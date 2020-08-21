Latest News Editor's Choice


Banana Republicans criminalise criticism

1 hr ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Republic Police has criminalised the statement "Zanu-PF Must Go", taking it to mean inciting public violence.

The curious case of legislator for Binga, Prince Sibanda, who was this week added to the list of individuals accused of pushing for the removal of Zanu-PF, and the police feel it is their duty to protect Zanu-PF's position. This is the level of paranoia that is now prevalent in the beleaguered Zanu-PF government

It gets even worse, the courts also feel that as long as Zanu-PF is still in power and has not gone, Chin'ono and Ngarivhume, who clocked a month in remand prison should remain locked up with the country's most dangerous criminals. Sibanda's alleged crimes, is inciting public violence by distributing two face masks at TM Pick n' Pay in Bulawayo. Just to say this is the second Pick n' Pay in Bulawayo, which has become a crime scene for the alleged, inciting public violence crime.

"On 2 August and at TM hyper, Bulawayo, accused person went into TM hyper pick n pay and distributed two face masks to two TM employees namely, Marvelous Ndaba and Brian Maunze. The masks were printed the following words, #ZanuPFmustgo, meant to incite public violence and were recovered.

The accused person had no right to act in the manner he did," Sibanda's charge sheet read.

This has shown that democracy in Zimbabwe has gone to the dogs and now resembles a full-blown banana republic. The Zanu-PF mandarins have now become a stranger to the word democracy.

Source - the independent
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Most Popular In 7 Days