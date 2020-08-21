Zimbabwe Communist Party rededicates its struggle in honour of Dzamara

Opinion / Columnist

The ZCP deep its red flag in memory of Cde Patson Dzamara. Cde Dzamara dies at a time his family is still looking for answers on the disappearance of his brother Cde Itai Dzamara who is alleged to have been kidnapped by state agents in 2015.He dies at a time the regime is unleashing violence against those who hold different political views.In memory of Cde Dzamara, the ZCP is committing itself to intensify the struggle for socialism as an alternative to the current system of looting. We are embarking on mobilising the progressive world to be in solidarity with the people of Zimbabwe who are under a ruthless regime.Our campaign is centered around the end to state brutality against the people of Zimbabwe, an end to corruption, paying workers a living wage and a return to production amongst others.We call on the progressive world to offer its solidarity to the people of Zimbabwe many of whom are walloping in poverty.Our deepest condolences to his family, friends and comrades.