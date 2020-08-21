Douglas Mwonzora and Thokozani Khupe have nothing to offer

Opinion / Columnist

Now the cat is out of its bag. You cannot conceal something which has horns. The truth will always come out.I remember when political corridors were abuzz with discussions about how Zanu PF and President Emmerson Mnangagwa has entangled Thokozani Khupe and mooting the plan to position her as leader of the opposition by smuggling her through the back door.Thokozani Khupe and Douglas Mwonzora's ship is sinking.The list of replacement nominees for Party-list Members of Parliament /Senate following the recall of MDC Alliance MPs is in history one of the most bizarre in Zimbabwe's political history. This completes the heist against the opposition, a full-blown heist nonetheless. The regime has raised its puppet party and handing it over seats on a silver platter.This is the greatest political heist in the history of Zimbabwe which must be recorded in the book of Guinness. Even Thokozani Khupe is not ashamed of this political fraud and its likely that history will judge her harshly.The MDC Alliance should not just fold their hands and expect miracles performed by Jesus Christ to happen. Its time to take action and defend the people's struggle. This cannot go unchallenged.Zanu PF is pushing for a one-party state. Our electoral laws are in shambles and there is need to reform them. It is so embarrassing that the capturing of the state has even spilled into Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.This political grandstanding is absurd and the opposition must not allow this kind of treatment to be directed to their bonafide members. A green light must not be given to someone who lost dismally in an election and suddenly wants to assume the role of a parliamentarian.According to the statutes of the law the House of Assembly is for those who won an election.The law is an ass in this case. Zimbabwe Electoral Commision cannot be satisfied with this charade and fail to take action.The majority of the people who voted for the opposition know the members of parliament whom they voted and cannot be forced to be under the leadership of strangers.Is this not tantamount to candidate imposition which the Zanu PF party always condemns? What is left of this new dispensation's reputation has been further eroded by undemocratic tendencies.Robert Mugabe was so power-hungry but he never went this far The majority never thought we would have such kind of a government since Mugabe was booted out. This is current Zanu PF is good at destabilizing people's choice, rights and freedoms. The million dollar question still remains- for how long is this going to last?As Zimbabweans and owners of this country, we must regroup and reject this political heist currently taking place. People must be lead by those who have given them the mandate to do so not vice versa.Thokozani Khupe and Douglas Mwonzora lack the capacity to proffer new solutions to the challenges facing the country neither will their faction attract a quarter of a million Zimbabweans.The people know that these two are just there for money, fame and positions. All their theatrics are a result of the support they are getting from Zanu PF during this period of lockdown.It's surprising that Douglas Mwonzora is distancing himself from MDC Alliance because of some nasty claims against some of their leaders and calling them G40 yet he is claiming he is in charge of the same party as well.He recalled several MPs based on that claim yet today he calls them G40. So in conclusion we can simply say Douglas Mwonzora is G40.These are the most disgraceful politicians in contemporary 'opposition' politics in Zimbabwe and must not be given any room in running the country.The lockdown is not going to be permanent. People are going to be back to their normal lives attending rallies and mobilising. That is where we are going to see who actually calls the shots.