Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Gukurahundi can only be resolved with the victims

2 hrs ago | Views
The Gukurahundi sanitisation project fronted by Jenni Williams and her cabal is a dismal failure except for its obscenity and vulgarity of holding vile celebrations in Bhalagwe - a scene of heinous crimes against humanity.

Jenni Williams who has deceived her handlers by pretending to be the voice of Matabeleland is a fraudster exploiting the genocide for a sinister and cynical agenda. It is on a record that her so-called activism was a response to the white farm invasions of 2000, and she has no basis whatsoever to masquerade as a representative of anyone except herself.

Given that the victims of farm invasions are set to receive a cool $4 billion United States dollars, her agenda has been achieved and therefore she should now disband her farm invasions awareness entity. Her cultural illiteracy offends to the high heavens as her choice of Bhalagwe with her handlers is the highest act of insult to the spirits of those who were butchered for their ethnicity and political affiliation. In her blind arrogance she is ignorant of the Ndebele culture that nobody (worse those associated with Gukurahundi) must dare set foot on Bhalagwe without cultural rites which must be conducted by traditional leaders and the spiritual custodians of the Mthwakazi culture. She is also in her new-found fantasy unaware that such cultural rites can only be done after an unconditional apology and reparations which must be accepted by and sought from the victims.

In her words Bhalagwe was the epicentre of Gukurahundi, and it boggles the mind how she reached that strange conclusion as the entire Matebeleland and Midlands was subjected to a genocide by a militia trained and armed by a political party for the purpose of exterminating all the various tribes in Midlands and Matabeleland except the Shona majority.

Probably, she is blissfully unaware of the fifty -seven young man dragged from their homes and shot at point blank range in Siwale river banks, Lupane. Has she heard of the ZAPU officials rounded up in Nkayi, shoved into a mass grave and sprayed with bullets? Does she know were Tsholotsho is and the sea of mass graves littering Tsholotsho ? Is she aware of the ZAPU official who hid in Kadoma police station only to be handed over to a frenzied mob that clobbered him to death at the gate? Dies she know that most ZAPU supporters were evicted from their properties and homes in Harare? Or the cruel confiscation of ZAPU properties bought with the entire demobilization payouts of former ZPRA combatants who remain the symbol of poverty and humiliation to this day with nothing to show for their heroic exploits save the marks of the Rhodesian Forces battles and the scars of Gukurahundi genocide?  With her forked tongue, she ignored the unforgivable characterization of victims as a righteous Ndebele minority and the vitriolic and unrestrained tribal attack on Archbishop Ndlovu.


He was singled out for mauling, as a nonentity for daring to look at the sun with his sinful Ndebele heritage and abominable surname. The crass unrepentant Gukurahundi demon, which the blood of 20000 plus patriots has not exorcised or quenched reflects a window-dressing attempt to hoodwink the world and disrespect the victims. The memories of the cruelty of how the victims were killed lingers as they were wickedly slaughtered  like dogs with relatives forced to dance on their graves singing Shona songs. Victims deserve to know who ordered the satanic genocide and why and have assurance of safeguards against bloodthirsty warlords who use the state to unleash private militias to slaughter civilians on the basis of their tribe or whatever they deem undesirable.

It is shocking that Jenni Williams has become a god who knows how the victims feel and what they want and seems be deluded into thinking that she is an authority on Gukurahundi or on anything for that matter. When the Government decides to genuinely address the Gukurahundi genocide, it shall know that the pillars of truth, justice and reparations represent reconciliation and forgiveness. It is foolish to squander an opportunity to fully address the Gukurahundi genocide through a vain sideshows that inflames the pain and despises the victims. Gukurahundi involved the Press that had headlines screaming "Hit them Hard!" and "Bring Back Gukurahundi,' the brainless supporters that danced at the news of death of Ndebeles, the political party that declared that all Ndebeles were dissidents and other unsavoury genocidal names. ZAPU as a party for which thousands perished has two elements.

There is the hungry element ensconced in ZANU-PF too timid to declare Thenjiwe Lesabe a hero, too compromised to speak for the victims, too blind to see the injustice and sacrifices in blood and bones made by their supporters. Their agenda is to please their masters and sing their songs. That is the useless component of ZAPU, unfit for any purpose. There is the ZAPU that broke away with the late supremo Dumiso Dabengwa, it hardly resembles the formidable ZAPU of yesteryear, but was the excuse for the genocide. There are issues around the support of Umkhonto WeSizwe by ZAPU that made Gukurahundi am attempt at the derailment of the independence of South Africa.

They are Government officials who made inflammatory  remarks that stocked the tribal flames and had an active and visible bloody hand in the execution of the genocide. All these stakeholders must be involved in genuinely addressing Gukurahundi with the guidance of community leaders and not the Jennis of this world who are on a journey to infamy. If there was an iota of sincerity, the Chihambakwe commission report of 1983 would have been published.

This commission was expressly set up to absolve the Government of any blame on Gukurahundi, and that its report has been kept a strongly guarded secret for 37 years, leaves no room for speculation on its contents. The present endeavour is a clumsy gimmick to create a bygone of a genocide which lingers and maligns as the dripping blood of the victims is a stench crying for justice everywhere in agonizing whispers of pain. Gukurahundi has become an inconvenience to be disposed of in shallow grave of hypocrisy. As dogs dug up those buried in shallow graves during Gukurahundi, the dogs of righteousness will surely dig up the vain efforts to sanitize Gukurahundi. The stench thereof will be worse and pungently permanent.

The conglomerate of Gukurahundi denialists,under the so-called Matabeleland Collective have disguised Jenni Williams as a collective. Why are they afraid to state who they, and always camouflage their identity under a meaning umbrella of collective. It is precisely because they know that they represent nobody but their stomachs that, it is difficult for them to come out of hiding as their shame will be seen by the world. Why did they not represent us when huts were sealed and set on fire or mass graves were dug? They could have volunteered to die in the place of the victims.

Their sin is worse than those of the perpetrators. They have shut the door to healing and reconciliation by facilitating a charade and insulting the memory of the genocide victims. It is unbelievable that strangers want to play with the bones of the Gukurahundi victims and build their faltering influence with the shiny bones of mass graves.

An official applauded his party for  promising to issue birth certificates to the victims of Gukurahundi. In his warped view the victims must throw parties to celebrate the issuance of birth certificates after their parents were murdered by a militia sent by the same party. The thousands who were disappeared, what shall become of their records? If there is no will to genuinely address the Gukurahundi genocide with the victims, this exercise in futility must discontinue. It is worse than the Gukurahundi that it claims to be addressing.


Source - Lizwelethu Dube
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ED's human rights record as the president of Zimbabwe under scrutiny

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Schoolboy (17) 'commits suicide'

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Water crisis puts residents' health at risk in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Girlfriend killer nabbed in a bush

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Masarira pays tribute to Dzamara

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Sikhala says 'it's just political banter'

5 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Chamisa mobilising against Khupe

5 hrs ago | 1593 Views

'Sanctions fuelling corruption in Zimbabwe'

5 hrs ago | 292 Views

Econet abolishes mobile money agents

5 hrs ago | 805 Views

11 more die of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 524 Views

Sikhala's doctrine before his arrest

5 hrs ago | 635 Views

Prominent miller arrested

5 hrs ago | 929 Views

RBZ tightens EcoCash squeeze

5 hrs ago | 279 Views

Indian Premier League set to take place in UAE between September and November.

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

Khupe pushes to drown Mwonzora

5 hrs ago | 565 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party rededicates its struggle in honour of Dzamara

9 hrs ago | 1289 Views

Mwonzora apologises to Ndebeles over Gukurahundi

9 hrs ago | 3575 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe Meets Tanzania - King 98 Ft Diamond Platnumz - Kachiri

10 hrs ago | 430 Views

Mangudya stabilizes market and prices through Foreign exchange auction

12 hrs ago | 2887 Views

Court refuses to free man accused of treason

13 hrs ago | 3160 Views

South Africa's Kelly Khumalo charms Bulawayo songstress

14 hrs ago | 2058 Views

Jah Prayzah mourns Patson Dzamara

14 hrs ago | 5686 Views

Macheso saddened by Dzamara's death

14 hrs ago | 2549 Views

3 abducted MDC ladies back in court

15 hrs ago | 1960 Views

Ziyambi Ziyambi feels heat over Amendment Number 2

15 hrs ago | 3330 Views

'Keep away from Gukurahundi or shift residence' MLF threaten - Yeah, same unbridled desires led to Gukurahundi

15 hrs ago | 1418 Views

How to successfully run a business from home

15 hrs ago | 839 Views

Commonwealth lawyers issue statement on Beatrice Mtetwa

16 hrs ago | 4308 Views

BREAKING: Patson Dzamara dies

18 hrs ago | 12153 Views

Facebook To Charge Zimbabwe Advertisers VAT

18 hrs ago | 1696 Views

Khupe pushing to have Mwonzora disciplined

18 hrs ago | 5826 Views

Govt sweats over Drax payment

18 hrs ago | 3682 Views

D-Day for Sikhala

18 hrs ago | 2992 Views

Mnangagwa adviser under siege

18 hrs ago | 10739 Views

Chinamasa shocked why residents continue voting 'corrupt' MDC Councillors

18 hrs ago | 2120 Views

'Catholic priests statement crafted by MDC'

18 hrs ago | 2208 Views

Parliament sits for only 20 minutes

18 hrs ago | 1333 Views

African jurists angry over Mtetwa 'victimisation'

18 hrs ago | 1440 Views

Chamisa's MDC suspends Mayor over leaked audios

18 hrs ago | 7179 Views

'Nobody thought Mnangagwa would be this ruthless'

18 hrs ago | 1957 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to fully dollarise

18 hrs ago | 3423 Views

Govt hires village health workers in place of striking nurses

18 hrs ago | 905 Views

Notorious robbers nabbed in Beitbridge

18 hrs ago | 1885 Views

Council boss destroys property to conceal evidence

18 hrs ago | 1001 Views

ZimPF demands $1m from MDC-T $7,5m Parly grant

18 hrs ago | 1369 Views

It's not an offence to advocate for regime change

18 hrs ago | 660 Views

Zimstat on door-to-door enumeration exercise

18 hrs ago | 481 Views

'Corruption under Mnangagwa frightening'

18 hrs ago | 906 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser held hostage by Zanu-PF youths

19 hrs ago | 928 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days