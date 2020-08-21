Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Tsholotsho entrepreneurs still waiting for COVID-19 relief funds

4 mins ago | Views
The government carried out extensive registrations of youth-led initiatives and businesses in the informal sector promising to cushion them against the effects of COVID-19, through the Zimbabwe Youth Council. However, it has been more than three months without the disbursement of the funds. Youths are still told to bring different documents at district offices. The money has lost value before distribution and the future of youth businesses is in jeopardy.

"It is disturbing to learn that the majority of the Tsholotsho youths end up resorting to crime to get the next meal during this lockdown in an environment ravaged by drought and high unemployment levels," said Mr Nkomo, the founder and chairperson of Multi Sparks Action Trust (MSAT), a Tsholotsho based developmental organisation involved in initiatives that include carpentry, hairdressing, computer systems, painting and plumbing.

The COVID-19 pandemic has badly affected the business fraternity in Tsholotsho causing young entrepreneurs to fail to leap forward. The relief fund would have gone a long way in helping struggling young businesses.

"The youth relief fund is a good initiative by the government. However, the fund will not serve its intended purpose due to processing delays and hyperinflation. We, therefore, urge the government to fully investigate the issues behind these delays. Without empowered youths, the future of Tsholotsho lies in oblivion," Mr Nkomo said.

Source - Mncedisi Nyathi
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MLF pissed-off by Jenni Williams

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Drama as Sikhala shouts, 'where is my wife' in Court

4 mins ago | 8 Views

ZANU-PF applauds Mnangagwa for opening up on Gukurahundi

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Chamisa afraid to lead from the front

23 mins ago | 183 Views

MDC NEC member says party leadership is 'incompetent or compromised'

28 mins ago | 151 Views

Sikhala, Jere bail rulings set for Wednesday

1 hr ago | 253 Views

Mystery around MDC Councillor death deepens

2 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Zimbabwe tollgate breaks the internet

2 hrs ago | 3145 Views

Dialoguing our way from divergent views to convergence is the way

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zimbabwe's protest leaders call for dialogue

2 hrs ago | 992 Views

Mwonzora, Khupe wrangle escalates

2 hrs ago | 1798 Views

Mnangagwa to launch programme at Gukurahundi hot spot

2 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zanu-PF opens fire on Mugabe's 'stupid and idiotic street girl'

2 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Zimdollar depreciates 0.57% to 83.40 against the US dollar

2 hrs ago | 358 Views

Gov't dismisses school reopening rumour

2 hrs ago | 385 Views

Cop dies in accident

2 hrs ago | 473 Views

Mnangagwa receives donation

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Police, Sikhala's supporters clash at court

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Deregistered 'Swazi' lawyer denied access to Chin'ono

10 hrs ago | 6039 Views

Bulawayo voters reject Khupe

10 hrs ago | 8486 Views

Zimbabwe takes notes from China SEZs model

10 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Zesa explains power outages

10 hrs ago | 2959 Views

'Chin'ono's release a threat'

10 hrs ago | 5187 Views

Prison boss 'threatens to kill' Sikhala

10 hrs ago | 4969 Views

Chamisa's MP arrested over #ZanuPfMustGo masks

10 hrs ago | 1304 Views

'Mnangagwa's promise a political gimmick'

11 hrs ago | 2017 Views

Dialogue only way out for Zimbabwe, says Uncle Tom

11 hrs ago | 1949 Views

Govt concerned over COVID-19 violations

11 hrs ago | 747 Views

Parirenyatwa senior doctors down tools

11 hrs ago | 1710 Views

Zanu-PF official holds on to party vehicle

11 hrs ago | 923 Views

Kazembe loses diesel to council employee

11 hrs ago | 1234 Views

China won't interfere in Zimbabwe's internal affairs

11 hrs ago | 1011 Views

CAPS United on the edge

11 hrs ago | 821 Views

Matabeleland collective, Mnangagwa dialogue noble

11 hrs ago | 653 Views

Zesa faces depressed power supply

11 hrs ago | 952 Views

Are Zimbabweans asking too much of Mnangagwa?

11 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Security sector, judiciary urged to revert to rule of law

11 hrs ago | 599 Views

Acting chief in bribery storm

11 hrs ago | 652 Views

Gov't urged to postpone Zimsec exams to next year

11 hrs ago | 2269 Views

Man in court for killing father

11 hrs ago | 695 Views

Above normal rainfall expected

13 hrs ago | 2730 Views

More forex for auction system

13 hrs ago | 2608 Views

MDC youths make a scene at court

13 hrs ago | 2062 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira's fight for freedom continues

13 hrs ago | 2557 Views

Cops in trouble over US$15,000 bribe

13 hrs ago | 1801 Views

'Mnangagwa must apologise for Gukurahundi,' says Jenni Williams

13 hrs ago | 1890 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days