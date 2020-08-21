'Sanction are causing incapacitation and fuelling corruption' - do tell, what incapacitations diamonds looters are suffering

Opinion / Columnist

"There is a relationship between sanctions and corruption, whereupon due to incapacitation of Government or the private sector to provide competitive salaries in the region, workers end up engaging in acts of corruption to supplement what they get which is, however, unfortunate," said Zanu PF acting spokesperson and former Minister of Finance, Patrick Chinamasa."The illegal sanctions have affected our economy and continuously affect the value of our currency and consequently our returns. Again, due to sanctions our institutions mandated to fight corruption have been incapacitated to investigate swiftly both local and external cases."Rubbish! Former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo and his associates including relatives of high ranking Zanu PF were involved in the US$60 million Drax Scandal are not poor by any stretch of the imagination.When we talk of corruption, we are talking of the wholesale looting taking place in Marange and Chiadzwa and those benefiting are the Godfathers of corruption. The looting has been going on for decades and former Police Commissioner Augustine Chihuri is the only one who has been named. He is being asked to explain the source of his US$32 million fortune. Again, he is not poor!Corruption was rampant before the sanctions were imposed. The EU has lifted all the sanctions imposed on Zanu PF leaders and corruption has not reduced but has, instead, continued to soar like a hunting eagle.As long as Zanu PF remains in power, there is no hope of stamping out corruption because the party's ruling elite are the Godfathers of corruption.The only way out of the political and economic mess Zimbabwe finds itself in, is for the country to completely overhaul its rotten political system that has allowed the gross mismanagement, rampant corruption, rank lawlessness and 40 years of repeated rigged elections.The country needs a new GNU that will be tasked to implemented the democratic reforms which the 2008 to 2013 GNU was supposed to implement but failed to implement even one token reform.The new GNU will be identical to the 2008 to 2013 GNU except for one thing - both Zanu PF and MDC leaders will play no party in this new GNU. The two parties are an integral part of the rot, they cannot be trusted to reform themselves out of office as the events of the last GNU have shown.After 40 years of blundering from pillar to post, what Zimbabwe needs is men and women with common sense and courage to admit our past mistakes and with the vision to boldly seek a better tomorrow! It will be insane and unforgivable to settle for yet another Zanu PF led GNU just to appease the country's thieving ruling elite!