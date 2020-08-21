ED's human rights record as the president of Zimbabwe under scrutiny

Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabweans dotted throughout the world woke up on the morning of 14 th January 2019 not feeling particularly patriotic. Tired of long queues, runaway prices very grumpy not patriotic anymore. Very few people begin their day with a reaffirmation of their undying love for country. But those who are not in Zimbabwe start with looking for faults. There is a general insulting belief in the West that Zimbabweans are not capable of governing themselves. A full Member of parliament in England called to recolonise Zimbabwe. Surprisingly some Zimbabweans led by their ever destructive opposition members screamed in agreement.But on that day, the 14th of January 2019 people stormed the buildings,streets and any thing moving in Zimbabwean towns. We will never forget it; we were glued to our screens, and phones watching in shock and sadness as the chaos unfolded. Thousands of Zimbabweans across the world felt it viscerally, as if it were an attack on their very selves. Some would even venture to say that we felt patriotic as a citizenship that day – a concept often described as anathema to polite Zimbabwean society, especially as it recasts itself in agreement to the virulent, incandescent nationalism that is characterizing our modern moment.So the calling of a demonstration on the 31st July 2020 brought back the ugly memories of 2019. Zimbabwe needed protection from the vandals and making it even worse calling for a huge gathering during COVID 19 was in itself selfish and mischievous.Zimbabwe needed a leader who will arise above the hooliganism which was being created by the activist who were simply doing it for their own pockets and not for the nation.However, from a vantage point as Zimbabweans, we can see that since ED came into power through a common popular uprising Zimbabweans do the concept of democracy a disservice when they conflate it with peaceful demonstrations. There was no peace neither was there patriotism in the actions of those who invaded the generally peace loving society of Zimbabwe. We should remember that patriotism is about loving your country and tends to be iterative over time; nationalism is about expressing the superiority of your country over another's, a snapshot that ossifies national identity into something absolute.Instead, we ought think of patriotism as duty to community and to country, as one of the most potent forces driving justice and progress in an increasingly divisive time and as a tool for empowering citizens by generating a more inclusive definition of patriotism. Zimbabwe must not look up to the West in seeking to topple your own government. Remember there are those who are always looking for wrong things about Zimbabwe.The behaviour of most of those who wants a demonstration is treasonous unpatriotic and indeed subversive and an open act of terrorism.To love your country is to want it to be better. To truly love a country is to say that we as educated citizens cannot and will not accept an erasure of the past nor an apathy of the present. But those who couch their hatred in the language of obligation to the state miss what exactly it means to be an engaged citizenry, what it means to critically question and protest in pursuit of a more just society.Those who engage in subversive actions are the first ones to run abroad to get and spread bad publicity of the country."We must as Trump said reject the ideology of globalism and accept the doctrine of patriotism. We only have one country we can call ours in the whole world. This country is called Zimbabwe.Zimbabwe is a sovereign one, and every nation is on its own.The Discussion about Zimbabwe in America by secretary Pompeo were He expressed disgust with the way Zimbabwe handled and pacified a lawless situation which was brought about by the perpetrators of violence masquerading as journalists showed that America is not sincere in the reengagement activities Zimbabwe is trying to bring.Zimbabwe is governed by Zimbabweans and the way it maintains peace must not be measured by the events of one day.Together, Zimbabweans must choose a future of patriotism, prosperity, and pride. Zimbabwe must choose peace and freedom over domination and defeat. All Zimbabweans all over the world must stand for our country and its citizens we must be forever strong, forever sovereign, forever just, and forever thankful for the sacrifice our fathers did in making us people again. Listening to Biti describing Zimbabwe to his masters in the West one may think that the country has fallen apart.One three years ago, ED stood before Zimbabweans for the first time as the president of Zimbabwe He addressed the threats facing our country and he presented a vision to achieve a brighter future for all of citizens as he opened Zimbabwe for business.As Mnangagwa starts a war against corruption and sharing the extraordinary progress we've made the detractors who had promised to spoil the spot embarked on the most violent attack on the nation and its fragile economy.In less than two years, ED's administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country but in three days the built resurgent name of Zimbabwe was brought tumbling down like a deck of cards by the thump soldiers leaning on the side of the opposition.Zimbabwe's economy is booming like never before and the effects of this growth is seen in the pains of adjustment. Since ED's election Zimbabwe had seen relentless attack from the West and the opposition parties in the region like the DA in South Africa the EFF of Malema Silima all engineered by the opposition.Britain dedicated hours in parliament to discuss Zimbabwe. After a peaceful arrest of terrorists and a preemptive attack by our alert police officers and managed to stop a demonstration which was meant to be very violent the West took turns to demonise the way Zimbabwe dealt with the unconstitutional uprising on its own door steps.Those crying fowl and mobilising neighbouring countries to speak against Zimbabwe have never condemned the attack on Zimbabwean police officers and security forces by the demonstrators. No one has talked about the actions of the opposition and the civic organisations.Those who called for the stay away on 31 July set up road blocks to force people to stay away. But our police force were on too of the situation. The army brought in sanity and peace and Zimbabweans do applaud them.In other words, Zimbabwe is stronger, safer, and a richer country than it was when ED assumed office less than three years ago.We must stand up for the country and its people. Zimbabwe must not be threatened by those who lost elections like the EFF in South Africa and their handlers in the West.This is great news for our citizens and for peace-loving people everywhere. It must be known that when people respect the rights of their neighbors, and defend the interests of their people, they can better work together to secure the blessings of safety, prosperity, and peace in their country.Every Zimbabwean is the emissary of a distinct culture, a rich history, and a people bound together by ties of memory, tradition, and the values that make our country like nowhere else on Earth.Zimbabwe must not be told how it should be itself.President of America Trump once said if you kill our police we will kill you. It was strong but it must be known that the reaction of a government to violent demonstrations is proportionate to the level of violence.Zimbabwe only asks that those declaring themselves policemen of Zimbabwe honour our sovereignty in return. Zimbabwe is not torturing its citizens. Soldiers quelled violence. Yes there were some overzealous Lunatics behind the guns who crossed the lines. For those people are urged to report to the authorities.It must be a highest honor to represent Zimbabwe abroad.Despite the bad things said about Zimbabwe there are many who helped us reach this moment — a moment that is actually far greater than people would understand; far greater — but for also their support and the critical support that we will all need going forward.Zimbabweans must stand before the world to share the extraordinary progress we've made and not to vilify demonise and scandalise it. Gone are those days when workers are forced away by those with an agenda against the country.But those days are over. We will no longer tolerate such abuse. We will not allow our workers to be victimized, our companies to be closed against their will and Zimbabwe must never apologize for protecting its people.Many countries are pursuing their own unique visions, building their own hopeful futures, and chasing their own wonderful dreams of destiny, of legacy, and of a home. Why is Zimbabwe not allowed the same.Zimbabwe is richer, humanity is better, because of the stunning peace keeping by our forces each very special, each very unique, and each shining brightly in its part of the country.In each one, we see awesome promise of a people bound together by a shared past and working toward a common future.Zimbabwe must not be extorted into abdication of power to those who are not elected and not electable.It has become clear that the chaos which endured the week of the 31st July 2020 was sponsored.Thousands of the yellow vests were blinded injured arrested and killed in France but no one said anything. Criminals were arrested in Zimbabwe and the air is polluted with noise.All we can see is that Zimbabwe is under serious attack from within and from outside. The enemies of the state have managed to turn the people against their own country. The former colonisers move motions to recolonise Zimbabwe. How do we survive this onslaught. Will Zimbabwe be a colony again?Vazet2000@ yahoo.co.uk