Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mangudya stabilizes market and prices through Foreign exchange auction

10 secs ago | Views
The main objective of introducing the Foreign exchange auction is price stability and exchange rate price discovery. Prices have been stable for the past eight weeks or so, and hence optimism. That bids to the auction represents the desired exchange rates by business not RBZ. Forex transaction in the black market can never be USD $ 700 Million or more, because the country's exports are around USD $300 Million and that exporters are allowed to retain between 50 - 80 percent of their forex which they don't take to the black market. Secondly, all funds that come as diaspora remittance are considered as free funds which are kept by the recipients in perpetuity. Thirdly, that the country's forex requirement is around $80 Million per month, excluding fuel needs around $50 Million USD per month. The auction has been allotting around $71 Million which is quite reasonable to boost production. The largest firms in this country eg Delta, Varun, Surface and National Foods require $ 500 000 per week. Other firms below that size need around $250 000 per week. The figures being tossed of USD 700 Million or more is likely to be fake news fuelled by those who are not informed. We need to deal with perceptions which should be managed. Let's look on the positive side of the policy introduction.

The main objective of introducing the Foreign exchange auction is price stability and exchange rate price discovery. Prices have been stable for the past eight weeks or so, and hence optimism. That bids to the auction represents the desired exchange rates by business not RBZ. Forex transaction in the black market can never be USD $700 Million or more, because the country's exports are around USD $300 Million and that exporters are allowed to retain between 50 - 80 percent of their forex which they don't take to the black market. Secondly, all funds that come as diaspora remittance are considered as free funds which are kept by the recipients in perpetuity. Thirdly, that the country's forex requirement is around $80 Million per month, excluding fuel needs around $50 Million USD per month. The auction has been allotting around $71 Million which is quite reasonable to boost production. The largest firms in this country eg Delta, Varun, Surface and National Foods require $ 500 000 per week. Other firms below that size need around $250 000 per week. The figures being tossed of USD 700 Million or more is likely to be fake news fuelled by those who are not informed. We need to deal with perceptions which should be managed. Let's look on the positive side of the policy introduction.

This statement is with regards to the introduction of the new foreign exchange auction by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Dr Mangudya. We want to make an analysis on the positive economic outlook after the introduction of the new foreign exchange auction by RBZ. Benefits of the announcement are as follows, the removal of pegged exchange rate. This will allow participation of stakeholders, investors and business community to have a say in the pegging of the exchange rate. With this enlighten, the Governor of Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe must be applauded for such a move because one of the major contributory factor is the auction price discovery. The other advantage is willing seller, willing buyer, you name your price, which then removes the blame tag on institutions like RBZ, and promotes transparency and accountability.

One of the major advantage is the establishment of price stability which the RBZ must be complimented for such a good move. Stability will promote business to produce more and promote investments. Priority list, supporting manufacturing hence productivity. These are clear benefits of the new foreign exchange currency auction. This allows investor's confidence and boost foreign direct investment (FDI). If the new system works to desired effect, it would help build market confidence, improve access to foreign currency and help stabilize the exchange rate while speculative activity on the black market could subside significantly. This means it will bring end to market speculation, there has been much hyper and speculation regards to the market prices, and such a move will bring an end to speculation regarding the market prices and stability of prices. The auction system will replace the fixed exchange rate, which was adopted in March this year for certainty of pricing following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Prior to adoption of the fixed rate system, the market had used the interbank market system since February last year.

Under the introduction of new foreign currency system by RBZ, bids will be submitted, allotted and evaluated by Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. Business welcomed the move saying business were optimistic if conducted properly. According to the RBZ Governor, Dr Mangudya, the auction system will operate on the Reuters Forex Trading platform, a real-time electronic trading system, which will boost transparency and efficiency in trading of Forex in Zimbabwe. Some of the major achievements of the new foreign exchange rate system is slow down runaway inflation, and it will be a major boost for the agriculture sector, market-driven auction rate, so that earnings and supply prices are in sync. Stimulating production for self-sufficiency and stabilizing prices.

Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo is the Head of Zimbabwe Institute of Strategic Thinking – ZIST, he can be contacted at
tinamuzala@gmail.com


Source - Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Court refuses to free man accused of treason

1 hr ago | 701 Views

South Africa's Kelly Khumalo charms Bulawayo songstress

2 hrs ago | 476 Views

Jah Prayzah mourns Patson Dzamara

2 hrs ago | 1595 Views

Macheso saddened by Dzamara's death

2 hrs ago | 1139 Views

3 abducted MDC ladies back in court

3 hrs ago | 921 Views

Ziyambi Ziyambi feels heat over Amendment Number 2

3 hrs ago | 1550 Views

'Keep away from Gukurahundi or shift residence' MLF threaten - Yeah, same unbridled desires led to Gukurahundi

3 hrs ago | 803 Views

How to successfully run a business from home

3 hrs ago | 509 Views

Commonwealth lawyers issue statement on Beatrice Mtetwa

4 hrs ago | 2814 Views

BREAKING: Patson Dzamara dies

6 hrs ago | 8371 Views

Facebook To Charge Zimbabwe Advertisers VAT

6 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Khupe pushing to have Mwonzora disciplined

6 hrs ago | 4041 Views

Govt sweats over Drax payment

6 hrs ago | 2673 Views

D-Day for Sikhala

6 hrs ago | 2253 Views

Mnangagwa adviser under siege

6 hrs ago | 5424 Views

Chinamasa shocked why residents continue voting 'corrupt' MDC Councillors

6 hrs ago | 1443 Views

'Catholic priests statement crafted by MDC'

6 hrs ago | 1589 Views

Parliament sits for only 20 minutes

6 hrs ago | 924 Views

Mnangagwa's gov't urged to prioritise fight against corruption

6 hrs ago | 301 Views

Car hijackers jailed 5 years

6 hrs ago | 400 Views

African jurists angry over Mtetwa 'victimisation'

6 hrs ago | 956 Views

Chamisa's MDC suspends Mayor over leaked audios

6 hrs ago | 3869 Views

'Nobody thought Mnangagwa would be this ruthless'

6 hrs ago | 1289 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to fully dollarise

6 hrs ago | 1777 Views

Govt hires village health workers in place of striking nurses

6 hrs ago | 561 Views

Notorious robbers nabbed in Beitbridge

6 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Council boss destroys property to conceal evidence

6 hrs ago | 689 Views

ZimPF demands $1m from MDC-T $7,5m Parly grant

6 hrs ago | 882 Views

It's not an offence to advocate for regime change

6 hrs ago | 448 Views

Stop politicking over Bulawayo water crisis

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

Kamambo's trial in false start

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

PSL boss continue his freedom bid

6 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimstat on door-to-door enumeration exercise

6 hrs ago | 302 Views

'Corruption under Mnangagwa frightening'

6 hrs ago | 678 Views

Sadc still epicentre of HIV epidemic

6 hrs ago | 132 Views

Businesses warned for flouting forex auction rate

6 hrs ago | 278 Views

Mnangagwa's dialogue door wide open

6 hrs ago | 324 Views

'Sanctions, corruption twin evils'

6 hrs ago | 82 Views

'Don't panic over power cuts'

7 hrs ago | 309 Views

Church told to 'pray for leadership and peace'

7 hrs ago | 166 Views

Mnangagwa praises young philanthropists

7 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser held hostage by Zanu-PF youths

7 hrs ago | 656 Views

Car hijackers jailed

16 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Barring of Mrs B Mtetwa from seeing Hopewell Chin'ono at Chikurubi Maximum Prison

16 hrs ago | 2194 Views

Magistrate orders for the immidiate sanitisation of Chikurubi Maximum Prison Cells

17 hrs ago | 1115 Views

We following WHO guidelines in fighting covid-19" says Minister - but only to save chefs' lives

17 hrs ago | 1305 Views

Walking the corridors of the engagement and re-engagement policy

17 hrs ago | 416 Views

MLF pissed-off by Jenni Williams

17 hrs ago | 1825 Views

Tsholotsho entrepreneurs still waiting for COVID-19 relief funds

17 hrs ago | 141 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days