President Mnangagwa boasts about his achievements

Two years ago today, I was inaugurated as your President. I vowed to serve Zimbabwe and its people so that we could move towards a more prosperous future. Here's what we have achieved in this time.

The $4.2 billion USD Great Dyke Platinum Mine is already under construction.

Reintroduced the Zimbabwe Dollar, after 10 years of dollarization and relying on foreign currency. - The $4 billion USD Karo Resources Mhondoro-Ngezi platinum project is ahead of schedule.

Completed the Chiredzi-Tanganda Road, with the Makuti-Chirundu and Karoi-Binga roads currently under construction.

Implemented a new school curriculum, so that every student is accommodated for. -Compensation for former farm owners by 3.5 billion, ending years of disputes.

Ranked third in Africa on budget transparency by the Open Budget Survey. - 1.8 million farmers trained for Pfumvudza.

Subsidized agricultural inputs for vulnerable households

RGM Airport expansion is currently under construction

$18 billion ZWL stimulus package, to help regenerate our economy post-COVID19.  

Dam projects in Causeway, Gwayi-Shangani and Marovanyati currently under construction

Zimbabwe is not without its challenges.But rest assured that myself and this government are fully committed to improving our great nation for the benefit for all Zimbabweans.

Thank you all and may God bless Zimbabwe



Source - Twitter
