way in helping struggling young businesses."The youth relief fund is a good initiative by the government. However, the fund will not serve its intended purpose due to processing delays and hyperinflation. We, therefore, urge the government to fully investigate the issues behind these delays. Without empowered youths, the future of Tsholotsho lies in oblivion," Mr Nkomo said.